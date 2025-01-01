call centers for small businesses

Small Business Events & Webinars | Resources for Your Business
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The pace of innovation in connected devices is faster than ever-and so is the need for streamlined certification. Join us for an exclusive webinar where we'll explore the latest updates to our Open Development portal and certification process-built to help OEM partners bring devices to market with speed and confidence. You'll learn about Fast Track+ certification, SIM & eSIM updates, certification metrics and timelines, and much more. Despite major AI investments, many companies struggle to see real CX impact. What's holding them back—and how are top brands making it work?,Join us for a deep dive into Verizon's latest CX Insights Report to explore what's working, what's not, and how to close the gap between AI promise and performance. Some key takeaways: Where AI is delivering value in CX, the role of data and human connection, new metrics top brands are using to measure success, and much more. In our 4th installment, you'll discover how the Future Reality Tree maps positive outcomes, identifies barriers, and drives informed decisions for your PCI program. Unlock smarter PCI strategies by watching today!,An insightful discussion on digitalization, access to capital, and innovation in a post-COVID economy for small businesses with Natalie Cofield, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and former Assistant Administrator, US Small Business Administration, and Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist, US Mastercard. Verizon's Aimee Novak, VP of Nationwide Small Business and Andy Brady, VP of Enterprise Sales sit down to discuss lessons learned, upcoming trends and share best practices to drive business opportunities. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA,Union Station, Washington, D.C. Chase Center, San Francisco, CA,ASPIRE, One World Trade Center, New York,Soldier Field, Chicago, IL