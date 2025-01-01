Cloud network security examples

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
What Is Network Security, and How Can It Keep Your Business Safe? Business

What is network security, and how can it keep your business safe?

Author: Phil Muncaster

The network sits at the heart of any business making your network's health critical to the success of your organization. The number of U.S. compared to 2020 figures. And ransomware is also on the rise. According to the ), ransomware now represents 25% of breaches, which is a 13% year-on-year increase, and greater than the previous five years combined. The advice is simple: Getting network security right significantly reduces the risk of a damaging breach. But putting this into practice can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources. Here are answers to some key questions to better illuminate what is meant by network security. What is network infrastructure?,Put simply, an IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices offering storage and computing power, and they're designed to share data with each other. They could be connected through Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi, and most commonly in an SMB, they'll do so in a local area network (LAN) or wireless LAN setup. As well as connecting to each other, these machines and devices connect out to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. However, the advantages of doing so come with one major attendant risk: If you can connect out, hackers coming the other way can potentially reach your organization's computers and data. What is network security?,Network security is the discipline and capability of protecting these resources from any inbound attacks, or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Some common threats include:,What is network infrastructure security?,Network infrastructure security and network security are the same concepts. Traditionally, what was meant by network security was a perimeter-based setup designed to stop malicious activity from entering the network. However, this has become harder to achieve as data, devices and applications become more distributed and cloud-connected. The to deliver network security now are:,Why is a secure network essential for business resilience?,Data is the lifeblood of your business, and the IT network provides the arteries through which it travels. From payroll to business planning, and app development to marketing software, if these data flows are interrupted and/or information is stolen, it could take down the entire company. Take ransomware: Serious network breaches in 2021 , and much more. Keeping the network free of malicious activity is essential to business resilience. Effective network security, or , also may provide a platform for corporate success by freeing up SMB leaders to focus on growing the business. What is the cost of poor network security?,Network infrastructure security is easy to take for granted. But some cautionary tales highlight what could happen if SMB owners get it wrong. Ransomware is a good example. Research reveals that it , with 82% of attacks in Q4 2021 impacting organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. The average ransom payment over this time was more than $300,000. But the can be many times this figure. Business interruption on average lasts 20 days—potentially hitting sales and productivity, and incurring legal, forensics, and IT overtime costs. Customer churn and reputational damage are also common following any major breach incident or DDoS campaign. What are network infrastructure security best practices for SMBs?,must therefore be a priority for any SMB. The first impulse should be to prevent as many attacks from landing as possible. But for those that get through, the focus must be on speedy detection and response. That means taking steps to:

Many SMBs don't have a cyber security specialist on their IT team, let alone an entire security function. That's when third-party security services could make financial and operational sense, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks. Learn more about how Verizon's security expertise can inside and out. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Cloud Security Guide From CISO Solutions

CISO's Guide to Cloud Security

What to know and what to do

It wasn't so long ago when the idea of moving your organization's workloads to the cloud was unthinkable. Today you'll find most organizations have a growing portion of their IT infrastructures in the cloud. In fact, Gartner estimates that by 2020 "cloud–first" and "cloud-only" will be standard corporate policies rather than exceptions1, and a study by IDC says that by 2021 more than half of the typical enterprise IT infrastructures will be in the cloud. This rapid migration presents a unique security challenge. New cloud workloads are spun up, expanded, moved, and torn down frequently, and traditional products for onpremises networks were never designed to secure these dynamic environments. Although some security vendors have attempted to "cloud wash3" their products they still can't provide the visibility into threat activity on cloud segments analysts need to be effective. Finding security professionals is hard enough, but retaining them is an additional challenge. Tasking them with the mundaneness of making a web of disconnected legacy products, which offer varying levels of cloud support, work together will not set them or your organization up for success. A modern approach to security should allow security teams to focus on what they were hired to do: investigate and hunt for any attacks threatening cloud workloads. And while the need to secure cloud workloads may be your primary motivation for evaluating alternative approaches, not all organizations are making the same progress in their migrations to the cloud. Therefore, any evaluation must also consider the security of hybrid environments during the transition. This guide provides some important considerations to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform that can address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Enterprises can't move to the cloud quickly enough. That's a big problem for security professionals stuck relying on a Some organizations may have no plans to migrate entirely,Whether you're in transition or if you're planning to,Forward-thinking CISOs and a mind-blowing drop in costs Change is inevitable, and sometimes it's painful when those changes affect the technology you've spent hours researching and hard dollars acquiring. Network technology is no different, so cloud security platforms you implement must be designed in a way that meets your needs today and will continue to do so in the future. of enterprise infrastructure decision makers in North America and Europe have adopted public cloud services,are actively building private clouds,During every routine infrastructure project, it makes sense to ensure your business objectives aren't fuzzy and that your stakeholders are all in sync. Evaluating a cloud security platform is no different, so be sure you've considered the requirements for an effective platform. Is the cloud security platform you're considering scalable and elastic? Will it be able to grow as storage and compute needs change over time?,Will it be extensible? Does its vendor provide a set of open APIs that allows exporting of analysis from within the platform to other products in your security stack? And can it accept data and analysis from those products to provide additional context?,Does it help automate routine or mundane security tasks, thereby freeing up analysts' time so they can hunt for threats proactively?,Is it intelligent enough to provide analysts and threat hunters with contextual, actionable information, or does it only supply flat charts and graphs?,Will it be capable of pinpointing threats proactively, and can it take the analysis it's already performed and then perform it again retrospectively using the latest threat intelligence to discover previously unknown threats?,Is the product easy to use? Was it designed to help busy analysts get more done in less time? Can it enable them to pivot effortlessly between endless points of threat data?,The security stack your organization has built over some Traditional Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are not,A recent survey conducted by the Cloud Security AllianceThere's no shortage of security analytics products out there,,Legacy security analytics products also weren't designed to,of the respondents said they ignored the alerts altogether,A recent SANS survey reported that 87% of respondents,Discovering malicious activity in your network goes well beyond the real-time detection of indicators of compromise. The reality is that cyber-attacks can frequently occur under the radar, and you don't always know they've happened until the damage is done. That makes threat hunting–the process of proactively searching out evidence of malicious activity–a critical function for any organization with sensitive data or resources. Hunting down new or unknown threats on your network today is especially challenging. Your team needs to be equipped with the right data and techniques to sift out suspicious activity from seemingly normal behavior. Executives love a dashboard, and at some point in the life of,The number of false alarms that can distract busy analysts It can take just seconds to get compromised, but weeks,If it takes days, weeks, or months to deploy a cloud security,Perimeter security products provide little visibility into threat activity within an organization, and when workloads move to the cloud, enterprises are left blind because appliancebased solutions require architectural changes and often can't be used in a public cloud. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Breaches are sometimes inevitable, and when a vulnerability is exposed on your network, it's the attacker's job to stay there for as long as possible. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Use the table on below to evaluate two solutions. Provide 1,If you've read this far, the time is probably right for your organization to consider a cloud security platform. Although cyber security for cloud workloads is a technological gray area for many enterprises, it doesn't have to be, if you keep in mind today's enterprise security realities:,As you move ahead in your evaluation of solutions that can secure workloads in the cloud, remember to map out your use cases, requirements, and must-have features. Then formulate your metrics for success so you can be sure you're meeting the expectations of your executives. 1,2,3 Cloud wash (v.) An intentional and misleading attempt to rebrand, refresh, or repurpose legacy security products for use incloud environments, usually with less robust feature sets, diminishing their overall value. 4,5,6,7,8 Security incident: An event that violates an organization's security or privacy policies involving sensitive information such as social security numbers or confidential medical information. 9,10,11 These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
