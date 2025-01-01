Government wireless phones

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
How Drones, Phones and Mini Cell Towers Can Benefit Public Safety

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rachel Engel,Date modified: August 20, 2024,Drones, phones, and mini cell towers are some of the communication tools that can be used to create ad hoc wireless connections when communications are down. Advances in technology like these, in addition to COWs (Cell On Wheels), COLTs (Cell On Light Trucks), Satellite COLT, CROWs (Cellular Repeater On Wheels) and GOATs (Generator On A Trailer) are helping to put more detailed and clearer information into the hands of first responders. Connecting a mini cell tower, which provides the ability to transmit data to and from a wireless device, to a drone creates temporary, roving coverage. It's well known that public safety drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can help provide an of the scene. Public safety drones can also provide thermal images wirelessly to incident commanders on the ground, helping to protect their crews, predict fire directions, or help find a missing person. This can help in an area where a catastrophic fire or weather system may have damaged wired or fiber optic cables, or a cellular network preventing decision-makers from receiving critical information. Without constant updates and situational awareness, there could be serious repercussions for the work of first responders and public safety officials. Public safety drones turned into mini cell towers provide the ability for responders on the ground to send and receive information regardless of how much damage the immediate area has sustained. For instance, when approximately 1,084 homes and seven commercial properties and 6,000 acres have been burned down, like during the wind-driven Verizon with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions and deployed many assets including cell on wheels to provide wireless coverage and capacity for emergency crews and responding agencies like the Red Cross. the cell on wheels stayed on site providing coverage during the last two years while the network towers were rebuilt. Verizon first began testing a "" attached to a drone in 2017. First responders were sent to a remote location in New Jersey's Belleplain State Forest—an area without cell service. A drone was launched from a nearby airport and flown to the wooded area above the stationed first responders, who were then able to use (ALO) service thanks to the drone's proximity and could make phone calls and send text messages. The drone was connected back to Verizon's network in order to provide a 4G LTE signal to emergency personnel through the aircraft. After caused significant damage in Florida in 2022, Verizon deployed drone technology with a temporary mobile cell tower site to provide 4G and 5G coverage. Hurricane Ian is a good example of the potential double-sided impact on connectivity after a natural disaster. Not only can existing communications infrastructure be damaged, but the increase in first responders, government officials and community organizations responding to the emergency alongside residents using mobile data due to home internet outages can result in significant network traffic spikes. For example, after Hurricane Ian, by more than 70% pre-storm levels in some areas. This is why solutions like drones with a mini cell tower can be a game changer. For a more robust solution, mobile cell sites, like cell on wheels, can be transported to areas in need of cell coverage following disasters. When public safety organizations are limited by a lack of network coverage and unable to access more accurate information, the temporary coverage provided by satellite, cell on wheels, a mini cell tower on a drone or other deployables can have a significant impact on operations, allowing critical information to be transmitted and potentially save lives. Additional use cases could include the use of tethered drones equipped with a mini cell tower to assist medical personnel working in field hospitals, providing broadband and LTE coverage to healthcare workers. Drones have already made an indelible mark on , with aerial surveillance providing a big-picture view of the targeted area and advancements such as thermal imaging providing uniquely valuable information. By adding a cell booster tower to public safety drone capabilities, first responders won't be limited by network coverage when searching for missing individuals, expanding the use of technology and increasing the probability of a successful mission. Researchers have discovered a way to with the help of a public safety drone equipped with a cellular base station. The search and rescue functioning drone can be flown over the search area to gather signals from mobile devices. A public safety drone can help first responders hone in on the missing individuals' device. As the drone traverses the area, the location of the missing person narrows and the information can be relayed to rescue crews on the ground. Known as the search and rescue drone-based solution (SARDO), the process to be used in locating an individual mobile device. By using rugged mobile devices, first responders can connect to body cameras or monitor the use of emergency vehicles. Options provide frontline workers a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. For 30 years, Verizon's mission-proven communications solutions have helped first responders stay connected on the front lines. Verizon's intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications so they can stay connected when it matters most. The use of modern technology continues to help eliminate the dreaded no-coverage areas that haunt first responders during missions and alleviate headaches for crews in the aftermath of a disaster when network towers have been damaged. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance. For these advancements to have an impact on operations, though, reliable connectivity must be a priority. When working in remote locations with little network coverage, with first responders counting on information to arrive on time, confidence in an organization's network provider is crucial. Learn how Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology for first responders, is when it comes to public safety. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Bring Your Phone Number to Verizon FAQs

Find out how to bring your number when you switch your business to Verizon. Learn what you need to do, how long it will take, and what to expect during the process. You can bring your device when you bring your number, or for a new Verizon phone. When you activate a new line with Verizon you'll have the option to transfer your current mobile or landline number from another carrier. You can also visit our page online, or to transfer your number to Verizon. Most phone numbers are eligible to be brought to Verizon:*,*Local Number Portability, a government mandate, requires mobile and landline service providers to let customers keep their eligible phone numbers when switching carriers. How long it takes to bring your number to Verizon depends on your carrier and on when you activate your device on the Verizon network. We text you a link to track the status of your number transfer. Typical timelines are:,Note: These are average time frames. With certain circumstances, it could take more or less time. You can replace your existing Verizon mobile number with a phone number from another carrier. Visit the page in My Business. Before you bring your number to Verizon:,To start the process of bringing your number, we need to know:,A Number Transfer PIN is created by your previous carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). You can create one in your previous carrier's app or by contacting their customer service. This number isn't provided by Verizon when you're transferring your number in. You can locate your account number from your previous carrier on your billing statement, which can likely be found on their mobile app, or their website. The account PIN that you created with your previous carrier will be 4-6 digits. This is different from the Number Transfer PIN. When you're bringing your number to Verizon from another carrier, don't cancel your existing service. Once your number transfer is complete, the line on your old carrier's account will disconnect automatically. We don't charge a fee for a number transfer. Depending on your old carrier's terms, you may be responsible for an Early Termination Fee (ETF) or other accrued charges. These might include any remaining device payments, if you have them. Here's what happens when you bring your number to a new line at Verizon:,Here's what happens when you bring a number to replace a Verizon number:,When you bring a number to us from a Verizon Wireless Reseller (e.g. Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile) here's what happens:,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Existing customers, to your business account or explore other . A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE. The displays have rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch screen is 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro 11-inch screen is 11 inches, the iPad Air and iPad (10th generation) screens are 10.86 inches, and the iPad mini screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less. Liquid Retina XDR display available only on the 12.9-inch model. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
