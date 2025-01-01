Government wireless phones

How Drones, Phones and Mini Cell Towers Can Benefit Public Safety

Author: Rachel Engel,Date modified: August 20, 2024,Drones, phones, and mini cell towers are some of the communication tools that can be used to create ad hoc wireless connections when communications are down. Advances in technology like these, in addition to COWs (Cell On Wheels), COLTs (Cell On Light Trucks), Satellite COLT, CROWs (Cellular Repeater On Wheels) and GOATs (Generator On A Trailer) are helping to put more detailed and clearer information into the hands of first responders. Connecting a mini cell tower, which provides the ability to transmit data to and from a wireless device, to a drone creates temporary, roving coverage. It's well known that public safety drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can help provide an of the scene. Public safety drones can also provide thermal images wirelessly to incident commanders on the ground, helping to protect their crews, predict fire directions, or help find a missing person. This can help in an area where a catastrophic fire or weather system may have damaged wired or fiber optic cables, or a cellular network preventing decision-makers from receiving critical information. Without constant updates and situational awareness, there could be serious repercussions for the work of first responders and public safety officials. Public safety drones turned into mini cell towers provide the ability for responders on the ground to send and receive information regardless of how much damage the immediate area has sustained. For instance, when approximately 1,084 homes and seven commercial properties and 6,000 acres have been burned down, like during the wind-driven Verizon with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions and deployed many assets including cell on wheels to provide wireless coverage and capacity for emergency crews and responding agencies like the Red Cross. the cell on wheels stayed on site providing coverage during the last two years while the network towers were rebuilt. Verizon first began testing a "" attached to a drone in 2017. First responders were sent to a remote location in New Jersey's Belleplain State Forest—an area without cell service. A drone was launched from a nearby airport and flown to the wooded area above the stationed first responders, who were then able to use (ALO) service thanks to the drone's proximity and could make phone calls and send text messages. The drone was connected back to Verizon's network in order to provide a 4G LTE signal to emergency personnel through the aircraft. After caused significant damage in Florida in 2022, Verizon deployed drone technology with a temporary mobile cell tower site to provide 4G and 5G coverage. Hurricane Ian is a good example of the potential double-sided impact on connectivity after a natural disaster. Not only can existing communications infrastructure be damaged, but the increase in first responders, government officials and community organizations responding to the emergency alongside residents using mobile data due to home internet outages can result in significant network traffic spikes. For example, after Hurricane Ian, by more than 70% pre-storm levels in some areas. This is why solutions like drones with a mini cell tower can be a game changer. For a more robust solution, mobile cell sites, like cell on wheels, can be transported to areas in need of cell coverage following disasters. When public safety organizations are limited by a lack of network coverage and unable to access more accurate information, the temporary coverage provided by satellite, cell on wheels, a mini cell tower on a drone or other deployables can have a significant impact on operations, allowing critical information to be transmitted and potentially save lives. Additional use cases could include the use of tethered drones equipped with a mini cell tower to assist medical personnel working in field hospitals, providing broadband and LTE coverage to healthcare workers. Drones have already made an indelible mark on , with aerial surveillance providing a big-picture view of the targeted area and advancements such as thermal imaging providing uniquely valuable information. By adding a cell booster tower to public safety drone capabilities, first responders won't be limited by network coverage when searching for missing individuals, expanding the use of technology and increasing the probability of a successful mission. Researchers have discovered a way to with the help of a public safety drone equipped with a cellular base station. The search and rescue functioning drone can be flown over the search area to gather signals from mobile devices. A public safety drone can help first responders hone in on the missing individuals' device. As the drone traverses the area, the location of the missing person narrows and the information can be relayed to rescue crews on the ground. Known as the search and rescue drone-based solution (SARDO), the process to be used in locating an individual mobile device. By using rugged mobile devices, first responders can connect to body cameras or monitor the use of emergency vehicles. Options provide frontline workers a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. For 30 years, Verizon's mission-proven communications solutions have helped first responders stay connected on the front lines. Verizon's intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications so they can stay connected when it matters most. The use of modern technology continues to help eliminate the dreaded no-coverage areas that haunt first responders during missions and alleviate headaches for crews in the aftermath of a disaster when network towers have been damaged. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. 