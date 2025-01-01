enterprise network security solutions

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report.
Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
