best laptops for business use

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service,Author: Gary Hilson,Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) are critical business enablers as part of a (NaaS) infrastructure, but whether LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service is best for your organization depends on several factors. Your LAN is exclusive to your organization. Your devices, including computers and smartphones, are networked together at a specific location via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi. LAN-as-a-Service is a networking business model that integrates LAN with ever-evolving business needs, so you can scale your capabilities up or down as required. WAN-as-a-Service is the same consumption model, but a WAN spans a large geographic area and multiple business locations by using leased circuits from telecommunications providers. NaaS is a with offerings that can deliver network functionality as a service, including self-service capability, on-demand usage and the ability to scale up and down. NaaS offerings may also include elements such as network switches, routers, gateways and firewalls. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, on-premises NaaS will be adopted by 15% of all enterprises. Whether you're a smaller business or a multinational company, it's a great idea to understand where LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service fit into your NaaS IT infrastructure. Understanding LAN vs. WAN,Any business today needs to be digitally interconnected to carry out operations and be competitive, especially if they have remote employees or multiple locations. Because today's businesses tend to be more distributed or remote, the rather than just a LAN is increasingly common. A business that operates out of a home or a small, leased space may have a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination linked together with physical or Wi-Fi connectivity; this is a LAN. Meanwhile, a as bandwidth demands rise to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances by tying local systems together. A WAN exceeds a LAN's capabilities in that it can connect all users to company-wide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations—all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. Both LANs and WANs are keeping pace with other applications and services, as they can now be delivered as-a-Service as part of a larger NaaS IT infrastructure. Why you want it as-a-service,Because of the geographic limitations, LAN-as-a-Service is relatively simpler than a WAN when it comes to connectivity requirements. However, managing a LAN requires significant time and resources from your IT staff, and the larger the organization and the more complex your on-site IT infrastructure, the more complex and expensive the tools become to . Adopting LAN-as-a-Service can help you maintain operations and avoid service disruptions that can impede the business and impact the customer experience. WAN-as-a-Service is more dynamic. It employs a wider variety of connectivity and both wired and wireless technologies to bridge their various parts—including virtual private networks (VPNs) for added security since data becomes more vulnerable as it moves across the internet. The prospect of building a WAN from scratch can be overwhelming, especially if the business has limited budgets, people and technology resources. For example, a WAN has more customer-premises equipment (CPE) to connect with a telecommunication carrier and terminate a WAN circuit, such as an ISDN, E-carrier/T-carrier, DSL or metro Ethernet. This also includes hardware such as routers, firewalls, network switches, PBXs, VoIP gateways, sometimes CSU/DSU and modems. The value of WAN-as-a-Service is that businesses don't have to worry about maintaining their own infrastructure, which can become more complex as the infrastructure grows and technologies are layered on. An organization doesn't have to be large to enjoy the benefits of WAN-as-a-Service. Because of the nature of its operations and distributed employees, LAN-as-a-Service may not be sufficient to keep up, as smartphones, desktops in home offices, laptops and tablets will come and go and need to be set up or reconfigured. Even to deliver their services. Deciding which one makes sense for your business should be based on how and where you want your staff to connect and collaborate. For a performance perspective, WAN-as-a-Service allows for dedicated internet connectivity and even advanced traffic management features to better prioritize or route traffic by , while your LAN will likely be limited by a public broadband connection. Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
