managed vpn

Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Verizon Business expands Cisco relationship with SD WAN managed service offers

Verizon expands its managed SD WAN portfolio by adding three Cisco-based offers
Managed Wireless LAN

Managed,Wireless,LAN,Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. LAN connections work great when you're at your desk. But what if you need to go to a meeting down the hall, or work from anywhere else in the office? Managed Wireless LAN gives employees, contractors, customers and partners fast, secure network access as they move within your business. Since we manage it, there's no special expertise required from your IT staff. And you benefit from our collective expertise managing more than 500,000 network, hosting and security devices around the world. It's why one of the largest retailers in the US relied on us to help boost wireless connectivity across its 2,000-plus stores, helping its employees work more freely and productively. Work with us for a faster, more secure and convenient local area network. Traditionally, businesses have relied on Ethernet throughout their physical offices. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. You can also set up limited guest access to give customers and visitors secure access to the internet. How does Managed Wireless LAN work?,Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. And since it's a managed solution, you can deploy it easily, with no special IT staff training. Features & benefits,When you extend your network with a Wireless LAN, employees are unencumbered and able to move freely throughout the enterprise. Plus, you can gain greater insight into your customers' online activities. years of experience managing networks,countries where we manage networks,experts to support your needs,of Fortune 500 companies covered by our technology solutionsFor employees, Managed Wireless LAN frees them from being tethered to a wired outlet. For the enterprise, it opens a new world to an engaging, compelling user experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can stay productive almost anywhere—from conference rooms to the cafeteria. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. For consumer-facing industries like retail, hospitality and banking, guest Wi-Fi helps you connect with customers and analyze their activities. Seize the opportunity to deliver branded content, including: Turn social media into a customer engagement tool by: Gain greater insight into customers, so you can:Collect and aggregate data to: Explore how Managed Wireless LAN is changing the way businesses work. Resources,Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off IT staff. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Managed SD WAN: Wiser WAN Solution Solutions

Build a wiser WAN,Managed SD WAN with application aware routing. Demand for cloud and mobile technologies is higher than ever. To keep up, you have to offer better application performance, because reaching more people in more places is just the beginning. Doing it quickly and reliably is another story. Some organizations have turned to the public internet to help make it happen. But can you rely on public IP services without sacrificing performance? With a software-defined wide area network (SD WAN), the answer is yes. Our Managed SD WAN with Application Aware Routing platform measures and monitors performance of multiple services in your hybrid network. It uses application routing to offer more granular control of where and when an application uses a specific service. This allows your enterprise to make better use of your overall network because capacity that may have been dormant in fail-over networks is included in an active/active configuration. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Our Managed SD WAN platform also allows you to offload Internet-bound traffic, which means private WAN services remain available for real-time and mission-critical apps. This added flexibility helps improve traffic flow and reduces pressure on your network. Finally, with traditional private WAN services, security is normally embedded and centralized. Instead, Managed SD WAN overlays a single security policy, often in the form of virtual private network (VPN) tunnels across the entire infrastructure. This single policy allows you to standardize your security across your network. Our Managed SD WAN platform offers a number of distinct advantages over traditional WAN, helping to deliver faster, more reliable application performance. SD WAN brings powerful new features, but along with the many benefits comes additional complexity in security, quality of service (QoS), protocols, service types, devices, controllers and operating systems. And while you may want to adopt hybrid platforms, you may not have staff with the expertise to manage the risks that come with that added complexity. Verizon Managed Services can support your SD WAN and help your enterprise move forward confidently wih your implementation. Moving from a traditional, IP destination address, per-packet-based approach to an end-to-end, pplication-aware approach,Standardized SD WAN operational practice helps simplify consumption and speed transition while providing positive return on investment,Security implications of public IP services and internet breakout options,Multiple security options, including cloud-based firewalls, provide flexibility to balance compliance and risk with performance,Multiple access-service types, multiple service providers,We can bond multiple services into a single service with a unified view into performance reporting, change management and troubleshooting,Moving from multiple in-house-managed and carrier-managed WANs to an overlay WAN,Global WAN SLA includes many third-party service providers,Updating application routing rules as new users, applications and changing business patterns impact WAN performance,Tested change-management processes help you avoid unnecessary downtime from configuration errors,Obtaining accurate application inventory and applying reporting metrics to improve routing and utilization,Our reporting platforms and processes observe, analyze and recommend changes based on application behavior,Integrating new reporting and changing management platforms for application visibility,You can easily turn on and scale as-a-service platforms to support your growing implementation with project management oversight for delivery,Cost of hiring, training, building and maintaining application-centric routing and management systems, people and monitoring platforms,We provide geo-diversified network operations centers, trained personnel and scaled, carrier-integrated management platforms with options for both shared and dedicated engineering resources,Many networking teams face challenges migrating to SD WAN. They may not have the tools, expertise or infrastructure to build and manage the solution. Our Professional Network Consulting Services can help you bring complex projects—like hybrid networking—to life. These services include Network Strategy Workshops, Network Discovery and Assessment, Network Design and Implementation, and a variety of technology-specific design,,SD WAN can improve the efficiency of your network. It can also help your IT staff deliver services faster, improve service levels and focus more attention on business partners. But only if you manage it the right way. Our Managed SD WAN with Application Aware Routing solution gives you the tools, monitoring, oversight and lifecycle support you need to maintain application visibility and control—and support increased network use. By using our tested practices, processes, portals and platforms, as well as our people, you can absorb the new technology into your organization without making drastic changes. Our life-cycle management helps you develop a migration plan that suits your readiness now and in the future. This includes:,Once an SD WAN hub site is active, you can connect new sites to your software defined network in as little as eight* days using SD WAN with Express Connect. Once connected, you can use Express Connect's wireless access as backup to keep your new sites running no matter what the world throws at them. SD WAN can improve throughput and application performance. For enterprise IT, this is just the first step toward aligning IT with the business. New technologies can help you improve visibility and speed to support growing cloud workloads and unpredictable user demands inside and outside the corporate network. We can help you on your journey. Our managed-network platforms are now capable of providing you with a single view into application performance and end-user impact. This allows you to break down IT silos that block fast service delivery. Our analytics platforms give you even more visibility, helping you make sense of the increasingly complex flow of apps and user transactions. Our investments in next-generation networking and related virtualization products are paving the way to connect users securely and reliably. And we're constantly reshaping and reconfiguring to meet your changing business needs. Our Managed Network Services portfolio frees you from the complexities of day-to-day management of your network and applications so you can focus on moving your business forward. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer expereince that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. *Eight business days turn-around time upon a completed order verification call.alcomm 5G technology is licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm 5G products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ZTNA vs. VPN: Which Is Better for Enterprise Security? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! ZTNA vs. VPN: Which approach is better for enterprise security?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Critical business decisions about vs. approaches to enterprise security are currently driven by the and the increasing . These important trends mean that organizations can no longer rely on to effectively combat security threats. Here is the breakdown of ZTNA vs. VPN, including their differences and how ZTNA interacts with (SASE) to help you decide on the best security approach for your business. ZTNA vs. VPN: What's the difference?,Approach to security,ZTNA is an identity-driven security model that combines a range of security automation tools with adaptive security policies to restrict or grant access to an organization's network. It's anchored on the principle of least privilege, which means users only have access to the data and applications they need based on their roles. ZTNA assumes every user or device requesting access is a potential threat and enables context-aware, risk-based security decision-making that allows organizations to effectively protect their networks. VPN security encompasses an entirely different approach. VPNs allow employees or other authorized users to connect remotely, with firewall protection at each connection point or on the actual device. Data is encrypted and is transmitted through a virtual tunnel to securely connect a user to the internet from their respective location. VPNs use a central entry point to authenticate users and protect the perimeter, whereas and based on real-time risks in an organization's environment. Complexity,Organizations that use VPNs for remote access have to decide where to place VPN gateways for good performance and user experiences. But because VPNs rely on appliances, they're infrastructure-centric and limited in the capacity and number of entry points they can provide. VPNs can make sense for on-premise environments and flat networks, but most organizations now operate within a with hundreds, if not thousands, of endpoints connecting to their networks. VPNs also require organizations to adjust routing for new user groups and create firewall or access control list rules to provide authorization to applications. This adds complexity and risk, which requires multilayered security, robust security intelligence and automation, all of which ZTNA technologies encompass. Performance,Performance is another point of difference when you compare ZTNA vs. VPN. VPNs often have slower connections because they must backhaul traffic to a centralized enterprise data center. Based on the distance between a user's location and the server's location, the farther away the user, the slower the connection will be. This can delay user access to data-intensive work-from-home applications, like videoconferencing solutions and digital workspace platforms. In addition, Traditional VPNs aren't as scalable as ZTNA solutions, often requiring dedicated hardware (which can increase costs for organizations) that is time-consuming to deploy and not scalable when needs spike. VPN-based security also offers less visibility into connections than zero trust, especially if the connection is already infected with malware or other malicious software. VPNs provide some measure of protection if a user connects through their home network, happens to be on public Wi-Fi or if a company wants to facilitate secure access for employees at different branch offices. However, with the and the , the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security may not be the most effective approach for many organizations going forward. The perimeter now extends to employees' homes and from wherever they choose to work remotely, there is risk in trusting every user—even after they're granted access. To strengthen their security posture, organizations will need to restrict access and verify identities. ZTNA security and SASE,When comparing ZTNA vs. VPN, it's also useful to consider how ZTNA can be used as a critical component of emerging service-based security models, such as SASE. SASE is a service-based security architecture that when combined with (SD WAN) provides protection closer to the connection point, rather than backhauling traffic back to a centralized data center. Like ZTNA, SASE is an identity-driven security approach. However, rather than focusing narrowly on controlling access, SASE focuses more broadly on protecting the enterprise overall. ZTNA can keep bad actors from entering the gates and restrict their lateral movement if they do, while SASE integrates ZTNA security into a unified, cloud-delivered, service-based architecture to strengthen network security, optimize how traffic is routed and streamline network management. Together, SASE and ZTNA can strike the right balance between employee access and security to remove friction while effectively protecting the enterprise. Building a secure enterprise with ZTNA,As companies continue to adopt remote and hybrid work models and digitize their operations, they must ensure their security infrastructure is equipped to support this new way of working. VPNs were more effective during a time when threat actors weren't using sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain unauthorized access to systems and quickly move laterally through the network, wreaking havoc in their wake. The risks organizations face are great. ZTNA security is now a vital tool for them to manage a complex digital environment, increase their business agility and secure the enterprise in this new era of remote work. Learn how Verizon can help provide a better approach to . Gartner, , 2020. Gartner, , 2020. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
