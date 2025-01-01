Cloud-based crm solutions

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. Secure Cloud Interconnect Solution Brief

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The cloud delivers many benefits, but there are challenges too. How do you connect to multiple clouds simply, securely and reliably? With Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect,You're moving more workloads to the cloud. It provides you with the scalability you need, without the high costs of in-house data centers and related expertise. But you don't just have one cloud. You have one for application development, one for your CRM, and another for your ERP — and they're all hosted by different providers. How do you connect to those clouds? If you're using the public internet, you could be increasing the risks of sensitive data being compromised — and you'll have little control over performance. Private connections can be expensive and complex to manage, with little flexibility. With either approach, you can end up with little visibility of your network traffic and performance. Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect enables you to connect securely to your growing cloud ecosystem over connections that are completely separated from the public internet. You can connect to leading cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure™ ExpressRoute® and more. With Secure Cloud Interconnect, you don't have the headache of managing multiple point-to-point connections. Better yet, you have visibility and control over each of your workloads traveling to the CSPs. You don't want to wait weeks to get new cloud services up and running. When added to an existing Verizon Private IP service, Secure Cloud Interconnect provides pre-provisioned access to cloud resources. This means you can deploy new services in days not weeks. You want to be able to add scale fast, but pay for what you need. Secure Cloud Interconnect doesn't make you pay for fixed bandwidth built out for peak usage. It manages spikes in application use without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. You get truly scalable bandwidth, designed for the cloud. And our consumption-based pricing plans mean you pay for the bandwidth you need without large investments upfront. You can also choose redundancy options for your CSP connections to help your applications stay running. And we offer a suite of complementary solutions so you can further strengthen security and performance. Secure Cloud Interconnect provides private connections that are completely separate from the public internet to help keep your data secure. With pre-provisioned access, typical deployment times can be reduced by up to 90%. Dynamic networking scales automatically to meet peaks in demand without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. Consumption-based pricing means you aren't always paying based on peak usage — you pay for the bandwidth you need. You can establish and deactivate connections quickly, access utilization reports and set threshold alerts to help you manage your budget. Manage your cloud connections. View order history and cloud connection details, activate and deactivate connections, add and remove VPNs, view utilization and billing reports, and set monthly usage threshold alerts. . Choose from three global pricing plans: pay a flat rate per GB used; sign-up for a committed rate with a monthly recurring charge; or pay for services on a pooled basis. Keep your data secure and add new cloud service providers fast. In the event of any problems, redundant connections can divert traffic to maintain business continuity. Integrates with Verizon Wireless Private Network in the US to provide secure, mobile 4G LTE connectivity to the cloud. Secure cloud traffic from the potential threats that originate from a shared cloud environment without expensive, dedicated hardware. Includes basic firewall, intrusion detection and prevention and data leakage protection. * You can also add our Managed Security Services (MSS) analytics. Drive improved application performance of workloads exchanged between your CSP and WAN environment. Automate public cloud resource management to control costs, maintain application performance and help improve efficiencies. Build an integrated environment where applications can reside in different locations but work together. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Frost & Sullivan, "Strategic Goals Drive Cloud Decisions", Lynda Stadtmueller, April 21, 2017,* Available only to Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Secure Cloud Interconnect customers Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
