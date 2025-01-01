ivr contact center

Ambrosia and Neuroscience Centers Contact Center Hub Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Healthcare provider improves operations with new calling features,Ambrosia and Neuroscience treatment centers focus on patients and improve operations with Verizon Contact Center Hub. Ambrosia Treatment Center and the Neuroscience Research Institute are world-class addiction recovery and mental health treatment and research centers with multiple locations across the United States. With decades of hands-on experience and over 10,000 recovery success stories, Ambrosia and Neuroscience are well respected centers in the recovery industry. Communication is critically important to both organizations. The Ambrosia and Neuroscience teams include medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, nurses, specialists and administrative staff who rely on the same contact center to keep the communication lines open for their patients and each other, 24/7. D Alam, Chief Marketing Officer,The centers were previously relying on multi-provider solutions to handle their calling needs. When Covid-19 arrived, the call center teams had to work remotely and connect through a VPN in order to connect with their phone systems. This was complicated and often resulted in dropped calls. Additionally, the solution lacked some advanced features and it was not integrated with their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Additionally, their existing solutions provided no training and limited support. Hedley Pierre, Systems Administrator, explains, "Our phones are no longer a liability. We are no longer tied down to a building or a network.",The facilities operate around the clock, all year long, and they need to be operational in all types of weather. With locations including South Florida, hurricanes are a constant concern. So an additional requirement was having a robust, reliable solution that will keep communications up and running even in a weather emergency. Kelsey Cianciulli, Director of Admissions, experienced issues as well, "With the old system, we had to connect to a Virtual Private Network (VPN), in order to connect with the phone system and we would have connection issues and dropped calls. Now we can log in anywhere, anytime and haven't had any connection issues. The centers needed a single-provider solution that would keep communication lines open for remote teams, enable them with advanced features and reporting, deliver the training and support they needed and maintain connectivity during emergency weather situations. Contact Center Hub delivered the flexibility that the remote teams needed. They no longer have to deal with the complexity and extra step of logging into a VPN. And office workers can forward desk phone calls to their mobile phones, so they are always available for their patients. All of this helps providers improve patient access and get patients the help and treatment they need, sooner. Contact Center Hub integrates with Salesforce. The new system can capture call data automatically, which may reduce human error. Now it is easier for the organization to set up campaigns quickly and access real time analytics and reporting from a single system. Pierre shares, "Now with reporting, everything is in a single system. If we need a new campaign created, we can do it in a matter of minutes as opposed to hours, with the old system. We are able to build what we need on the fly which we couldn't do before.",Ambrosia and Neuroscience struggled with a lack of training and limited support with their old system. With Contact Center Hub they can contact their Verizon Support team if they have a technical issue. The Contact Center Hub support team will address the problem immediately. And training is included with the new solution. New features like IVR call routing, call recording, conferencing, monitoring and whispering help improve the customer experience, as well as the employee experience. Additionally, the entire team can access call recordings and port numbers, where it was limited to one individual with the old system. With Verizon Contact Center Hub, the Ambrosia and Neuroscience teams will stay connected via cell service, even if their office landlines go down. Verizon has built a network that stands up to the most extreme circumstances and includes switch operation centers, equipment depot and cell sites built to withstand a wide range of natural disasters. Verizon also has a fleet of mobile equipment and drones that help with recovery efforts. Ambrosia and Neuroscience have seen improvements in contact center efficiency and productivity with Contact Center Hub. The new solution means that the teams can work remotely, without being tied to the office which was a huge help during the pandemic. The new advanced features, like IVR routing, help get clients connected to the right person, faster than before. Integration with Salesforce makes for easier access to analytics and reporting. Having a single point of contact for support means issues are dealt with right away, without delays or finger pointing. All this combines to support their mission of getting patients the treatment they need as soon as possible. Hedley Pierre, Systems Administrator,Respond to growing customer needs by engaging them from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere with Verizon Contact Center Hub. Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed