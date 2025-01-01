managed internet service providers

Managed Software-Defined Branch Services
Automate, integrate and understand your branches and campuses with our centralized and scalable network management solution. By combining local area network (LAN), wireless LAN (WLAN), software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and advanced security that scales from small branch to large campus applications, you can have a unified management platform for all your networking needs. From fully managed to monitor/notify only, Managed SD Branch offers flexible management options that give you the control you need—all while freeing up your IT team to spend more time adding value to your organization,When you need to check in on your network performance, you can use the centralized dashboard manager that is fully integrated with Verizon's proprietary global management ecosystem, including IMPACT. You have 24/7/365 access to Managed SD Branch reporting through the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. Gain operational insight to help reduce your IT staff's network management burden. Speed network location onboarding with preconfigured and automated device and security tools. Simplify management with a single-pane-of-glass view into your SD WAN security, LAN, WLAN and Internet of Things (IoT) integrations. This AI and machine learning (ML) platform integrates the management of multiple device types to give you greater network operational insight. Our "out-of-the-box" solutions enable multiple network locations to be deployed faster and with greater accuracy. Leverage integration with Verizon's automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem for faster fault isolation. Whether you have Verizon wireline or wireless access, SD Branch can support both. Monitor and manage your branch or campus network, as well as the various device types you rely on—everything from routers, switches, wireless access points, smart cameras, and more. An SD-branch consists of a cloud-based platform employing AI and ML that facilitates the deployment, management and security of multiple branch/campus device types including LAN switches, wireless access points, SD WAN routers, security appliances, IoT devices (e.g. smart cameras) and cellular gateways. Managed SD WAN applies to the management of WAN routers that are deployed at service locations. Managed SD Branch applies to the unified management of WAN routers, LAN switches, wireless LAN access points, IoT devices and cellular gateways that are deployed at service locations. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) merges the management of SD WAN and managed zero-trust cloud security services to support the dynamic network security needs of digital enterprises. SD Branch manages SD WAN (and other) services and can optionally employ either premises-based or cloud-based security mechanisms to give customers the SD WAN and security capabilities they need. Yes. SD Branch supports both wireline and Verizon wireless access methods, and supports a wireless backup option. Yes. Verizon can offer Managed SD Branch solutions for teleworkers. Yes. Managed SD Branch supports a robust set of guest Wi-Fi features. Managed SD Branch provides a rich set of user metrics including customer dwell times, number of customers in the branch over time, number of customers in checkout lines, etc. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 