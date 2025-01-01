Benefits of mobile device protection

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Service Protection Plan for Business Devices

Protect Verizon voice, data and Fios TV connections with a plan covering inside-the-wall wiring and outlets. A service protection plan for diagnostics and repair of the inside wiring of Verizon voice and broadband connections, including phone jacks and voice and data outlets. This plan covers diagnostics and repair for inside wiring of Verizon voice, broadband and Fios TV connections. Coverage includes the repair of jacks, voice and data outlets, and inside wiring for up to 30 voice and broadband connections at a single business location. If you are in an office with 30 or fewer broadband, voice or Fios connections; rely on hardwired technology; or have no or limited in-house resources to maintain inside-the-wall wiring and outlets, this plan is for you. Already have Fios Internet? You can order Verizon Service Protection Plan at 1-844-490-3178. New customers should contact their reps. Pay one low monthly price. We repair your Verizon voice and internet connections from installation onward so your services don't miss a beat. Pay one low monthly bill and avoid unexpected service charges. The plan covers all of your Verizon voice and data outlets, inside-the-wall wiring and more. Get coverage for up to 30 voice and broadband connections to a service location, all billed under a single Verizon account. We'll cover all Verizon-approved inside-the-wall facilities (e.g. lines, jacks, coaxial cables, CAT-5, etc.). We'll replace defective splitters, amplifiers and filters that were originally installed by Verizon. Our voice and internet bundles can help your business stay connected. Combine Business Digital Voice and Fios for savings. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business network and connected devices from cyber attacks–backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security chat support. For new Verizon customers, Verizon Service Protection Plan coverage begins immediately after you've accepted the Verizon Terms of Service. However, a 30-day waiting period is required for existing phone customers. Yes. This service protection plan is only available for new and existing Verizon customers. Customers must have Verizon phone service. While computers and other office equipment are not covered, the wired connections to your Verizon services (TV, internet and voice) within your single building location are.
Mobile Device Security and Endpoint Protection

Simplify how you manage your mobile devices and endpoints, and keep your sensitive data secure. The ever-increasing number of cyberattacks pose a large threat to the health of any modern organization. Verizon and our technology partners can help you manage and secure your devices and endpoints, protecting you against bad actors. And with a variety of mobile device security and endpoint protection solutions from leading software developers, we've made it easy for you to choose the tools that are right for your business. Our advanced endpoint protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned, while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats in today's distributed and remote business environment with effective endpoint protection that goes well beyond ill-equipped traditional antivirus. Leverage our security experts to manage, validate and update device policies across your organization. Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions from Verizon and our tech partners can make it easier to control, secure and enforce company policies across all of your devices. They can help your workforce stay productive, while protecting your data and helping you streamline device and app deployment, maintain security, and control costs. Whether you're looking for ease of use or enterprise-grade unified management, Verizon and our trusted tech partners like Samsung, IBM and MobileIron make it easy to find the right MDM technology for you. Easily manage your mobile devices and protect sensitive data with scalable cloud or onsite solutions. We've teamed up with leaders in mobile threat defense technologies and services to help you streamline and protect mobility across your business. Whether you deploy in the cloud or onsite, we've got you covered. Secure and support your mobile infrastructure, whatever the size of your business, government agency or industry. Protect data in transit, and help users comply with security policies and requirements with a mobile-centric zero-trust approach. Built specifically to meet the needs of your small business, Business Mobile Secure is a powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile-device security tools to help keep you protected from cyberattackers and hackers. Our solutions are easy to set up and let you control device permissions and assign business policies to employees remotely to help simplify management. Our multilayered security solution helps manage and protect your mobile smartphones and tablets against the latest security threats. Already know what you're looking for? ,Watch as Verizon expert Dave Grady provides key insights on the current mobile threat landscape and explains how your business can boost endpoint security. Discover comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to help protect your business from social engineering attacks and help enhance your security posture. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. An effective device policy can be the difference between your positive reputation and a security breach. Learn which policies can help protect your cybersecurity. Remote work security threats have become a critical consideration for businesses. Here's how to protect your endpoints. 5G networks and devices have incredible potential, but they need endpoint security to succeed. An acceptable use policy sets guidelines for employee behavior and can help protect your organization. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
