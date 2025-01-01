how to check if phone is compatible with verizon

eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE. The displays have rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch screen is 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro 11-inch screen is 11 inches, the iPad Air and iPad (10th generation) screens are 10.86 inches, and the iPad mini screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less. Liquid Retina XDR display available only on the 12.9-inch model. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
Intermountain Healthcare Teams Up with Verizon to Reach More Patients Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Dr. Brett Parkinson and the team at Intermountain Healthcare are on a mission. "Utah ranks as one of the lowest in the nation when it comes to women getting mammograms, and we want to change that.",To make that change, Intermountain Healthcare provides mobile mammography across Utah, generating awareness and delivering critical testing where it is needed. And to help their remote patients get fast test results, they consulted with Verizon for mobile connectivity. Intermountain Healthcare switched to Verizon's LTE Business Internet, which provides a fast reliable connection that can go nearly anywhere their mission takes them. "Our Mobile Mammography serves a lot of women, and it goes to places that don't have accessible mammography," Dr. Parkinson said. "So, it alleviates the need for long-distance travel for some women, which could require them to take a whole day off of work. But when a mobile unit shows up at your worksite, or is stationed at a clinic where you're already seeing your family doc, then it doesn't have to impact the entire day.",To provide convenient access to screening, Intermountain Healthcare's two state of the art mobile mammogram vehicles visit health care clinics, business offices, schools, supermarkets, military bases and tribal reservations. "Inside the vehicles it feels just like a clinic, and a lot of people are impressed when they come in," said Sonya Dexter, Mobile Mammography Imaging Coordinator, Intermountain Healthcare. "They're like, 'Oh, this isn't like a trailer at all. It's like a doctor's office.' You walk in and you're greeted at the front desk just like you would be at a clinic. We have changing rooms that are private, the exam room, and people that care deeply about this purpose. A test takes about 15 minutes, and the program helps up to 20 patients per day.",As a radiologist with a sub-specialty in breast imaging, Dr. Parkinson knows that convenient access to screening and early detection are crucial to surviving breast cancer. "If we catch breast cancers early, and they're small and haven't metastasized, the cure rate can approach 100 percent. We should all strive for 100 percent, bringing the mortality rate down to zero.", MD, Intermountain Healthcare,While designing the program, Intermountain Healthcare recognized keys to success would be the vehicles' ability to remotely transfer screening images back to the hospitals, and to remotely access the hospital's electronic health network. However, when the vehicles launched in 2019, mobile connectivity was not yet solved. The staff quickly identified several challenges caused by the vehicles' lack of mobile connectivity:,To help reduce travel expenses and quicken data transfers, Intermountain Healthcare began installing docking stations at several remote locations, designed for vehicle charging and transferring images to hospitals. Intermountain was building up its infrastructure, but also found limitations along the way. While each of the six docking stations began to improve travel expenses, they were costly - roughly $10,000 for each site. And the vehicles would need to plug into those limited locations for transferring images back to the hospital. As the vehicles began using the docking stations, Lozano identified another challenge: Data transfers for digital mammography are unlike any other imaging modality, as they can generate huge files, roughly 40 to even 50 megabytes. And those files were being uploaded to three different hospital's servers. "It turned out they were churning out between 300 and 500 gigabytes a month, and that can be costly," Lozano said. Telecom Cellular Analyst, Intermountain Healthcare,With ongoing consulting with Verizon, Lozano quickly deployed mobile connectivity to the two Mobile Mammography vehicles, and ultimately moved to LTE Business Internet following the product's launch. And to reduce data being sent from vehicles to the multiple locations, Lozano consolidated the three data centers to one centralized location. The move to Verizon's LTE Business Internet solution ultimately helped Lozano save money for his organization and streamline operations. With mobile connectivity, sending patient images from remote locations was simplified and expedited. Without needing to be tethered to docking stations for connectivity, technicians could now send images from virtually anywhere in the state, at any time they wanted. This meant Dexter was able to upload images to hospital systems quickly. It also meant that doctors like Parkinson could receive images faster, helping to provide faster results to patients than when the program launched. Mobile internet connectivity also helped the program save on transportation costs. Now, instead of moving the trucks during the evening to a docking station or hospital, those files are delivered directly from the field, via a single, onboard wireless router. "Everything started working right away," Dexter said. "It was absolutely seamless. Things improved dramatically. Even from the more remote places in the state, the Mobile Mammography vehicle had the coverage and uploading ability to send images to the hospital in a timely fashion. Virtually anywhere we were, we had coverage with LTE Business Internet and we could concentrate on taking images.","Intermountain Healthcare's Mobile Mammography teams provide critical, and in some instances even life-saving, breast cancer screening services, said David Jensen, Imaging Operations Director, Intermountain Healthcare. Given the importance of this work, it is vital that our business partners provide highly reliable, customer centric, and cost-effective service and support. Verizon and their engaged local business client support teams have gone above and beyond to meet those needs for us.",For Dr. Parkinson, the Intermountain Healthcare Mobile Mammography program has hit its stride. "That connectivity was a game-changer," he said,Dr. Parkinson has seen how easier access to mammograms has made a big impact, as it did for a patient named Terri, who decided to have a screening on the day a Mobile Mammography vehicle parked outside of her workplace. "That's the beauty of Mobile Mammography," he said. "She hadn't had a mammogram for four years, but she saw the Mobile Mammography unit and signed up. And it's a good thing she did because the mammogram helped her catch it early, which helped save her life.",When she decided to have her mammogram screening, Terri said she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong, but the convenience of having the screening done right there at her work prompted her to make an appointment. "I was in the office that day, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I should just go do this. It's just 15 minutes of my time. I should go check," she said. In the days following the screening, she received a phone call requesting she visit a clinic to be retested. The follow-up screening led to a biopsy that showed she had an early-stage cancer that can progress to more invasive breast cancer if left untreated. "It was pretty terrifying," she said. "I didn't see it coming.",Terri underwent surgery to remove any abnormal tissue in the breast and soon began a four-week regimen of radiation treatment designed to decrease the chances of the cancer returning. "Every oncologist, every specialist, says catching it early is what we want," Terri said. "It's not a perfect outlook. I'm not guaranteed anything. But it's definitely better.",Now she's encouraging others to schedule their mammogram screenings, and she said the Intermountain Healthcare Mobile Mammography program is an effective way to do it. "It takes away all the reasons not to do it," she said. "Having it right there, and being able to just walk out of work, do it on a break, go back to work, it just takes all the excuses away. Of setting up an appointment. Of having to drive there. Of having to skip work. Of having to rearrange your life, get a sitter, whatever. It makes it so convenient that you're like, "Yeah, I'm just going to do it.", Mobile Mammography Imaging Coordinator, Intermountain Healthcare,Lozano recounted when he was reminded of the importance of the work of the Intermountain Healthcare Mobile Mammography program. "One of my neighbors told us she had gotten diagnosed with a lump," Lozano said. "She told us, 'I went to the Intermountain Healthcare mobile mammo unit. I like it because it's private, it's close to home and they diagnosed me with the growth.' This was pretty significant because she said her mother had breast cancer.",His neighbor told him that the growth was tested and turned out to be benign. But he could sense the relief she experienced thanks to the work done by the Mobile Mammography unit. "It was really rewarding to know that I'm involved with this vehicle—making sure things are running right and making sure the doctors can upload the scans and analyze them quickly and basically get patients diagnosed to let them know if there's something they need to do about it.",Finding out this happened with one of his friends, Lozano felt a sense of pride knowing the work he's doing is making a difference. "We had never really talked about it until then," he said. "To have her share that life experience with us made me pretty happy to be involved in this special Intermountain Healthcare project, and our shared goal.",With LTE Business Internet, you can get the affordability, coverage and reliability that works for your business. Imaging Operations Director, Intermountain Healthcare,LTE Business Internet is available within the U.S. on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). Terms apply. 