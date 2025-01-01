Examples remote iot devices

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
5G Security White Paper

First principlesDecember 2019, If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Experts at Verizon and other private sector and government entities have identified several cybersecurity risks that will continue, or arise anew, in the 5G network environment. Verizon is approaching these concerns in two phases, guided by first principles in security that have undergirded our previous networks and that we can use with greater efficiency and effect in 5G. Verizon is designing and deploying its 5G network with security as a central element of the network. As discussed below in Section II, Verizon relies exclusively on trusted vendors that have undergone our rigorous supply-chain vetting processes. We routinely assess the software and hardware that goes into our network, and we employ rigorous, documented policies and procedures for secure configuration and operation of equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Components of our 5G infrastructure, even within the network itself, are required to authenticate to one another prior to performing their functions. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations of wireless technology. Moreover, outside the core network, we secure the Radio Access Network (RAN) – the antennas and base stations of cell towers have long been the most visible elements of wireless networks – through advances in Open RAN (O-RAN) technology, which is bringing the security benefits of network virtualization and related software innovation to the RAN. (In turn, this software innovation favors a diverse and competitive market among RAN vendors. This is one way to address the recent troubling concentration of the RAN market among suspect vendors.) Finally, Verizon has helped spearhead global advances in the security of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the other devices that connect to the 5G network, and we are continuing to advance promising new security innovations that will be deployed in the future. Overall, Verizon has traditionally implemented a holistic view of security risk management and will continue to do so in the 5G environment. Security risks will persist, but we are accounting for these risks in everything that we do to build and operate the network, using 5G-enabled security innovations to advance the security practices that we have employed and refined for decades. Verizon's 5G network presently consists of a new RAN known as New Radio (NR), which is connected to the current 4G LTE core. This deployment, referred to as Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G, already includes several security improvements over 4G LTE which are discussed in this paper. As Verizon's trusted vendors begin to support the forthcoming new technical standards for the 5G core standards – due to be completed in the coming months – our core network will migrate to a new 5G core which uses software-based architecture and network virtualization. When Verizon deploys a Stand Alone (SA) 5G service – 5G RAN using a virtualized 5G core – we will implement the cutting-edge technology solutions for assessing and mitigating risk that are currently being advanced and standardized with Verizon's active leadership in research and development, real-world deployments, and standards bodies. Verizon ensures that security is an integral part of designing and deploying the 5G network. We rely exclusively on trusted network components, managing supply chain security risks through our rigorous supplier vetting processes. We then work with suppliers and engineers to secure these components in the equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations. Verizon's trusted supply chain is the foundation of our secure 5G network. Leveraging a diverse, competitive marketplace of trusted vendors of network hardware and software is a security imperative for Verizon and other 5G service providers. This is the fundamental principle of our supply chain security policy; it guides everything we do in vetting our trusted suppliers and in testing and configuring the equipment and devices we acquire from them. For both hardware and software, Verizon purchases all our roles and responsibilities, as outlined briefly below. The Verizon Leadership Committee (VLC), which consists of the Chief Executive Officer and direct reports, assumes the ultimate accountability to define strategic direction and objectives for the SRO Program. On a day-to-day basis, the Supplier Risk Management Executive Committee performs oversight and governance of the SRO Program based on the VLC's strategic direction and objectives. The organizational sponsor of a proposed contract, with the assistance of the Category Sourcing Expert and the SRO, must complete a risk questionnaire for each contract and statement of work under which products or services are provided by a supplier. The contract's risk level, determined through an assessment under the SRO's formal Supplier Risk Management System, drives due diligence by the appropriate Risk Expert team. The SRO has established formal processes for conducting due diligence and addressing all assessed risks prior to use of a supplier and prior to contract execution for a particular product or service. This scrutiny covers suppliers of all types. Beyond the more focused scrutiny discussed below on suppliers whose products are pertinent to cybersecurity and national security review, our Supplier Risk Management Program scrutinizes our suppliers' general reliability, sound corporate governance, trustworthiness and legal compliance culture, including their regimes for complying with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and counter-fraud programs, as well as their financial viability. Verizon reviews information on suppliers' policies and procedures in these areas, along with supporting evidence for each applicable area of risk. More specifically, we conduct ongoing due diligence with our most in-depth and frequent activities focusing on areas of high risk, such as suppliers of critical equipment that make up our networks. (As discussed in the next section regarding equipment testing and device configuration, we also conduct internal and third-party penetration testing on such equipment, devices and applications prior to launch.) The following risk considerations directly pertinent to cybersecurity and national security are specifically addressed through our Supplier Risk Management Program:,The processes outlined above help ensure that our networks are built with trusted components derived from a secure supply chain. Verizon recognizes that supply chain risk management benefits from effective collaboration and information sharing, both among private sector entities and between the public and private sectors. We therefore have taken formal leadership roles in DHS's SCRM Task Force and in the ATIS initiative to advance supply chain security standards. We also have participated in nascent efforts to advance software supply chain security assurance, such as the multi-stakeholder process convened by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to develop best practices for vendors to communicate to enterprise buyers the components of the "software bill of materials" – that is, the software supply chain. As discussed in Section III below, further improvements in software supply chain security and software security assurance will be an increasingly important element of Verizon's holistic approach to 5G security as it migrates its network to a virtualized 5G core and operates and innovates this sliced network through software and cloud-based functionalities. After the supplier vetting and scrutiny described above, our next steps in building a secure network foundation include rigorous inspection and security testing as well as standardized configuration of the components that make up our network. Secure configuration of network equipment and devices is a structural necessity in building a secure 5G network. Verizon has been operating and improving its state-of-the-art,Technical standards provide a common understanding of,Verizon is participating in and influencing the 5G standards The Subscriber Permanent Identifier (SUPI), akin to IMSI in,When the UE seeks to attach to the network, it sends either the Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI, an encrypted form of the SUPI) or the Globally Unique Temporary Identifier (5G-GUTI). The UE does not send the SUPI in unencrypted form across the network – instead, the SUCI contains the SUPI, which is "concealed" or rather encrypted using standardized encryption mechanisms. The home network provider's public cryptographic key is used in the encryption, which conceals the subscriber's identity from the roaming network. The SUPI is extracted from the SUCI by the network using the Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function (SIDF). If it is not the first time the UE has authenticated, the USIM may have been given a 5G-GUTI by the network, which serves as a proxy or substitute for the SUPI. Because the network assigned the GUTI, it can index or cross-reference a corresponding, previously stored SUPI to positively identify the user. 5G-GUTIs are short-lived, changed frequently and, like the SUCI, can serve to hide the identity of the UE. In either case, the SUPI is not sent in clear text across the radio network, which protects the phone against being tracked or having the user's privacy breached for the purpose of profiling or identity theft. This is among the most significant security improvements in 5G over 4G. one of two flavors of key agreement: 5G-Authenticated Key Agreement (5G-AKA), or Extensible Authentication Protocol AKA' (EAP-AKA'). The protocols are similar. (There is also a third protocol, EAP-TLS, but it is used only for certain private Following the release of 3GPP standards pertaining to the The practice of dividing steps in a function among different individuals, keeping a single individual from being able to subvert the overall process. The process of using two or more separate entities (usually persons) operating in concert to protect sensitive functions or information. No single person is permitted to access or use the materials (for example, the cryptographic key). Mechanisms that limit availability of information or processing resources only to authorized user roles or applications that require it. The practice in which a user is granted the minimum level of access to perform actions necessary for the job function. Two or more authentications required for remote login. To identify issues not prevented by other controls, VerizonAddressing vulnerabilities plays a central role in 5G security The resulting C2 Consensus on IoT Device Baseline Security 5th Generation of cellular network technology,: Anti-Bidding down Between Architectures,: Access Control Systems,: Artificial Intelligence,: Authenticated Key Agreement,: Access and Mobility Management Function,: Access Point Name,: Authentication Credential Repository and,: Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions,: Authentication Server Function,: Council to Secure the Digital Economy, Communications Security, Reliability and,: Central Unit of gNB,: Distributed Denial of Service,: Department of Homeland Security,: Data Loss Prevention,: Datagram Transport Layer Security,: Distributed Unit of gNB,: Extensible Authentication Protocol-Authenticated,Extensible Authentication Protocol-Transport,: European Telecommunication Standards Institute,: Federal Communications Commission,: New Radio (5G) Node B (base station),: Globally Unique Temporary Identifier,: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,: Intrusion Detection System,: Internet Engineering Task Force,: International Mobile Subscriber Identity,: Internet of Things,: IP security,: Information Sharing and Analysis Center,: International Organization for Standardization,: Information Technology,: Security Anchor Function Key,: Long-Term Evolution,: Message Authentication Code,: Mobile Country Code,: Multi-access Edge Compute,: Mobile Network Code,: Mobile Switching Centers,: Mobile Subscriber Identification Number,: Non-3GPP Interworking Function,: National Coordinating Center for Communications,: Network Equipment Center,: Next Generation Radio Access Network,: National Institute of Standards and Technology,: Network Operations Center,: New Radio,: Non-Stand Alone,: National Telecommunications and,: Open Radio Access Network,: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard,: quantum Random Number Generator,: Radio Access Network,: Rogue Base Station,: Radio Resource Control,: Supply Chain Risk Management,: Software Defined Perimeter,: Security Anchor Function,: Security Edge Protection Proxy,: Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function,: Subscriber Identity Module,: Sequence Number,: Supplier Risk Office,: Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements,: Subscription Concealed Identifier,: Subscriber Permanent Identifier,: Tamper Resistance Element,: Technical Specification,: User Equipment,: Unified Data Management,: Universal Subscriber Identity Module,: Universal Mobile Telecommunications System,: Verizon Leadership Council,: Virtual Private Network,The Executive Steering Committee for Supplier Risk consists of the following senior executives: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer and Chief Choose your country to view contact details. 5G and Edge Computing Use Cases Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G and edge computing use cases,Author: Keith Shaw,The combination of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can create opportunities for businesses across industries. Understanding these edge computing use cases can help companies realize the power of these innovative networking and computing technologies. can provide companies with higher data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile networks. can build on these innovations by moving computing resources closer to the edge of the network instead of in a distant cloud data center. By providing a platform to run edge computing applications closer to the devices and equipment generating critical data, companies can often make faster and better decisions. Edge computing examples across industries,Here are some edge computing use cases that showcase the potential benefits of combining the lower latency that 5G offers with MEC technologies. Manufacturing,The combination of could enable factories to monitor multiple types of assets used in production, such as robotics, connected devices, and other types of manufacturing equipment. Manufacturers could analyze data generated by equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to help predict when equipment will require maintenance, preventing more expensive downtime situations. Moreover, an automotive parts manufacturer could connect its robotic welding machines to a 5G network to capture and process data in near real-time. That data could then be fed into a factory's simulation models generated by a . These simulations could help the factory create scenarios that allow the welding robots to make customized parts. On a production line, video cameras could scan finished materials for quality defects in near real-time through 5G and edge computing technologies. Video cameras used for physical security surveillance could also take advantage of 5G and computer vision to automate security monitoring of a worksite or factory grounds. For factory workers, 5G and edge computing applications could be used in safety and training scenarios through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The headsets could provide on-the-job training for dangerous tasks in a safer environment. In addition, AR can provide a virtual overlay to assist technicians with repair information or connect them over video to a remote technician who can provide advice from hundreds or thousands of miles away. Supply chain and logistics,Companies in the could benefit from edge computing to help get products and orders out the door faster. For example, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots and automated forklifts could use their sensors to more safely and efficiently navigate a warehouse floor, with near real-time decisions being made through lower-latency 5G and edge computing processing on-site. E-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers that also deploy mobile robots to help fill orders could benefit from a 5G and edge computing deployment. They could make decisions more quickly when filling orders, directing or redirecting robots to find goods in storage areas faster. Once out the door, wireless tracking technologies, including , could ensure products delivered to store locations are accurate and undamaged. Retail,Retailers looking to provide cashless and options for customers can benefit from faster connection speeds. In a cashierless payment scenario, 5G connections can analyze and track products a customer places in their basket and trigger the payment system to charge a customer's card when they leave the store. Retailers could also use VR and AR technologies to , providing additional information on goods, clothes and other items they want to purchase. For example, an augmented dressing room mirror might show a customer how they'll look wearing a piece of clothing. This technology could take advantage of a company's 5G wireless network and MEC capabilities to provide the speed and low latency needed to produce a seamless customer experience. In another example, a grocery store could use 5G and edge computing to provide each customer with a mobile app that generates a customized map and route through the store to guide them to each item on their shopping list. Along the way, customers could use their phones to scan products to receive more information about them, such as nutrition information, recipes, coupons and alternative product options or special promotions. The retailer could use the data the app generates to provide analytics for product distribution. Cameras and product sensors on store shelves can also better track inventory, alerting store managers of out-of-stock items that can be replenished or ordered more efficiently. Event venues,Several 5G and edge computing examples apply to the venue space, such as a stadium hosting a professional sporting event or a concert. By combining 5G edge, LIDAR and crowd analytics software, venues can count the number of people in specific areas, including their movement and flows. This near real-time data gives managers a broader picture of their operations, which lets them make more informed decisions during live events to quickly address safety and security. This could also let them optimize the layout of their facility for retail, food and beverage sales, as well as other selling opportunities to help maximize profits, reduce congestion and take advantage of advertising or sponsorship opportunities. 5G and edge computing technology can also enable cashierless checkout, in which computer vision equipment and overhead cameras create an autonomous retail environment that reduces a common pain point for event attendees. Instead of standing in a long line to buy merchandise or concessions, guests can select items from a shelf and simply walk out, with the technology seamlessly seeing what they bought and charging the customer appropriately. Easier shopping can increase the number of customers and transactions while helping to alleviate staffing issues needed for traditional checkout methods. A third example for event venues is accelerated access, where 5G and edge computing solutions could help deliver touchless and accelerated ticketing and guest entry methods, along with access control for employees and visitors. This technology uses artificial intelligence and opt-in facial authentication to help speed the entry process for guests, while also replacing traditional employee badges or visitor passes. By using computer vision and biometric technology, venue operators could improve their overall security posture by removing the threat of stolen or misplaced credentials, as well as speed up the process for guests so that they can enjoy the venue and other commercial opportunities. Once customers are at their seats, 5G networks could provide video streaming with different camera views on their smartphones; ; and attendees can view near-instant statistics, images and video replays. 5G Innovations for Public Safety

Help give first responders on the front lines the speed, coverage and security they can count on in critical situations. Gain the flexibility and control you need to prioritize critical communications, and help ensure seamless connectivity for first responders in the field. Help give first responders effective, near real-time information when and where they need it, with 5G-enabled cameras and sensors. Quickly gather and relay important information to officials and emergency teams, with aerial views provided by fleets of 5G-enabled drones. Support first responders with 5G-enabled augmented reality (AR) training simulations for a faster, more cost-effective approach to training. Use our easy assessment tool to gain insights into your organization's stage of digital transformation—and create an action plan.¹,Incorporate new technologies and connect wherever your mission takes you. On America's most reliable 5G network.²,Streaming high-quality videos to help enhance situational awareness requires support from a 5G Ultra Wideband fiber infrastructure. Millimeter-wave and C-band spectrum delivers the transformative performance and expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, helping first responders share mission‑critical information quickly and effectively. Our relationships with large and small municipalities have helped us expand our small-cell deployment, to ensure reliable connectivity in critical situations. Advance and evolve your communities for the next generation with the latest insights in Public Safety. Take advantage of 5G-connected cellular technology to enhance situational awareness in communities, helping drivers and pedestrians stay safe on the roads. Learn how Tampa Bay collaborates with public safety and uses advanced 5G security technology to keep fans safe while they stay focused on enjoying their experiences. Learn how to improve situational awareness and prepare for any situation with 5G bandwidths, built to support Public Safety teams. Join the first-of-its-kind innovation incubator dedicated to creating 5G-enabled solutions for first responders on the front lines and those supporting them. Learn how Verizon's innovative 5G technology delivers advanced network capabilities that enhance public safety communications. Discover Verizon 5G connectivity solutions tailored for first responders and public safety. Explore reliable network enhancements, low latency 5G Ultra Wideband, and mobile solutions with Verizon Frontline. Learn about the Arizona Department of Transportation's pilot project to find better traffic safety solutions. To be at their most effective, officers need cutting-edge tools and training to be both effective and safe. Explore how our wireless business internet delivers an award-winning mix of reliability, value and service. See how 5G-connected ambulances and IoT, VR and AR can help transform remote emergency care. Learn how using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), powered by 5G, can help automate and transform operations. Network slicing is a powerful tool that could offer customizable 5G services for first responders. Verizon Frontline integrates emerging technologies like AI and IoT to significantly enhance public safety operations, focusing on improving situational awareness and decision-making for first responders. By leveraging AI, Verizon Frontline can streamline the vast influx of data generated by surveillance video and sensors, delivering actionable analytics that strengthen public safety. By addressing the well-known challenge of information overload, Verizon ensures that critical insights are surfaced efficiently, empowering first responders to make informed, timely decisions. For instance, AI-powered analytics can process video feeds, sensor data and communications to identify patterns or anomalies that may indicate potential threats, enabling faster and more effective responses. The integration of IoT technology further enhances these capabilities by connecting various devices and sensors in the field, such as drones, body cameras and environmental sensors. This network of connected devices provides continuous data, offering first responders a comprehensive view of the situation. For example, IoT-enabled devices can monitor environmental conditions in disaster zones, track the location and status of personnel, and provide updates on critical infrastructure. This level of ensures that first responders have the most accurate and up-to-date information, enabling them to coordinate more effectively and prioritize their actions during crises when every second matters. The Verizon 5G network is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing public safety infrastructure. This integration enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency services by enabling the transmission of rich data, such as high-definition video from incident scenes or real-time sensor data from IoT devices. This data can be used to increase situational awareness and response times, providing first responders with crucial information as they arrive on the scene. Private 5G networks play a crucial role in Verizon public safety solutions by offering dedicated and secure communication channels that are not subject to congestion that can affect public networks during emergencies. helps ensure first responders have reliable, uninterrupted access to critical communication tools, even in the most demanding situations. Verizon 5G technology is being used to power a range of innovative applications that enhance public safety operations. Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
