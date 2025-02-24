Internet of things applications

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Quantifying the Impact of Edge Computing on Mobile Applications Business

Quantifying the impact of edge computing on mobile applications,Author: Phil Muncaster,Cloud computing has been with us now for over a decade. And it's helping countless organizations transform their operations, scale and innovate while optimizing costs. But it's not the perfect fit for every use case. An emerging class of applications demands ultra-low latency, high bandwidth and mission-critical reliability. This requires processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Welcome to mobile edge computing (MEC). The impact of edge computing on mobile applications could open up a whole new world of business productivity and outstanding user experiences. What is mobile edge computing?,MEC is a variation on the cloud theme. The difference is that instead of sending data back and forth to centralized data centers that may be located hundreds or thousands of miles away, most of the processing happens at the edge of the network. In effect, you're bringing the power of cloud computing to the edge—whether that's in smart factories, hospitals, telecom base stations or other locations. Servers, storage, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, edge gateways and network elements are typical components. But it's at the application layer where the fun happens. Mobile edge computing refers specifically to the edge of a mobile network. But in fact, can be described as an "edge location." These include local data centers, and devices such as routers, Wi-Fi access points and switches, i.e. the so-called device edge. That's why many organizations now refer to the technology as multi-access edge computing.,What's not in any doubt, however, is the market potential of edge computing. It's at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 42% over the next few years, topping $23 billion by 2028. What are the benefits for businesses and users?,Edge computing on mobile applications works for several reasons. Benefits include:,Why combine edge computing on mobile applications with 5G?,The mobile network may be just one of many access points for edge computing. But it's one of the most exciting when you consider the impact of edge computing on mobile applications. The low latency, enhanced reliability and support for greater device density 5G could offer may be a force multiplier for edge computing on mobile applications. That means speeds many times faster than 4G, better support for high-bandwidth applications, improved energy efficiency and resilience, and even enhanced security. The result is more opportunities to deliver innovative use cases for edge computing on mobile applications, driving improved productivity, cost efficiencies and enhanced user experiences. What is the impact of edge computing on mobile applications?,At the heart of the value proposition for mobile edge computing and 5G are the IoT devices that collect data and then act on analysis of this data performed almost instantly at the network edge. Because compute processing is done at the edge rather than the devices themselves, their energy requirements can be lower. Quantifying the impact of edge computing on mobile applications isn't easy. In fact, there's an almost limitless range of use cases. Some of those that eventually dominate over the coming years may not even have been dreamed up yet. Here are some examples:,Manufacturing,The smart factory will come of age thanks to edge computing. Industrial equipment fitted with smart sensors could monitor local conditions and to optimize production on the factory floor and reduce the risk of malfunction and safety issues. Financial services,Edge computing can power intelligent robotic customer assistants in branches, or facial recognition and other services at ATMs. Local data storage will suit the sector's strict regulatory requirements for data privacy and security and help to minimize data transport costs. Healthcare,Connected patient monitors could analyze real-time data on the fly to notify clinicians of any serious deterioration in health, and even suggest diagnoses. Mobile edge computing powered by 5G in ambulances could help first responders with diagnoses and send vital health data back to hospitals to prepare doctors for incoming arrivals. Entertainment/gaming,Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are the next frontiers in gaming but require ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. Edge computing could help open up a new world of immersive gaming experiences for users, who in turn would benefit from thinner, more lightweight devices. Find out how Verizon can support your . The equivalent of cloud computing performed at the 5G network edge, meaning data is processed closer to users and their devices than in the traditional centralized cloud model. Because data has less distance to travel, latency and bandwidth requirements are significantly lower. Security may be improved because there's less opportunity for data to be intercepted. It also reduces devices' energy demands and can cut power and data transport costs. The sky's the limit. Use cases for high-bandwidth, low-latency apps include healthcare, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, entertainment and more. 10 Best Practices for Internet Security

10 best practices for internet security,Despite firewalls, antivirus software, security services, and identity protection, there are still many cybersecurity vulnerabilities that you should keep in mind to improve your internet security. Follow these 10 best internet security practices, or basic rules, in order to help maintain your business' security on the web. 1. Use secure passwords. You may (or may not) be surprised to find out that the three most common passwords are 123456, password and 12345678. Don't use those. The ideal password is a random collection of letters, numbers, and some symbols, but that's not a password that most people will be able to remember. To simplify things, a good rule of thumb is to include at least 1 number, 1 uppercase letter, and 1 symbol in whatever word(s) you choose to use. 2. Don't reuse passwords. This is a password mistake that most people don't think about. You never know exactly when a password is compromised. Most applications or software will make you change for your password every 6 months to a year for that reason. Don't use the same password across different accounts, either. If a hacker gets the password to one account, they have it for all accounts.This is one of the best security practices. 3. Be suspicious of external downloads and emails. Go with your gut on this one. If something smells fishy or feels off, it probably is. Phishing emails are designed to seem like they are being sent from a real person or company in order to obtain information from you. A spyware download may also look like a genuine file. Bogus security experts may also claim that your computer has a virus and that they'll take care of it for you—usually for a fee or remote access to your computer. If you think it's fake, don't even open it. You can try to determine if it's fake by looking for inconsistencies in the sender's address or subject line. 4. Keep an eye on the news for security incidents. As an example, look at Home Depot. A few years ago this home improvement company experienced a security breach that may have compromised up to . If you hear that one of your vendors was hacked, you should consider getting a new card with a new number. Yes, it's annoying to have to request one, even when you aren't sure if your card was compromised, but the security is worth it. Otherwise, what's the purpose of internet security?,5. Have a crisis management and response plan. If something happens, don't waste time scrambling for the best response. That's how mistakes happen. By setting up this kind of cybersecurity plan, you're actually helping to prevent crises from happening and improving your internet security. The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, provides a for creating a customized cybersecurity plan. 6. Back up your data. Doing this simple step on a regular basis will help keep your Small Business running if mayhem strikes. A tool like allows you to securely store and access your data from anywhere. 7. Keep software, programs, and applications up to date. One, never disable your firewall. For most people, there really isn't a good reason to ever do that. Two, always keep software up to date. Most of the time, an update is a company plugging a security hole in their program. Three, delete or deactivate any software, programs, or applications that you're not using. These three actions are some of the best internet security practices for small business. 8. Secure your Wi-Fi. Ensure that your company's private Wi-Fi network is encrypted, secured, and hidden. When using an unsecure Internet source (like public Wi-Fi spots), use a to provide a secure connection. 9. Wipe data from old technology completely. Data can be left behind if you don't completely wipe a computer with a certified tool. There have been reports of information being recovered from a deleted or reformatted hard drive. To prevent that, there are erase it using destruction software, degauss it, or destroy the hard drive. Destruction software, for example, follows the standards of a DOD wipe, which is what government agencies, like the Department of Defense, would use. If it works for them, it will work for you, too. 10. Install, register, and renew a total antivirus, antispyware, and firewall package on every computer. This may sound obvious, but it's easy to forget. Make sure you purchase, renew, or register whatever security package you have. Don't forget that new computers may only come with trial software that has to be purchased when the timeframe runs out. Your best bet is to search for a service covers all your devices, including mobile phones, like . Professional service firms, such as law and accounting firms, and other businesses may need to encrypt their email and documents, as well as use general internet security and online backup services. Verizon offers a bundle for these needs. Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the Difference and Should You Wait to Upgrade? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6: What's the difference and should you wait to upgrade?,Author: Megan Williams,You may have read discussions about Wi-Fi 6 speed and how it is a against its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Wi-Fi 6, combined with 5G, is . After all, the speed and quality of your network is crucial not only to existing, critical but also to a range of innovations such as . So, if you're currently evaluating whether to invest in a Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 deployment, you're not alone. As with any new technology, you will get the most out of your investment from understanding its business benefits and examining how they align with your current goals and strategy. While the speed and potential of Wi-Fi 6 is impressive, it's possible your best business decision may be staying put with your current Wi-Fi 5 setup. Here are some critical items to think about to help you know how to decide. What's the difference between Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?What is Wi-Fi 5?,is the 5th generation of Wi-Fi. Better known as 802.11ac, this standard took capabilities from second generation Wi-Fi (like the ability to operate on a 5 GHz band and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing or OFDM) and turned them toward the pressing need for the transfer of large files, such as file backups and video streaming type applications. What is Wi-Fi 6?,As the most recent generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) takes on challenges such as optimizing data rates, network efficiency and supporting a hybrid wired and wireless network infrastructure. It's more than just a generational upgrade. Among the key features is a better way to meet shared speed and frequency capabilities. This is thanks to its superior ability to support a larger number of clients and devices at the same time. This is particularly crucial given the growth of . What should I consider when comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6?,Wi-Fi 6 offers several improvements over the performance of Wi-Fi 5. These include:,Wi-Fi 6 also supports features that enable higher bandwidth, alleviate traffic congestion, improve network efficiency and enable controls that improve battery life. Can Wi-Fi 5 devices use Wi-Fi 6?,Legacy network platforms may struggle to take advantage of the new technology. The good news is that Wi-Fi 6 is with all other Wi-Fi standards back to 802.11b. Older devices can connect to new Wi-Fi 6 deployments; however, the performance and capabilities will only match what the wireless end device can handle. This means only your Wi-Fi 6-capable devices will be able to take advantage of the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6 speed and performance. It is worth noting the continues to come down. What are the business benefits of Wi-Fi 6?,The superior features of Wi-Fi 6 can help to facilitate a , powering improvements in efficiency, productivity, collaboration and an improved end-user experience. When comparing Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 are certainly alluring. Better communication,Spurred by the growth in remote and hybrid work, the is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.4%—from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $9.95 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets. Even if your organization is 100% in-person, you are still likely to require video conferencing for external communication and other important collaboration needs. Wi-Fi 6 can help to address the bandwidth and speed limitations that can impede the quality of bandwidth intensive and real time tools such as video conferencing. Improving connection experiences,Entertainment venues or transportation centers may struggle with a need for large numbers of connections from simultaneous devices. This can be compounded by bandwidth intensive applications, such as . OFDMA, MU-MIMO and built-in resource scheduling allows for an expansion of device density and reduction in network congestion in these types of environments. Looking at Wi-Fi 5 vs. Wi-Fi 6, it's important to note that Wi-Fi 6 could also be deployed as a 5G cellular on-ramp to improve in-building cellular coverage via a radio access network from appropriately placed Wireless LAN (WLAN) access points. A more intelligent IoT edge,Whatever your industry or organization, the shift to IoT technology will profoundly impact your bandwidth requirements and capabilities. Wi-Fi 6 is particularly useful for that don't have requirements to regularly transmit or receive data. exist for almost any industry; here are just a few examples to think about:,Wi-Fi 6 makes it easier to take and edge computing to connect people and things at the edge, in apps and through data in the cloud and enable control and action locally. Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
