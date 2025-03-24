callcenter cloud

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers. We would be happy to discuss the best solution for your business. To learn more about CCaaS and improving customer experience, please call 1.877.235.2361 or to set up a consultation.
Multi-Cloud Orchestration, Management and Connectivity

Work confidently in the cloud with secure, on-demand access to global cloud services and private cages in colocation data centers. Fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy your Verizon network across and within multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and private data centers. Multi-cloud orchestration and connectivity services leverage the Verizon network-as-a-service (NaaS) model to simplify the network architecture across multiple clouds. The Verizon Private Network provides additional security and industry-leading SLAs along with global coverage. Options for services include NaaS Cloud Management, Secure Cloud Interconnect (SCI), Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) and additional services. Verizon offers fully managed and self-managed configurations to simplify and secure complex multi-cloud architectures supporting applications. These services enable you to easily manage network connections and application traffic via a central console, making it easy to establish new connections quickly, load balance data traffic and govern your cloud network. Combine cloud networking technology, visibility and management via a single console interface for common deployment, governance, connectivity and security services across clouds. Connections can be turned up for a new cloud in as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated cloud connectivity solutions. Our solutions are preprovisioned to connect to 217+ CSPs (including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP) and colocation services in 185+ countries and territories. Reduce the need for additional overhead and specialized cloud knowledge with a consistent operations platform for connectivity, policy, security and more. Stay up and running with competitive SLAs and proactive fault notifications. Network support can be provided with a private network from Verizon. Fully managed options reduce the demands on your IT team with visibility into your deployment through a single pane of glass. With NaaS Cloud Management, run applications with multiple CSPs, customize support, modernize your legacy infrastructure and incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive. Verizon is not a CSP and has no preference for one cloud provider over another. This allows us to provide objective full oversight, management and connectivity to meet your organization's needs. Viewing and managing the multi-cloud network through a single console reduces the operational complexities of dealing with multiple cloud providers. Prioritize critical and real-time traffic with support for class of service (CoS) and quality of service (QoS) when using Private IP. When using Private IP, get fast options for mobile coverage and private cloud connectivity over the Verizon wireless network through a private wireless gateway. Separate traffic from the public internet by integrating the customers' Private IP or Ethernet private WAN with a virtual layer 2 access loop. This solution provides connectivity, orchestration and management services that enable you to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), as well as utilize services from multiple CSPs. Easily manage deployments via a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options offer a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity, policy management and security services. Private IP customers can simply, securely and reliably connect to a global ecosystem of CSPs from your corporate WAN by creating private connections that are completely separated from public internet traffic. SCI offers on-demand, scalable bandwidth with consumption-based pricing so you can get the full flexibility from your cloud resources. SCI helps reduce TCO by providing large-scale cloud interconnections without the internet at a significantly lower cost compared to private circuits. If your organization uses Private IP, Ethernet–Dedicated E-Line, Ethernet–Switched E-LAN or Internet Dedicated Service, activate your connection on the day an order is placed to 200+ CSPs and most Equinix IBX colocation cages globally. Connect with access speeds up to 10 Gbps globally. SDI is a self provisioning process that can significantly lower telco access costs. It also enables cloud connectivity in minutes, instead of weeks or months and requires no truck rolls or special construction. Your proven cloud connectivity expert,Verizon is a leader for networking SLAs,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Cloud connectivity to 185+ countries,Preprovisioned connectivity to leading CSPs,Find out how D-Link Corporation protected their information with the help of Secure Cloud Interconnect. Discover a simpler and easier way to manage and secure all of your cloud traffic. Leverage the power of the Verizon network to quickly establish connections to CSPs in Verizon's global ecosystem. In this paper, we'll take a look at the challenges the multicloud environment presents and offer a solution for addressing them. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple CSPs. See the networking options and associated benefits. Discover how three Verizon customers improve security, agility and performance with Verizon cloud connectivity options. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. A wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Verizon can connect with over 217 CSPs including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP. Connections can be turned up as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated connectivity once the CSP and any supporting networks are provisioned. We have Secure Cloud Interconnect with usage-based bandwidth and Software Defined Interconnect with guaranteed, fixed-bandwidth connections. Secure Cloud Interconnect is not restricted by size. Customers have the capability of bandwidth on demand, which eliminates the need for capacity planning. The connection automatically matches the highly variable cloud services usage patterns. Yes. Both Secure Cloud Interconnect and Software Defined Interconnect can support a hybrid cloud strategy (a portfolio of CSPs in combination with your own private clouds and traditional IT services). Some sample use cases include enabling disaster recovery and business continuity across multiple cloud providers. Choice and flexibility to access to the best technology in different CSPs, avoiding vendor lock-in, enhanced disaster recovery, high availability, greater global coverage and many others to meet critical organizational and applications needs. NaaS Cloud Management is a solution that provides connectivity, orchestration and management services. These services enable organizations to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), utilize services from multiple CSPs, and easily manage these deployments under a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options provide a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity services, policy management and security services. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
1

Verizon

Closed
4879 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Saint Cloud, FL 34771
Get Directions
(407) 892-2922
(407) 892-2922
Request a business sales appointment
2

Verizon

Closed
3707 13th St
Saint Cloud, FL 34769
Get Directions
(407) 498-3926
(407) 498-3926
Request a business sales appointment
3

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless World

Closed
101 County Road 120
Saint Cloud, MN 56303
Get Directions
(320) 333-8255
(320) 333-8255
