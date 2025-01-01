Internet of things companies

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. 10 Best Practices for Internet Security

10 best practices for internet security,Despite firewalls, antivirus software, security services, and identity protection, there are still many cybersecurity vulnerabilities that you should keep in mind to improve your internet security. Follow these 10 best internet security practices, or basic rules, in order to help maintain your business' security on the web. 1. Use secure passwords. You may (or may not) be surprised to find out that the three most common passwords are 123456, password and 12345678. Don't use those. The ideal password is a random collection of letters, numbers, and some symbols, but that's not a password that most people will be able to remember. To simplify things, a good rule of thumb is to include at least 1 number, 1 uppercase letter, and 1 symbol in whatever word(s) you choose to use. 2. Don't reuse passwords. This is a password mistake that most people don't think about. You never know exactly when a password is compromised. Most applications or software will make you change for your password every 6 months to a year for that reason. Don't use the same password across different accounts, either. If a hacker gets the password to one account, they have it for all accounts.This is one of the best security practices. 3. Be suspicious of external downloads and emails. Go with your gut on this one. If something smells fishy or feels off, it probably is. Phishing emails are designed to seem like they are being sent from a real person or company in order to obtain information from you. A spyware download may also look like a genuine file. Bogus security experts may also claim that your computer has a virus and that they'll take care of it for you—usually for a fee or remote access to your computer. If you think it's fake, don't even open it. You can try to determine if it's fake by looking for inconsistencies in the sender's address or subject line. 4. Keep an eye on the news for security incidents. As an example, look at Home Depot. A few years ago this home improvement company experienced a security breach that may have compromised up to . If you hear that one of your vendors was hacked, you should consider getting a new card with a new number. Yes, it's annoying to have to request one, even when you aren't sure if your card was compromised, but the security is worth it. Otherwise, what's the purpose of internet security?,5. Have a crisis management and response plan. If something happens, don't waste time scrambling for the best response. That's how mistakes happen. By setting up this kind of cybersecurity plan, you're actually helping to prevent crises from happening and improving your internet security. The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, provides a for creating a customized cybersecurity plan. 6. Back up your data. Doing this simple step on a regular basis will help keep your Small Business running if mayhem strikes. A tool like allows you to securely store and access your data from anywhere. 7. Keep software, programs, and applications up to date. One, never disable your firewall. For most people, there really isn't a good reason to ever do that. Two, always keep software up to date. Most of the time, an update is a company plugging a security hole in their program. Three, delete or deactivate any software, programs, or applications that you're not using. These three actions are some of the best internet security practices for small business. 8. Secure your Wi-Fi. Ensure that your company's private Wi-Fi network is encrypted, secured, and hidden. When using an unsecure Internet source (like public Wi-Fi spots), use a to provide a secure connection. 9. Wipe data from old technology completely. Data can be left behind if you don't completely wipe a computer with a certified tool. There have been reports of information being recovered from a deleted or reformatted hard drive. To prevent that, there are erase it using destruction software, degauss it, or destroy the hard drive. Destruction software, for example, follows the standards of a DOD wipe, which is what government agencies, like the Department of Defense, would use. If it works for them, it will work for you, too. 10. Install, register, and renew a total antivirus, antispyware, and firewall package on every computer. This may sound obvious, but it's easy to forget. Make sure you purchase, renew, or register whatever security package you have. Don't forget that new computers may only come with trial software that has to be purchased when the timeframe runs out. Your best bet is to search for a service covers all your devices, including mobile phones, like . Professional service firms, such as law and accounting firms, and other businesses may need to encrypt their email and documents, as well as use general internet security and online backup services. Verizon offers a bundle for these needs. Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Operating out of a historic 1912 building, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Verizon LTE Business Internet gives their owners fast, reliable, wireless service for phones, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, security cameras and more—without a costly, complex install. , Owner, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom,St. Helens, Oregon is a quiet town about forty miles north of Portland, on the west bank of the Columbia River. It's a popular destination for live music in the summer, and every October the town hosts a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations. Marci and Randy Sanders opened the Tap into Wine café in 2017, expanding with the Big River Taproom in 2021. Their local craft beers and wines—along with Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian Beef—draw local residents and tourists year-round, with summer and October the busiest times. "I love the history, and I love the river, too," says Marci Sanders. "It's just a perfect kind of setting for what we want to do here.",The Sanders' dreams for the taproom, however, went beyond food and drinks. Delivering streaming entertainment with great customer experience—along with paperless operations—would require reliable Internet connectivity. "This is a 1912 building. It's on the national historic register," says Marci. "The local phone company came out and they were going to have to bore a hole through this foot-thick wall. I said 'No, that's not going to work.'",In addition to offering great food, fun drinks and streaming entertainment, the Sanders also wanted to operate a nearly paperless operation, with a lean staff. They knew all those goals would only be possible with an Internet solution simple enough for everyone to use, along with fully dependable Internet connectivity. Marci says, "I could imagine, with us trying very hard to go as paperless as possible, how difficult that would be for us if we did lose connectivity. I really was looking for a solution that was as simple as possible, but also gave us the robustness we could rely on.",The Sanders chose to connect their business with Verizon's LTE Business Internet, a simple, plug-and-play, wireless internet service. After a consultation with their Verizon partner, they settled on a plan that would support the restaurant, even on their busiest nights. One reason they lean so hard on their connectivity is a desire to run a paperless business. They don't issue paper receipts, and all their food and beverage orders are relayed electronically from counter to bar to kitchen. We did not want to have the encumbrance of paper," says Marci. She says the digital system "cuts down on having to bother the cook and say, 'Whose order is this?' When we're really busy the cook needs to concentrate and not be interrupted.",Their Verizon LTE Business Internet has proven to be a wise decision through two peak periods in the first few months after expanding. Randy Sanders says, "We had a pre-opening party with the St. Helens summer concert series going on at the same time. It was crazy. thousands of people in town, using their phones and whatnot, so we were worried that maybe that would affect our bandwidth in the tap room. And it didn't—it was fine.",Marci adds, "We just came off of a whole month of Halloweentown, when the little town of St. Helens turns into a big tourist mecca. And I can just tell you that the last thing we ever had to worry about was our connectivity and all of our systems working. We did not have to worry one second about it.",As satisfied as they are with the performance of their Internet setup, the Sanders are equally pleased with the service they've received from their Verizon Account Manager. "Our Verizon rep came onto the scene right away when I first ordered the equipment," says Marci. "And I was able to install it myself with his help. He held my hand all the way through the whole process of getting the router here and getting it set up. And I'm not really a techie person, but when the second router arrived, he didn't have to walk me through everything.",The Sanders see the benefits of Verizon LTE Business Internet every night, but they also appreciate the long-term flexibility the system gives them. "It's so different from when we were in the business a decade ago," says Marci. "Everything has become so much so much easier, more plug and play, being able to change things on the fly and not have to have somebody come in to update something. "I do think that, as time moves along, it'll just keep getting better.",Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. Verizon's 4G LTE network to US business customers with 999 lines or less, subject to credit review. Plans reflect maximum available download speeds, which may vary. Upload speeds also vary & will be lower than download speeds. All plans include 300 GB/mo/line of data; if usage exceeds that allowance, blocks of 5 GB will be automatically added to your account for an additional charge of $10 per block, plus taxes. All plans include a monthly allotment of premium network access (varies per plan) after which your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic in times of congestion. No domestic or international roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & texts. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). 