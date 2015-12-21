gigabit service

Global Network Services (GNS)

The GNS contract is used by the Department of Defense to deploy a highly secure and reliable global network by 2020. The new unified network will integrate fiber, wireless and satellite technologies to transmit mission-critical voice, video and data communications at speeds up to 100 gigabit per second to meet operational and warfighting requirements for the transmission of classified and non-classified information. More than one million Department of Defense and national security personnel will be supported by the integrated network. The GNS contract will primarily support the requirements of the Department of Defense's more than 40 military services, combatant commands, and intelligence, functional and support organizations outside the continental U.S.