best notebooks for professionals

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Professional Soft Skills for a Digital Workplace in 2022 Business

Professional soft skills for a digital workplace in 2022,Author: Gary Hilson,Professional soft skills have always been valuable, but the shift to a hybrid office highlights the importance of these skills. Teamwork, communication, flexibility, and a strong work ethic are just as important as the technology solutions that enable remote work. If leaders want to improve the employee experience, they need to polish their own professional soft skills and help employees hone theirs. With the increase of hybrid and , having the right soft job skills is highly valued by potential employers and gives job seekers a competitive edge. Some professional soft skills might have already been learned before the shift to remote work, while other skills may have been less valued in an office setting. In some cases, robust technology is required for employees to be able to fully demonstrate their soft skills so that the entire organization benefits. Leadership skills for the future workplace,Keeping distributed teams connected and engaged is one of the top professional soft skills that anyone in a leadership position must cultivate. Research conducted in early 2021 by ® found that current virtualized work design models are damaging employees' well-being and productivity and that to succeed in a , organizations must stop duplicating office-centric practices and shift to a human-centric model. Leaders should adopt an empathy-based approach, shifting from evaluating performance by inputs to evaluating performance by outcomes. Leaders should also cultivate a tolerance for increased flexibility by giving remote employees greater control over deciding how, when and where they work. They should also enable intentional collaboration via asynchronous work rather than relying on an office-centric design that requires serendipitous in-person encounters for innovation to happen. Leaders need to resist the urge to book more meetings to bring employees together and understand how they can manage and communicate with teams with the understanding that everyone works differently when remote. The requirement for increased flexibility also applies to employees. For everyone to maximize the benefit of more flexible working arrangements, employees need to be respectful of the preferences of their colleagues when it comes to workload distribution, vacation planning and other elements requiring teamwork. Communication and presentation soft job skills,Many soft job skills still involve how well you work with others, even if you're not seeing colleagues in person. Professional soft skills, such as being able to navigate and manage relationships, are especially important if you're managing projects and people remotely. You must also be able to connect and engage with colleagues across departments if you are to successfully advance any deliverable, whether it's a large project that's strategic to the future of the business or ensuring that employees and suppliers are paid on time. While effective leaders will seek to minimize unnecessary meetings, there will be occasions when meetings are necessary. One of the most important soft job skills is presenting to a group, which now, in the new remote hybrid work environment, means mastering delivery via videoconferencing. Effectively presenting and participating in a meeting remotely requires its own set of soft skills. Regardless of your role with the organization, always keep the audience in mind. Since videoconferencing is a visual medium, leverage available technology to tell a story and encourage interactivity to keep attendees engaged. Ensuring you are appropriately prepared for a meeting is crucial to success. This means making sure you are briefed on the necessary materials and you share any important information with decision makers ahead of time to allow for decisions to be made in a timely manner. Setting—and keeping—reasonable time limits for both individual agenda items and entire meetings is also an important skill to hone. Technology enables professional soft skills,Presenting via videoconferencing is just one of many professional soft skills that intertwine with technology. The best solutions enable you to select the right platform and the appropriate channels to communicate with employees and support innovation through collaboration. However, professional soft skills such as are just as critical as the technology deployed to support remote work and the hybrid office. Gartner, , Mary Baker and Teresa Zuech, May, 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. 