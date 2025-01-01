cyber security for my business

Links related to "cyber security for my business"

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. Pricing is on a month-to-month basis and the Service(s) may be canceled at any time. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

A Guide to Executive Cyber Security Protection Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! A guide to executive cyber security protection,Author: Phil Muncaster,by global CEOs according to a 2021 KPMG survey. Yet many executives may not realize just how close to home this threat is as awareness of the risks of cyber attacks may not translate into increased resources or cyber hygiene. Executive cyber security protection needs to balance the unique risk profile and elite working practices of the C-suite, particularly around . Cyber security for executives should be specifically tailored to help protect them, with aims to create a more engaged and cyber-aware C-suite. Security breaches and the impact to the organization,According to the , 82% of breaches involved the human element, including social attacks, errors and misuse. The ultimate goal of security programs is to reduce business risk, minimize financial and reputational damage, and enhance competitive advantage. What C-level executive wouldn't want those things?,However, half (49%) of C-level executives reported that they've over the past year. Another study claims that 38% of business decision-makers . This attitude may partly explain why so many executives themselves represent a growing risk to the organization. Why are executives targeted?What are the top threats executives face?,C-suite executives are therefore very much in the crosshairs of threat actors, making executive cyber security protection essential. Major threats include:,Business email compromise (BEC),Also known as whaling or CEO fraud, these fraud schemes target the C-suite. Hackers typically hijack an executive's email account through a phishing attack and then send an email to a member of the finance team requesting an urgent wire transfer of funds. There are various versions of these attacks, but they all rely on social engineering and leveraging the executive's authority to persuade the recipient to act without thinking. in 2021. Phishing,According to the , about two-thirds or 66% of breaches involved phishing, stolen credentials and/or ransomware. More traditional phishing emails are also a threat, particularly as executives work in a fast-paced, decision driven environment, which can lead to overlooking spelling errors, unusual sender domains and other telltale signs of impersonation fraud. In fact, personal assistants may actually be the ones who check inboxes and reply to emails. Unsurprisingly, C-suite executives' credentials are highly sought after, potentially unlocking the door to sensitive legal, financial and other corporate information. This information could be held to ransom, sold to competitors or even used to commit securities fraud. claims senior executives' and board members' . Deepfake fraud,Convincing artificial intelligence-powered fakes imitating audio or video could also be used to trick time-poor executives into making bad decisions. One case saw a to scammers after they impersonated his boss's voice over the phone. Exploitation of vulnerable devices/software/networks,High stress levels, little downtime and/or a general apathy to best practices when it comes to cyber security for executives may also mean that executives don't keep their personal technology systems patched and secure. This could leave them exposed to vulnerability exploitation through phishing or other vectors. Last year, ransomware group to steal sensitive data. Alternatively, hackers could target family members. Third-party cyber security risk?,It's not always the executives themselves that are to blame. Security vendor BlackCloak identifies a potentially unmanaged , who can become unwitting allies to cyber criminals. It brands data broker websites akin to Walmart for hackers, posing challenges to executive cyber security protection. The reveals that:,While the threat is certainly greatest from the cyber crime community, intrusions from state-backed actors can't be ruled out, especially if targeted companies are deemed strategically important to governments. The threat from nation states has arguably increased since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is . Why do you need executive cyber security protection?,Targeting a C-suite leader may get hackers where they need to go faster, but ultimately the impact will be similar to any serious security breach and should reinforce the need for enhanced cyber security for executives. According to Dark Reading, "the , based on a survey of executives and security professionals at 550 companies, says the average cost of a data breach continued to rise in 2022, reaching an average of $4.4 million globally (up 13% since 2020) and $9.4 million in the United States.",Some or all of the following may apply following a security breach:,Many C-suite executives have stepped down or were fired following serious incidents. And it's not always only the cyber security executive in charge who goes. For example, in 2017, Equifax's after a data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers of approximately 143 million people. A few months later the . And it's not only breaches that precipitate job losses. The CEO of Austrian aerospace manufacturer FACC was that occurred on his watch. What should cyber security for executives look like?,Organizations can enhance their executive cyber security protection on several fronts by:," believes that BAS gives enterprises a robust set of features and functionality that not only help validate the effectiveness of the security controls put in place but also enable a more proactive approach to cyber defense by utilizing automation. This has become a common theme in security services, where the goal of becoming cyber resilient is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor the environment for threats in a proactive way and accelerate the time to remediate issues in order to minimize the impact to the business. Subsequently, we believe that BAS will become an important component of an enterprise's cyber defense strategy.",Executive cyber security protection is only one part of the , but an important one. By creating a culture that arms the C-suite with an understanding of the latest security risks and proactive measures, you can enhance cyber security for executives and help to drive a more coherent long-term security strategy. Because after all, cyber risk is business risk. Verizon can help you understand how your organization stacks up against threats. . IDC, April, 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Evaluating the Latest Cyber Security Threats Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Latest cyber security threats: What you need to know to protect your business,Author: Phil Muncaster,It's vital to understand the latest cyber security threats. Data-driven decision-making can be crucial to improving your cyber security risk posture. The problem for chief information security officers (CISOs) is getting hold of the right data; it must be actionable and framed in a business context that makes it relevant to critical stakeholders. In its absence, of dogmatically enforcing security best practices, whether they're appropriate for the organization or not. Verizon's annual , conducted since 2008, offers strategically impactful information and data points on the recent cyber security threats, so CISOs and their colleagues can make better decisions. To keep up with Verizon's latest findings and up-to-date on security industry trends, . What are the latest cyber security threats?,The reality is the cyber threat landscape is a continuum because as technologies advance and evolve, so does the ability of the stealthy, sophisticated cybercriminal to reach bigger and more diverse audiences. That makes it difficult to discern which trends can accurately be described as new threats in cyber security. Today's latest cyber security threats include ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC). These have been around for several years but are still evolving to cause significant risk to global organizations. In a similar way, user configuration error, supply chain risk and vulnerability exploitation have been threats for some time. But now, they're increasingly coming into focus for CISOs for several reasons. These include:,The impact of these recent cyber security threats can be linked to possible data loss, operational outages and malware infection. These could result in significant . Let's take a look at three of the latest cyber security threats to re-emerge as serious risks to your business. User configuration error,According to the most recent DBIR, misconfiguration was by far the most common sub-category within miscellaneous errors, accounting for over half (52%) of incidents. It particularly affects data stores, including cloud-based file storage and relational or document databases placed online with zero protection. This is not the only kind of configuration issue that could create major cyber risk exposure. Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) endpoints with poorly configured passwords are one of the top initial access vectors for ransomware actors. However, it is that looms particularly large over organizations today. now have a multi-cloud strategy, making it even more challenging to understand how each environment works and what the most secure configuration is. includes only those enterprise IT categories that can transition to cloud, within the application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure markets. By 2025, 51% of IT spending in these four categories will have shifted from traditional solutions to the , compared to 41% in 2022. Almost two-thirds (65.9%) of spending on application software will be directed toward cloud technologies in 2025, up from 57.7% in 2022. Threat actors are increasingly looking to scan for and steal, ransom or of unprotected online data stores, contributing to the rise of recent cyber security threats. According to Verizon, verticals most exposed to misconfiguration risk include:,They should look to continuous compliance monitoring solutions like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) to mitigate these risks, and apply the known as Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software to build security into systems from the start. Supply chain risk,Supply chain attacks are another example of recent cyber security threats that aren't actually new but have recently been used in high-profile campaigns by threat actors. No industry is safe. The complexity of modern supply chains, including the delivery of digital products and services, provides a huge opportunity for attackers. And complexity is the enemy of security. According to Verizon, incidents with secondary motives—that is, where the goal was to leverage victim access to carry out follow-on attacks—was the second most popular after financial last year, accounting for over a fifth of incidents. The report claims that most of these breaches are simple in nature, which suggests that catastrophic events like the or campaigns are still the exception. But even a simple supply chain breach could have a serious impact on your organization. According to research from , over 90% of global organizations suffered such a breach in 2021. The challenge is not only the size of supply chains but also current point-in-time auditing, which is often heavily reliant on manual processes. CISOs must switch from static questionnaires to continuous monitoring of suppliers—and rapid remediation if risks emerge. Unpatched vulnerabilities,ProxyLogon, SpringShell, Log4Shell—these are just a handful of the latest cyber security threats that have emerged over the past year. But it's not just these boardroom attention-grabbing vulnerabilities that you need to patch. Threat actors may also exploit bugs from years ago that have since fallen under the radar. As , it's not necessarily the amount of time since discovery that determines why actors target specific vulnerabilities; it's what capabilities exploitation provides to the attacker, alongside the robustness of current working exploits and payloads.,No sector has a handle on this yet. The key is to prioritize according to risk to your specific organization, using automated tools to . As Verizon says, the ideal is to patch smarter, not harder. This will not only make your organization more secure but also enhance IT productivity and minimize burnout by ensuring time is not wasted on patches that won't do much for the organization. Improving cyber risk readiness,What do these new threats in cyber security have in common? They all require organizations to enhance their readiness to mitigate serious cyber risk. The right provider could help your enterprise go beyond preparedness and resilience to improve IT ROI, transform critical business processes and enhance competitive advantage. Managed services can help by:,for Verizon's 15th Annual Data Breach Investigations Report for all the latest information on cyber security trends. GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "cyber security for my business"

Press related to "cyber security for my business"

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Case Studies related to "cyber security for my business"

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details

Videos related to "cyber security for my business"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)