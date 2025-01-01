business internet phone service

Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). Internet Services—Basic Internet Business

Verizon Basic Internet, also known as DSL, uses your phone line to deliver broadband internet access to your business. As you prepare for the installation of Basic Internet, make sure you know your service ready date. The service ready date is the day that we will activate the DSL signal on your telephone line. You will want to wait until the service ready date before you install the Basic Internet software. If you don't know your service ready date, visit the Order Status page and enter your order number and ZIP code. If for some reason your internet connection is not active when your service ready date arrives, contact customer support at (). You should receive your Self-Install Kit one to two days before your service ready date. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with its contents before you plan to install Basic Internet. Your kit should include the following:,All high-speed internet routers and gateways come from the manufacturer with a default username and password. Each manufacturer can use a different combination of username and password as the default, but in many cases the username is simply , while the password is . You should be able to find your router's actual default password on a printed label on the side or bottom of your physical router. It's always a good practice to change the router's password from the default once you set it up. To install Basic Internet, follow the directions in the . One end of the Ethernet cable (RJ-45 cable) that came in your installation kit should be connected to your router or modem, while the other end should be connected to the Ethernet jack in the back of your computer. If you have a laptop computer, the Ethernet jack may be on the side of your computer. The Ethernet jack in your computer is part of your network interface card (NIC), also known as an Ethernet adapter. If the Ethernet cable is plugged in and your computer is on, you should see a green light next to the Ethernet jack. If the green light is off and you can't access the internet, check if:,If none of the above helps, restart your computer and try again. A variety of factors can impact your download speeds, including the following:,To free up hard drive space, you can try deleting temporary internet files, clearing your browser cache, emptying your recycle bin and defragmenting your hard drive every few months,Freeing up space on your hard drive may improve system performance,You can also try to solve slow connection problems by doing the following:,Turn the modem or router off and then back on again,Use the power switch on the back of the modem/router (or unplug it) to turn off the power, wait 15 seconds, and then turn the modem or router back on,Wait 45 seconds to allow the modem or router to synchronize to the server and then try connecting to the internet again The DSL speed optimizer can modify your TCP/IP configuration to help your system receive data at a faster rateIf there's a blackout or weather-related service outage in your area, check out these online sources to help you get the most current information. Additionally, if you see a downed telephone line in your area, please report it to Verizon Repair at (). For your own safety, do not touch or move the downed line, as power lines can be confused with phone or cable connections. Business Internet Secure from Verizon is a simple and effective security bundle that helps protect your business inside and out, including:,To install and manage Business Internet Secure, call for support or visit the management section of . Wireless routers have security settings to help protect your office or home wireless network, including network encryption such as WPA2, WPA or WEP. Verizon strongly recommends that you use WPA2 encryption, which provides the highest level of network security available today. However, some consumer electronics manufactured before 2006 may not be compatible with a router using WPA2 encryption. So you may want to consider upgrading or replacing your devices with ones that are compatible with WPA2. 5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. 