hosted contact center solution

Contact Center Managed Services: Call Center Solutions

Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Contact center outages lead to unhappy customers, which can lead to lost revenue. Our Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) can help you avoid outages as well as drive better customer experiences. Medium-sized businesses and enterprises seeking expert contact center help to manage incidents 24/7 Contact center teams wanting to keep costs predictable, even when customers' needs aren't ,Contact centers that rely on multiple vendors for operations but could benefit from centralizationWe offer fully outsourced operational support in proactively monitoring and managing your contact center infrastructure from either your location or our facilities. We employ a service delivery model that focuses on maintaining critical contact center applications. Our managed services can help strengthen infrastructure stability and security while also helping you reduce IT staff dedicated to contact center management so you can focus on managing your business. Our service helps keep these costs predictable with low monthly fees. Plus, we help ensure that you have the latest technologies with automatic updates. Our experts can quickly identify faults and isolate the root cause of contact center outages. You get access to a clear record of all changes requested, approved and implemented by Verizon. We can help you identify and address performance issues before they become critical. We help keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. You get access to near real-time information on incident and change tickets, as well as scheduled customer account reviews. Great experiences are essential to customer attraction and retention. IP-based contact centers can help. Remote work has become ubiquitous and essential. Discover the best practices for shifting to remote work in your contact center. The right managed contact center provider can improve many aspects of a contact center, from optimizing workforce operations to integrating customer interactions across channels. years of contact center experience,security, network and hosting devices under management,networks in over 150 countries under management,professional services experts,Give your contact center the agility, reliability and scalability of the cloud. Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution.
How to Choose the Right Contact Center Software for Your Business Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to choose the right contact center software for your business,Author: Shane Schick,According to Markets and Markets, the contact center industry continues to grow—the is expected to increase from its 2020 mark of $24.1 billion to $75.5 billion in 2026. Driving this growth is the growing use of cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions, like contact center software, to achieve better business continuity. The rise of virtual contact center software options,While most contact center software applications were originally limited to on-premises products, businesses can now consider cloud/virtual Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) options. These solutions can provide all the , including simple setup and management as well as the ability to:,The also revealed that the growth of contact center software and technology is driven by organizations wanting to deliver enhanced experiences. Indeed, the report notes contact center solutions are becoming a strategic solution and, in many instances, can be considered a brand's face. By investing in the right solutions, they can gain several key ingredients of a great customer experience at the same time:,Five steps for successfully choosing contact center software,Whether you're leading a project to source a new contact center platform or are part of the selection committee, the following steps should inform your decision-making about how to best make use of virtual contact center solutions. 1. Consider your needs and requirements,Even if your current contact center tools don't provide a complete picture of your customer service performance today, use whatever data you have available to determine your business goals. Some of the possible inputs here might be call volumes, the results of any Voice of the Customer (VoC) surveys you've conducted and even focus-group interviews with your agents. The same study highlighted common challenges firms are having with contact center data. For example, 42% said they could not personalize interactions in real time, and 41% could not identify the same customer across different channels and devices. These could become the use cases and objectives you use to find the best platform for your needs. 2. Look for the capacity to integrate with CRM and help desk tools,Sales reps closing deals may represent an earlier point in the customer journey, but that doesn't mean the details of what happened should be forgotten after a purchase has been made. When customers reach out for support and contact center agents have no context from the sales team, the experience risks becoming disjointed and unsatisfactory. Bringing customer relationship management (CRM) data directly into , like help desk applications, helps avoid those scenarios. Aim to find solutions that have these integrations pre-built, rather than tasking your IT department or developer team with them. 3. Workforce management,No one wants to lose an experienced contact center agent, and business leaders are becoming more conscious about creating an environment where they can bring their best selves to work. In fact, a found 44% believe their employee experience is an urgent concern and an area in need of improvement. This is where contact center software that includes workforce management (WFM) features can help. Companies can use WFM to ensure they're staffing the optimal number of agents to meet customer demand, while agents enjoy more accurate and up-to-date schedules. Don't forget that a new CCaaS platform will represent some kind of learning curve for your team. Ask about the typical level of training required and any advice on how to accelerate adoption among agents. 4. Consider security,Customers put their trust in companies when they hand over their personal information. This can range from names and addresses to credit card numbers and beyond. The critical nature of this data makes contact centers a strategic asset for organizations—and a possible target for cyber criminals. According to the most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), , and roughly 4 in 5 breaches are attributed to organized crime. The report also showed financial gain was the No. 1 motive for the majority of data breaches. Talk to your potential CCaaS providers about the kind of data protection features that are part of the solution, or any related managed services that can strengthen your defenses. 5. Ease of adopting new innovations,Contact center functionality is ever-evolving based on what the technology industry learns about the needs of businesses and their customers. Companies that choose to deploy Contact Center as a Service options can be more flexible, in that they can easily tap into new innovations without involving their IT department. Much like they add security patches or other updates through the cloud, Contact Center as a Service solutions streamline the adoption of emerging customer experience tools as they become available. has predicted Contact Center as a Service offerings will make it easier to add new service channels and integrate advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver stronger customer experiences overall. Position your contact center for a successful future,The ultimate barometer of contact center technology success is how well it allows you to serve your customers. As you deploy your contact center software of choice, you'll want to ensure you're conducting an ongoing analysis of its . Some of the most common ones are customer satisfaction (CSAT), customer effort score (CES) and net promoter score (NPS). Don't limit yourself to the numbers, though. Try to see the customer journey through their eyes, and conduct a periodic qualitative assessment as well. A Broadridge study found that across all channels, and 77% would spend more money on a company that provides a good customer experience. To truly achieve success, combine the products you invest in with insight and expertise from trusted advisors. A managed services provider with a proven track record in deploying contact center tools and applications will make a big difference in rising above the competition. Learn more about how Verizon can . IDC, Contact Center Deployments Move to the Cloud: How a Distributed Architecture Delivers a Superior Customer Experience, Doc #AP46313921, August, 2021. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
IP Contact Center Solutions: Enhance Customer Experience

Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution. IP Contact Center (IPCC) services include cloud hosting, Voice over IP (VoIP) inbound, interactive voice response (IVR), managed options and more. Inbound call options including local, domestic toll-free, local-to-global and international can be layered with advanced features to fit the needs of your business. IVR handles high call volumes with intelligent routing and self service. Inbound calls route based on customer inputs and network capabilities so that callers can reach the right resources the first time or transfer without making a new call. IPCC services include the capabilities that most contact centers need in a single usage rate. We can integrate network functionality with your on-premises platforms, with strong network metrics and an SLA to back them. Total call routing control is based on user-defined parameters, permitting high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP). Routing or blocking callers using automatic number identification (ANI) Delivery of caller-entered digits from IVR prompts Caller profile routing based on your systems knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) Call routing using time of day and/or geographic areaMove functionality into the network while providing powerful and flexible routing options and tools to help manage your call center environment. Customers can connect to your contact centers around the world using toll-free or local numbers to provide the same call experience no matter where it originates. Give agents individual customer information to personalize call experiences. Reduce hold times by allowing callers to schedule a return call rather than wait. Get on-premises control of your toll-free routing within our network to automate traffic to balance loads and direct calls to other locations. Easily view your network configurations, make changes, order or activate new features, and extract near real-time traffic management reporting. IPCC services include advanced features, network management, monitoring and reporting in one usage rate. Originating calls from approximately 80 countries. Communicate with customers over several channels including email, voice, text or chat. Supports onsite or remote environments. Provide global IP network integration and intelligent call routing to the best available resource in multiple contact centers. Get service management, traffic monitoring and reporting for visibility into your solution. Our fully managed hosting service can help reduce your workload by running your IPCC for you. Retain new and existing phone numbers to maintain a local presence in branch locations with VoIP Inbound Local Origination (VILO). Our Digital Advisory Services offers an array of services to help you get the most from your digital interactions—from strategy to implementation. We tailor those offerings to your unique needs with on-demand access to network experts. There are many strategies to migrate your inbound traffic from a traditional call center. This can include a phased implementation to run alongside your current center or a new IP environment. Whether you have the inhouse experience to implement Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based trunking or need assistance planning and/or operationalizing, get started with our Digital Advisory Services. A proven contact-center solutions leader,minutes of inbound traffic a yearyears of experience managing customer networks,million retail consumers supported,Moving to an IP-based contact center helps handle high call volumes, streamline operations and meet customer expectations. CIOs need to embrace digital customer experience (CX)—otherwise, CIO will stand for "career is over.",A 2022 Frost & Sullivan survey shows how leveraging advanced contact center technologies improves competitiveness. Transform your customer experience (CX) by leveraging years of expertise and one of the world's largest IP networks. Automate interactions with your callers. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. An IP contact center takes advantage of Internet Protocol (IP) communications, including routing of both voice and data communications to any agent who has access to an IP connection. Verizon offers a portfolio of interaction services that includes VoIP Inbound and IP IVR. Our network-based portfolio includes VoIP conversion for reliable termination to SIP devices. With IPCC, you gain the benefits of automatic technology upgrades, a fully managed hosted service and secure connectivity on one of the world's largest IP backbones. IPCC improves efficiency by moving some of the contact center functionality into the network while providing you powerful and flexible routing options, as well as management capabilities that can assist with managing your call center environment. This can result in more personalized customer experiences, lower call handling times, reduced inbound traffic to call center agents, better management and control of traffic, and an improved agent experience. Our IPCC offerings include everything that most contact centers need in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. Verizon works with you to develop a solution that fits the needs of your business. Our IP Contact Center services help control your costs via a robust solution that covers everything most contact centers need. Network management, monitoring and reporting are all included in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. IPCC includes network management, monitoring and reporting that enables you to extract near real-time traffic management information so you can have your finger on the pulse of your callers. This informs call center operations decisions like preset call routing to specific destinations and scaling of resources to help meet demand, ultimately helping customers get the information they seek quickly and easily. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now
