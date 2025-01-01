best tablet for mobile business

TechTeam for Internet covers a wide variety of hardware and software problems that are not covered by Verizon's standard technical support. Below is an illustrative list, which is both subject to change and subject to exclusions or qualifications set forth in the terms of service. Hardware - Computing devices including, but not limited to, laptops, desktops and tablets - Office equipment including, but not limited to, printers, faxes, peripherals and AV equipment - IoT devices including, but not limited to, cameras, thermostats, locks and lighting - Mobile devices including, but not limited to, tablets and smartphones - Network devices including, but not limited to, modems and wireless routers (excluding Verizon - - Fios routers and all other Fios or Verizon Branded equipment) Software - Productivity software including, but not limited to, Office 365, G-Suite or Google Workspace and iWork - Collaboration software including, but not limited to, Jive, Workplace, Slack, Atlassian, BlueJeans and Zoom - Operating systems including, but not limited to, Chrome OS, Mac OS, Windows and iOS - Cloud storage solutions including, but not limited to, Dropbox, OneDrive and Box - Point of sale solutions including, but not limited to, Clover and Square - Web Services including, but not limited to, Wix, GoDaddy and AWS - Security solutions including, but not limited to, McAfee, Sophos and Norton - Other common business solutions including, but not limited to, Intuit