ivr contact center

Contact Center Network Services

Whether it's the beginning of your digital transformation campaign integrating voice and data, orchestrating emerging technologies like SDN, or utilizing SBC as a service, your CX journey starts with a fast, intelligent, and secure network. Verizon has several foundational networking services including IP Contact Center that help bring customers to your valued CX platform. Verizon is the industry leader in reliable Voice over IP (VoIP) Inbound and hosted IVR services, including an IP Toll Free and local number calling. Our comprehensive IP Contact Center services give you all the usage-based features you need, and the tools to make near real-time time changes quickly and efficiently. Including local to global calling with US domestic toll-free and local services as well as International Toll Free Service and Universal International Freephone Numbers that can be layered with dozens of advanced features including Call Routing, Call Redirect, IVR, Voice Call Back, and calling party/DNIS identification. Provide faster response to customer demands, 24x7 follow-the-sun service options, personalized interactions around the world. Our international IP termination services provide the originating service rate for calls and transfers that terminate via IP in 34 countries. Available through the Verizon Enterprise Center, you have direct access to your account. Our Network Manager application puts you in control by helping you make quick changes to your calling plans and follow your agency in near real-time. In addition, you can extract near real-time traffic management reporting so you can have your finger on the pulse of your callers. Our scalable global transport and routing services give you a flexible foundation to efficiently add and deliver contact center services so you can quickly meet customer demand. As part of our Software Defined Networking product suite, Virtual Network Services turns your physical network into an on-demand virtual network. That helps simplify management and control capital expense while increasing business agility, scalability, and responsiveness. That means you can:services and updates in days, hours, or even minutes. to spikes in demand, and quickly scale to meet evolving service deployments with rules-based management. and manage costs through an operational expense model. By leveraging our investment in virtualization and cloud infrastructure, Verizon is able to deliver a fully orchestrated, fully managed, virtual Session Border Controller. Customers are able to deploy a cloud-native SBC as a virtual network function (VNF) and maintain physical SBCs.
Cloud Contact Center

Deliver the ultimate customer experience with unified customer interactions, built-in AI and rich customer experience (CX) platforms. Give customers a simple and effortless journey, including being able to move from one channel to another easily without having to reenter information or repeat an issue's context. Integrate customer touchpoints with AI-driven, all-in-one platforms for voice, digital and workforce engagement that scales and is easy to use. Empower employees with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, to add efficiency and to deliver better CX. Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty with data- and analytics-driven CX personalization that recognizes customer interactions and tailors their individual experiences accordingly. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Verizon cloud-based solutions work together to help a toy manufacturer scale to meet a 300% increase in holiday demand. Unifying its contact centers onto a single platform helped this bank do more than improve experiences. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. Learn why customer loyalty depends on a seamless journey, every time. How personalized, proactive customer service creates next-generation customer experiences. Your cloud contact center is the central nervous system for your business. That's why you need to be wary of low-cost and easy-to-deploy promises. Finding the right balance between AI and human interactions—and appropriate transparency around the use of AI in business—will be increasingly important. A customer service or call center platform offering advanced features and technology in the cloud. CCaaS platforms are usually provided by a third party and typically include core technologies like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), AI, workforce management tools, analytics and more. A hosted contact center is a communications solution tied to a physical server. A cloud contact center leverages cloud computing, so there is no need for direct network connections or client-side infrastructure or physical servers.
Ambrosia and Neuroscience Centers Contact Center Hub Business

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Healthcare provider improves operations with new calling features,Ambrosia and Neuroscience treatment centers focus on patients and improve operations with Verizon Contact Center Hub. Ambrosia Treatment Center and the Neuroscience Research Institute are world-class addiction recovery and mental health treatment and research centers with multiple locations across the United States. With decades of hands-on experience and over 10,000 recovery success stories, Ambrosia and Neuroscience are well respected centers in the recovery industry. Communication is critically important to both organizations. The Ambrosia and Neuroscience teams include medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, nurses, specialists and administrative staff who rely on the same contact center to keep the communication lines open for their patients and each other, 24/7. D Alam, Chief Marketing Officer,The centers were previously relying on multi-provider solutions to handle their calling needs. When Covid-19 arrived, the call center teams had to work remotely and connect through a VPN in order to connect with their phone systems. This was complicated and often resulted in dropped calls. Additionally, the solution lacked some advanced features and it was not integrated with their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Additionally, their existing solutions provided no training and limited support. Hedley Pierre, Systems Administrator, explains, "Our phones are no longer a liability. We are no longer tied down to a building or a network.",The facilities operate around the clock, all year long, and they need to be operational in all types of weather. With locations including South Florida, hurricanes are a constant concern. So an additional requirement was having a robust, reliable solution that will keep communications up and running even in a weather emergency. Kelsey Cianciulli, Director of Admissions, experienced issues as well, "With the old system, we had to connect to a Virtual Private Network (VPN), in order to connect with the phone system and we would have connection issues and dropped calls. Now we can log in anywhere, anytime and haven't had any connection issues. The centers needed a single-provider solution that would keep communication lines open for remote teams, enable them with advanced features and reporting, deliver the training and support they needed and maintain connectivity during emergency weather situations. Contact Center Hub delivered the flexibility that the remote teams needed. They no longer have to deal with the complexity and extra step of logging into a VPN. And office workers can forward desk phone calls to their mobile phones, so they are always available for their patients. All of this helps providers improve patient access and get patients the help and treatment they need, sooner. Contact Center Hub integrates with Salesforce. The new system can capture call data automatically, which may reduce human error. Now it is easier for the organization to set up campaigns quickly and access real time analytics and reporting from a single system. Pierre shares, "Now with reporting, everything is in a single system. If we need a new campaign created, we can do it in a matter of minutes as opposed to hours, with the old system. We are able to build what we need on the fly which we couldn't do before.",Ambrosia and Neuroscience struggled with a lack of training and limited support with their old system. With Contact Center Hub they can contact their Verizon Support team if they have a technical issue. The Contact Center Hub support team will address the problem immediately. And training is included with the new solution. New features like IVR call routing, call recording, conferencing, monitoring and whispering help improve the customer experience, as well as the employee experience. Additionally, the entire team can access call recordings and port numbers, where it was limited to one individual with the old system. With Verizon Contact Center Hub, the Ambrosia and Neuroscience teams will stay connected via cell service, even if their office landlines go down. Verizon has built a network that stands up to the most extreme circumstances and includes switch operation centers, equipment depot and cell sites built to withstand a wide range of natural disasters. Verizon also has a fleet of mobile equipment and drones that help with recovery efforts. Ambrosia and Neuroscience have seen improvements in contact center efficiency and productivity with Contact Center Hub. The new solution means that the teams can work remotely, without being tied to the office which was a huge help during the pandemic. The new advanced features, like IVR routing, help get clients connected to the right person, faster than before. Integration with Salesforce makes for easier access to analytics and reporting. Having a single point of contact for support means issues are dealt with right away, without delays or finger pointing. All this combines to support their mission of getting patients the treatment they need as soon as possible. Hedley Pierre, Systems Administrator,Respond to growing customer needs by engaging them from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere with Verizon Contact Center Hub. Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Verizon Business to debut Contact Center Hub

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses
Verizon Business helps unveil Truist Innovation & Technology Center

Verizon Business supports the launch of their Innovation & Technology Center and will serve as a founding partner for the Innovators in Residence program
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
