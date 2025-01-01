best ipad for working

Apple Business Phones & iPads for Business

Tap built-in security apps and business tools to power your workday. With super-sharp screens like the Super Retina™ XDR display, Apple® iPhone® and iPad® devices make work clear as day. 128 GB model only. With a new line and select Business Unlimited plan. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Full of hard-working features. And lightning-fast A15 Bionic delivers incredible performance. A16 Bionic for pro speed and pro efficiency. Dynamic Island transforms how you see alerts. Tackle all tasks with the power of the A15 Bionic chip. Plus, easily get through your work day with the best battery life ever in an iPhone. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring Always-On display. So you can see more of your work. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Whichever model you choose, every Apple Watch is designed to help you stay more active, healthy, and connected. The most rugged and capable Apple Watch with extra-long battery life and brightest-ever display. Easily stay connected—featuring double tap, a magical way to interact with work on the go. Essential features to help you stay connected. Works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Work flexibly with the power of iPad. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Bring the finest details in your presentations to life in clear detail on the 11-inch Liquid Retina display. The power to do it all, from anywhere. Multitask seamlessly with astonishing M2 performance. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Big on capability with the mighty A15 Bionic chip, blazing-fast 5G and a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. T6,T6 on a 5G-enabled iPad ensures the right clinical data is analyzed in real-time to make urgent decisions quickly. Splunk,Visualize the world differently with real-time augmented reality, brought to life by 5G. Horos Mobile,Watch world-class instructors share their stories, skills, and everyday wisdom. DrChrono,Integrated medical billing, all-in-one telehealth and EHR—all at your fingertips when you need it. Sign up for Apple Business Essentials and get the first 2 months on us*—and seamlessly bring together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage with one complete subscription. Take advantage of this opportunity to keep your business moving. Apple iPad (10th Generation) for Business

Apple iPad (10th Generation) for Business

A colorful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. And support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (1st generation). Multitask, collaborate, and work seamlessly between apps with the powerful A14 Bionic chip and all-day battery life. Enjoy more natural video calls with the landscape front camera with Center Stage. And stay connected with colleagues and loved ones with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G capabilities. Stream movies, learn from the masters, and play multiplayer games on a gorgeous display. And go deeper with immersive AR. Type comfortably and take care of precision tasks with Magic Keyboard Folio. Doodle, take notes, and mark up documents with Apple Pencil. Collaborate with friends in Messages, share photos and videos with family, and watch and play together with SharePlay. iPadOS is powerful, easy to use, and designed for the versatility of iPad.
Learn more

Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. 