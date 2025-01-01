ccaas technology

Links related to "ccaas technology"

UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why Your Business Needs Both Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rose de Fremery,Regardless of your business's size or industry, you're likely looking for effective ways to improve your communication and collaboration. Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) are powerful solutions for enhancing internal collaboration among employees to help agents provide excellent customer service. When combined, UCaaS and CCaaS can deliver even greater advantages than they otherwise would on their own. Here's what you need to know about UCaaS and CCaaS, the benefits they offer and why organizations are increasingly opting to embrace both technologies. What are UCaaS and CCaaS?,is designed to support and enhance internal employee and external collaboration. It unites business communication tools such as voice, video, messaging, collaboration and presence under a single umbrella. With UCaaS, employees can easily communicate and collaborate with one another and with customers from anywhere using the channel that's most appropriate for the task. For example, colleagues from the sales team can virtually meet to discuss their progress toward their quarterly targets using UCaaS's videoconferencing capabilities, while an employee who only needs to ask a finance team member a quick question about an invoicing procedure can simply message that person. Presence information indicates whether someone is busy or available for a conversation, making it easier to choose the right moment to reach out. , by contrast, enables and optimizes customer communications. Advancing far beyond the traditional model, CCaaS integrates a range of customer-facing communication channels such as voice, SMS, chat, social media and email into a single platform. It seamlessly routes conversations across these channels, allowing customers to switch to a more convenient channel without losing crucial context or having to start over from the beginning. And because CCaaS is cloud-based, agents are able to work from virtually anywhere and connect with customers at any time. Companies can also leverage the analytics found in a CCaaS solution to continually improve the customer experience (CX). As such, CCaaS is ideal for any company trying to provide an . UCaas vs. CCaaS: How do they compare?,UCaaS and CCaaS resemble each other in a few key aspects. Notably, they're both modern communications technologies that support conversations across multiple channels. Because they're both cloud-based solutions, UCaaS and CCaaS are more cost-effective than premises-based business communications infrastructure—particularly in the case of businesses that have multiple locations or support remote workforces. They can both be easily scaled up or down as needed, and they also integrate with other emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and application programming interfaces (APIs). They can also integrate with one another, enabling businesses to maximize employee and customer experiences. UCaaS and CCaaS: What are the benefits?,You can use UCaaS to enhance workplace collaboration, whether your employees are working alongside one another in a physical office or they're distributed across various geographic locations. This capability, once handy, is increasingly essential. According to research from PwC, 63% of employees . In recent years, many companies have improved their productivity even further by integrating their UCaaS solutions with such as business productivity suites and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Because UCaaS solutions are cloud-based they can be quickly scaled up or down to meet your business needs. Additionally, you pay for what you need on a subscription basis rather than having to make upfront capital investments in infrastructure. UCaaS solutions can also be accessed fromanywhere with an internet connection and a device such as a smartphone or laptop, offering your company a cost-effective option for maintaining business continuity in the event of an emergency or an unexpected outage. Lastly, since UCaaS solutions are fully managed by a service provider, it can help reduce the IT team's administrative workload. With the time saved, IT professionals can focus their attention and talent on strategic digital transformation initiatives that advance key business goals. CCaaS, meanwhile, is a valuable asset for transforming the customer experience. In addition to supporting seamless omnichannel customer communications and for convenient engagement on their preferred channels, CCaaS can also improve contact center productivity. Rather than juggling various communications tools that don't integrate with one another and refuse to carry over crucial context that's needed to deliver satisfying service, contact center professionals can enjoy a unified view of all their customer communications from within a single platform (if a CRM system has been integrated). They can also access this view using the device of their choice, remaining as productive while working from home as they would be in a traditional office setting. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Additionally, CCaaS offers organizations the flexibility required to support agents working from anywhere and the scalability to accommodate seasonal demands. UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why do businesses need both?,Businesses once thought of employee communication as entirely separate from customer communication, but this distinction is no longer as salient in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Research has found that can help increase profitability and growth. According to Gallup, highly engaged employees tend to be , which means the organization is better able to retain crucial institutional knowledge. Motivated employees also consistently provide a that keeps customers coming back, which in turn increases opportunities for revenue generation. Accordingly, rather than simply comparing UCaas vs. CCaaS with the intention of choosing one over the other, understand how can dramatically elevate your CX. For example, by integrating UCaaS and CCaaS, you can streamline the flow of communication between the contact center and employees in other departments. This way, if a customer opens a chat session with the contact center team and asks a question that would be best answered by the product division, the agent assisting that customer can get a quick, accurate and helpful response on their behalf. You can also integrate your UCaaS and CCaaS platforms with your CRM application, retaining crucial contextual information about the customer and their query that can help your business deliver faster, more effective service. When UCaaS and CCaaS solutions have been integrated, employees can find it easier to navigate their way to the features they need than they would if they had to keep track of separate tools for separate streams of communication. This optimized workflow reduces the friction employees experience while on the job, enhancing their satisfaction and increasing their engagement. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Businesses that combine UCaaS and CCaaS can also reduce their communications costs, easing IT's administrative burden and simplifying vendor relationships in the process. Maximize the combined potential of UCaaS and CCaaS,Businesses want to be confident that they're making smart, strategic investments in communication technology. While you might once have evaluated UCaaS vs. CCaaS as siloed tools with entirely separate purposes, these two technologies are now complementary assets that can simultaneously optimize the employee experience and the customer experience. With the combined advantages that UCaaS and CCaaS offer, you can become more responsive to your employees' needs while also better serving your customers. In doing so, your employees will be far more likely to unlock their full creative potential, more easily adapt to uncertainty in the market and enjoy enduring customer loyalty. Learn how Verizon's and can help remove collaboration barriers and improve productivity. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

State & Local Government Smart Technology

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Transform your organization to better serve your communities and residents. It's not easy meeting the pressing demands of government. We can help. Our solutions for remote work, communications, network modernization and smart communities can help boost your ability to deliver services your residents need and create positive outcomes for employees and residents. Not-for-profit and government agencies receive discounted broadband and voice plans—so underserved communities can get the access they need. Closing the digital divide: Approaches from local government leaders. >,Call to speak with a Verizon Government Account Manager, or have one . Help visitors navigate crowded university stadiums and other public spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Transform and modernize legacy technologies to help improve security, collaboration, and productivity. Redefine the employee experience with cloud-based transformations. Attracting and retaining top talent requires a multi-pronged strategy by agencies. Leverage our powerful tool to learn your organization's stage of digital transformation. You'll gain key insights and an action plan to help you reach the next level—and achieve your mission.*,Last year saw more ransomware events than the prior five years combined. Watch this 12 minute conversation with Chris Novak, Managing Director of Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, as he discusses the ongoing challenge of cybersecurity, threat intelligence and protecting critical infrastructure and data with Jake Williams, VP, Content & Community, StateScoop and EdScoop. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. You need technology that keeps people connected and your communities running smoothly. We can help empower your remote workers with connectivity, devices and solutions to help them telework and collaborate effectively from almost anywhere. Power your agency with a reliable, affordable connection. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your agency. When you need connectivity for your devices on the fly, consider hotspots. Keep your agency connected virtually anyplace, anytime in the U.S. Protect users, apps and data virtually anywhere. You need the ability to expand your field communications and collaboration capabilities with secure channels and data. We can help with advanced communications solutions for first responders and other key personnel. Help designated personnel stay connected during peak demand and emergency situations. Take emergency communications beyond just talk to include text, data exchange and more. Extend your wireless network to where your employees work. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Governments face increasing demands for services from their citizens, including massive requests for information. We help state and local agencies meet those demands with secure technologies that help lower costs and improve constituent satisfaction. Get an affordable cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) that can help you simplify and improve constituent interactions. Call, collaborate and connect in the office or on the go, almost anywhere your work takes you. Modernization, like , can help reduce expenses and improve security when sharing information with constituents, disparate departments and diverse systems. Our reliable network solutions can be implemented quickly and easily to help keep your operations running smoothly. Stay connected with high-performance, secure or that's quick and easy to implement. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Engage incident response capabilities, customized to your cyber risk profile. Connect to multiple clouds more securely and reliably. Have concerns with traffic, public safety, energy management or constituent experiences? Become a center of innovation and sustainable growth to help meet your community's growing demands. Our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions can help. Boost situational awareness and decision-making with a unified view. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. How will the increase in 5G connectivity affect cybersecurity for government agency IT leaders? This Q&A will identify where to focus attention. Article,Enabling 5G connectivity is more than greater speeds and lower latency but how it will help improve the constituent experience and the potential to save lives. Jul 12, 2022, 4 min read,Article,As traffic cameras, sensors and other connected devices become more common, the high-speed, low-latency power that 5G offers will play a key role in supporting the infrastructure of tomorrow. Jun 7, 2022, 4 min read,We're committed to helping state and local governments get the products and services they need. Real-time data and advanced processes can help operators and managers have the best available information when making safety decisions on behalf of passengers and crew. Smart city technology is improving safety in towns and cities. Research shows that areas with increased lighting experienced lower crime rates than those without. To realize the promises of 5G, cities need to first overcome a number of obstacles, including modernization and regulatory concerns. Smart cities enjoy tremendous benefits, but they need to take key steps to protect against cyberattacks. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, was able to attract new visitors, boost businesses and assist residents by providing complimentary internet access in their downtown area. When a state needed to reduce traffic congestion and improve toll collection accuracy, our secure Private IP and Managed Services helped its department of transportation (DOT) modernize to improve revenue and keep traffic flowing. Discover how we helped Oklahoma City increase public safety, decrease citizen drive time and improve the community's lifestyle. Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states. * Report results are based on self-reported information and are for assessment purposes only. Your actual data systems and information configurations and needs may differ from these results and report insights. You should not rely on this report in lieu of a professional assessment of your data transformation needs. Please contact your Verizon Account Representative for more information and details regarding your digital transformation assessment results. Follow us on and . Speak with a state & local government expert. 1-877-391-3178,1-866-465-3092,Connect with a sales representative about our state & local government solutions. . * Indicates a required field. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Technology and Solutions

Tap into a portfolio of customized solutions designed to scale with your business and support your guests' growing digital demands—all on the network America relies on. Leverage reliable network connectivity to deploy new services that delight guests, help streamline operations and enhance employee productivity. Coordinate operations with dedicated connectivity for signage, drive-through tablets, smart cameras and location monitoring. Enable speedy delivery of services—like mobile ordering, line-busting applications, AR, contactless payment and food delivery options. Protect guest and company data, and defend against ransomware attacks with customized, managed Network as a Service (NaaS). Improve transaction speeds, support AR/VR applications and enable tablet-based training to help minimize management oversight. Help minimize inventory loss due to theft, error or damage, and identify costly glitches with video surveillance technology and analytics. Our ordering portal makes it easy for you to purchase, manage and deploy our customized solutions to your restaurants nationwide. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Case Studies related to "ccaas technology"

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

Press related to "ccaas technology"

Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Learn more

Questions related to "ccaas technology"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)