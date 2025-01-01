International expansion with business phone service

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account? These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Preferred Voice: Business Phone Service

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Unlimited nationwide calling. Business-focused features. Connect with our traditional business phone service. Voice communications remain essential to business. With Preferred Voice, a range of business calling features and clear, natural-sounding audio help your workforce improve productivity and collaboration. Preferred Voice is best for:,It's easy to get started with our traditional business phone-service calling plan, which supports all wireline phone models. to check what is available at your location and place an order. If you're already a Verizon customer you can,Once you place your order, our team works with you to port your number(s) to the Verizon network and schedules provisioning of your service. Once your service is provisioned, you can plug your phone(s) into the wall jack(s). Or, you can provision your key phone system at that time. You're all set. A smarter way to stay connected. per month. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges with two-year agreement and auto renewal. Purchase a Preferred Voice package and add a Preferred Voice additional line for $20/mo more. Make and receive calls on lines that keep working even during a power outage. No battery backups are required. Get more done using premium features like line hunting, 3-way calling, callback, caller ID and unique rings. Get a complete business phone system with unlimited nationwide calling for a simple convenient monthly price. Send customers to a live employee before they go to voicemail or get a busy signal. Ensure customers can request a call back when they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Place calls on hold, freeing up lines for other calls and transfer a call to any other number. Distinguish between internal and external incoming calls. Receive notification of an incoming call while another conversation is in progress. Conveniently works with any wireline phone handset without the need for unique devices or handsets. What should you be looking for in today's business phone systems? Is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution right for you?,Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Get work done around the world with plans designed to meet your business needs. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Our full-service suite of business features is focused to keep you connected with customers and improve productivity and collaboration. These features include unlimited nationwide calling, voicemail, caller ID, line hunting, 3-way calling, automatic callback, directed call pickup, speed dialing, call hold/transfer and call waiting. You can also specify special rings that distinguish between internal and external incoming calls and use the intercom feature to dial in another person to your multiline system without incurring usage charges. The Preferred Voice business phone service features help employees with time-saving options for connecting and collaborating, such as adding a third caller to an in-progress call rather than rescheduling, speed dialing for numbers they call frequently, and call hold/transfer to keep an important caller on the line or move them to the right person. In addition, these features also improve the customer experience. For example, line hunting sends customers to a live employee if the person they are calling is not available and automatic callback ensures that customers can request a call back if they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Yes. Preferred Voice is ideal for small businesses that need a reliable landline phone plan that can help them control costs with predictable monthly billing and does not require a large IT team to manage. Yes. Preferred Voice supports all traditional wireline phone models. When you switch phone companies, you will have the option of keeping your current standard phone number. You can order up to five business phone lines online with your new service. If you need more, just speak to one of our Business Solution specialists. Yes, you can order a plain line by speaking to one of our Business Solution specialists. For support, go to,Ready to buy,Chat with us,Call sales,Have us contact you,Already have an account? These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - Los Angeles, CA Business

You joined Verizon and Samsung for an exclusive, invitation-only event at SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI and one of the most connected 5G stadiums in the U.S. Seize this opportunity to learn the latest about 5G technologies in a spectacular setting curated for you. Engaged in thought-provoking conversations with leaders and product experts who are leveraging 5G network solutions to elevate their businesses. Whether you are a business owner or a digital transformation leader, this event was a must-attend for anyone looking to get to or remain at the forefront of their industry. Learn how 5G Edge, IoT and other applications integrate with private networks to help give you more agility and security, to achieve true Enterprise Intelligence. And deep dive into use cases specific to your industry by attending our subject matter-led breakout session. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business,, Senior Director, Verizon B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics America,, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business Group , Director, Project Management, Los Angeles Chargers,, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Prior to our main event, we will offer a special small group session where attendees can ideate with subject matter experts on 5G technology developments that can help unlock new potential for their specific business needs. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees. Learn how Private 5G can help reduce interference, deliver greater security and inspire new business initiatives. Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon BusinessChief Product Officer, Verizon BusinessDirector, Project Management, Los Angeles ChargersSenior Vice President, Mobile B2B Sales, MX Division, Samsung Electronics AmericaDirector, Product Marketing, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessGlobal EVP of Enterprise & Revenue, Live NationSenior Director, Verizon B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics AmericaCRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupVice President of IT Innovation and Revenue, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood ParkWe've got your logistics covered. 1001 Stadium Dr. Inglewood, CA 90301, Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Learn how Samsung's devices work together seamlessly so you can do more effortlessly. From answering calls on your Galaxy Tab, to opening mobile apps on your Galaxy Book. Galaxy breaks down barriers for one connected experience. Learn how Samsung's devices work together seamlessly so you can do more effortlessly. From answering calls on your Galaxy Tab, to opening mobile apps on your Galaxy Book. Galaxy breaks down barriers for one connected experience. All-in-one solutions built for enterprise mobility. Efficiently secure, deploy, manage, and analyze your work devices for the entire enterprise mobility journey. All-in-one solutions built for enterprise mobility. Efficiently secure, deploy, manage, and analyze your work devices for the entire enterprise mobility journey. Samsung LED technology will be highlighted, delivering a revolutionary viewing experience. Experience extraordinary picture quality and truly epic clarity. These displays are the epitome of the highest quality viewing. Samsung LED technology will be highlighted, delivering a revolutionary viewing experience. Experience extraordinary picture quality and truly epic clarity. These displays are the epitome of the highest quality viewing. Learn how 5G Network Slicing can offer customizable 5G services and why it has the potential to transform your organization's business operations. It has the potential to offer flexibility, reduce costs, protect sensitive data, and more. Learn how 5G Network Slicing can offer customizable 5G services and why it has the potential to transform your organization's business operations. It has the potential to offer flexibility, reduce costs, protect sensitive data, and more. Samsung DeX is a platform built into the latest Galaxy phones and tablets, allowing you to power a desktop-like experience on an external display. Built for workforce productivity, DeX enables you to use mobile devices in place of traditional desktop PCs and laptops, simplifying workflows and reducing IT costs. Come see how this works in our demonstration vehicle outfitted by Havis. Samsung DeX is a platform built into the latest Galaxy phones and tablets, allowing you to power a desktop-like experience on an external display. Built for workforce productivity, DeX enables you to use mobile devices in place of traditional desktop PCs and laptops, simplifying workflows and reducing IT costs. Come see how this works in our demonstration vehicle outfitted by Havis. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Debika Bhattacharya is Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, leading product management across all customer segments. She is responsible for the company's holistic product portfolio and its strategy and alignment with Verizon's Network-as-a-Service framework -- including edge compute, software defined networking, IoT and 5G services, global networking solutions, security, advanced communications services, and managed services. Previously she held the role of SVP, 5G & Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Business, responsible for delivering 5G solutions and strategic business outcomes to Verizon's Global Enterprise and Government customers and leading a team of 1,100+ sales and technology professionals across 20 countries. As a seasoned global executive, Debika has extensive experience leading complex technology projects for Fortune 1000 clients, guiding successful IT transformations in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. She has held a variety of executive roles within Verizon, including an overseas assignment in Europe. She was instrumental in the global expansion of Verizon's communications network, as well as the deployment of breakthrough optical wave technologies. Debika holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the State University of New York. She serves as an industry liaison to the MIT community and participates in outreach programs aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in Science and Engineering. She is also active in IEEE Women in Engineering and the Society of Women Engineers. Abraham Garcia is the Director, Project Management for Los Angeles Chargers. Abe is an experienced Project Manager with 14 years of experience in the construction industry. Throughout his career, Abe has gained extensive knowledge in managing different types of construction projects, including ground-up construction, tenant improvements (TI), and industrial facilities. Abe maintains a thorough understanding of the construction process, having experience leading projects from lease negotiation, to programming and design, through construction, and finally through the project closeout and completion phase. Brad Haczynski is the Senior Vice President of the Mobile B2B Sales Team at Samsung Electronics America MX Division, based in Plano, TX. His team is responsible for driving the revenue growth for mobile products including phones, tablets, PCs and wearables in SMB and enterprise markets. Brad's tenacity and drive has lead him to emerge as an industry global sales leader with a broad spectrum of U.S. European, and Asia Pacific experiences. Prior to Samsung, Brad had an impressive 21-year tenure at Intel where he held a multitude of roles which enabled Brad to accrue leadership expertise across Intel's entire technology portfolio, including PCs, IoT/Edge Devices, Enterprise Networking, 5G Mobile Communications, Edge Computing, Storage, Enterprise and Cloud Computing. In his most recent role, prior to joining Samsung, Brad was the VP/GM of Network + Edge (NEX) global sales and marketing at Intel. In this role, he led the team to a record revenue of $8.8B (11% YoY growth) in 2022. Brad and team deployed B2B industry vertical expertise to focus on transformational technology use cases, developed outcome based selling methodologies, deployed a robust partner ecosystem value exchange and drove strong discipline around opportunity management. Brad also has a track record and reputation for building high performance teams as an approachable, authentic people centric leader. Known for his infectious passion, he values curiosity, communication, collaboration, and positive energy to inspire teams to deliver world class results. Brad earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of South Florida and has lived in multiple cities across the U.S. and Europe. Danny Johnson, a 20+ year veteran in the technology industry, is a seasoned executive possessing experience in software development, engineering, sales, consulting, product development, and marketing. Danny has started and launched innovative products and solutions into multi-billion dollar markets and is currently Director of product marketing for Verizon Business Group where his responsibilities include: portfolio positioning and messaging, competitive differentiation, and new channel activation for Verizon Business Group's 5G, MEC, IoT, and SDN portfolios. Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. At the helm of Ticketmaster's Enterprise business, Brendan leads global products and services for Ticketmaster's clients, the top venues, promoters, sports teams and leagues around the world. In this capacity, Brendan oversees the core ticketing systems that enable Ticketmaster to serve clients globally. Brendan also oversees Ticketmaster's revenue and demand team, specifically LiveAnalytics, Marketing, and Pricing solutions which play a unique role in growing live event revenue and attendance globally. Prior to this role, Brendan held several positions in Ticketmaster, launching the first league-wide open digital ticketing system with the NFL, building dynamic pricing and fee capabilities, and launching category teams focused on growing individual verticals. Before joining Ticketmaster, Brendan was a consultant at McKinsey & Company in the US and Asia focused on consumer industries. He also led North America Strategy and several spirits categories for Beam Suntory. Brendan has an MBA from NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business and an BS in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kira and three boys. Barry Morehart is the Senior Director – Verizon B2B Sales. In this role, Barry leads the team of Samsung employees that are responsible for the Verizon Business Group sales strategies and results. He built his team at Samsung to support the Verizon Business Group across their key verticals and focus areas including Business Markets, Enterprise, and Public Sector sales and solutions. Barry's team is also responsible for the alignment of the Samsung product and solution portfolio with the goals that Verizon has for business promotions, go-to-market execution, as well as seller and partner enablement. Prior to joining Samsung in 2017, Barry held numerous leadership roles with global telecom companies across a diverse set of responsibilities including sell-to, sell-with, and sell-through solutions for enterprise clients and partners. His current team is focused not only on hardware sales but also on SaaS solutions that help the Verizon Business Group satisfy the demand from their clients for improved security, mobility, and productivity. Throughout his career, Barry has actively volunteered in the communities that he has served with a particular emphasis on organizations that empower youth. Most recently, he has volunteered as a Snowboarding Program Mentor for the Burton Chill Foundation. Chill embodies the latest Positive Youth Development best practices to ensure participating youth build resiliency through targeted lessons and challenging physical board sport activities. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Janette Smrcka is the Vice President, IT Innovation and Revenue for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Hollywood Park is a near 300-acre mixed-use development being built in Inglewood, Calif. by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke and includes: SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, American Airlines Plaza, as well as retail, office, residences and additional park space under development. In this role, Smrcka directly oversees guest-facing technology and IT-related revenue for Hollywood Park, SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue that is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, is the host of world-class events, including Super Bowl LVI in 2022, WrestleMania 39 in 2023, College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics in 2028, as well as concerts and other sporting events. Smrcka's team thrives on innovative solutions and is responsible for tying systems together to improve workflow for all of Hollywood Park's employees and streamlining the guest experience through technology solutions. Working with current and new technology partners, she also drives revenue and discovers new opportunities through SoFi Stadium's technology infrastructure and implementation. Before joining SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in 2019, Smrcka spent 26 years at Mall of America in Minneapolis, MN, where she led the IT team that evolved Mall of America into one of the most profitable destinations in the country. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
