best small smartphones

1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . Learn more

Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. 