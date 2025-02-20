internet phones for business

Toll Free Service, designated by the 8XX prefix allows callers to reach your business at no cost to them. With service available from any location in the United States (and outlying territories), Canada, and more than 80 countries worldwide, our service addresses the needs in the U.S., as well as for multinational companies with locations around the globe. Available international number types include traditional (in-country PSTN) and Free phone (FreePhone, International Toll Free, and Universal International Freephone).