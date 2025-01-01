managed wifi as a service

Managed WAN Service

,Keep your WAN running smoothly Big Data. Cloud computing. Mobility. Collaboration. Security. To make the most of all your IT investments, you need them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. It all falls on your wide area network (WAN), which in turn falls on your IT staff to manage. If your team doesn't have the time and resources—let alone the expertise—consider our Managed WAN service. Our experts have more than two decades of experience managing customer networks. When you partner with us, you'll give your IT staff some much-needed relief—and the freedom they need to focus on your big-picture technology roadmap. It's how we're helping major enterprises like Target keep employees connected to critical apps throughout its 2,000 stores, while adapting quickly to the latest technologies. All without adding to its IT team's to-do list. We can help you find the right wide area network solution that meets your needs. What is Managed WAN?,Your WAN connects every part of your organization. When it doesn't perform well, neither does your business. Managed WAN lets you outsource the management to us, so you can be sure you're delivering the reliable performance and private connectivity you need to keep all your sites up and running. How does Managed WAN work?,With Managed WAN, you choose the exact level of service your organization needs at every step—from pre-implementation engineering services to management services to reporting. You get a single portal for monitoring your WAN's performance, including critical metrics like latency, volume, congestion and discarded frames. Plus, you can track elements like project status, inventory tracking and change management requests. Features & benefits,Better WAN services help you easily collaborate with partners and suppliers, speed delivery of high-demand products and create better experiences for customers by seamlessly connecting them with employees and self-service systems. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in 150+ countries,experts to support your needs,years managing customer networksBy partnering with our WAN services experts, it's not just your IT team that benefits. It's your entire business. Our automated network monitoring system can improve initial response time to network outages compared to a typical DIY customer. eBonding with global service providers helps you coordinate trouble ticketing across multiple carrier networks around the world. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis, and other WAN analysis reporting levels add an additional level of support. Everything included in Monitor and notify, plus:Everything included in Physical management, plus:Learn how a smarter network can help you get results in a market that's always changing. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Managed Wireless LAN

Managed,Wireless,LAN,Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. LAN connections work great when you're at your desk. But what if you need to go to a meeting down the hall, or work from anywhere else in the office? Managed Wireless LAN gives employees, contractors, customers and partners fast, secure network access as they move within your business. Since we manage it, there's no special expertise required from your IT staff. And you benefit from our collective expertise managing more than 500,000 network, hosting and security devices around the world. It's why one of the largest retailers in the US relied on us to help boost wireless connectivity across its 2,000-plus stores, helping its employees work more freely and productively. Work with us for a faster, more secure and convenient local area network. Traditionally, businesses have relied on Ethernet throughout their physical offices. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. You can also set up limited guest access to give customers and visitors secure access to the internet. How does Managed Wireless LAN work?,Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. And since it's a managed solution, you can deploy it easily, with no special IT staff training. Features & benefits,When you extend your network with a Wireless LAN, employees are unencumbered and able to move freely throughout the enterprise. Plus, you can gain greater insight into your customers' online activities. years of experience managing networks,countries where we manage networks,experts to support your needs,of Fortune 500 companies covered by our technology solutionsFor employees, Managed Wireless LAN frees them from being tethered to a wired outlet. For the enterprise, it opens a new world to an engaging, compelling user experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can stay productive almost anywhere—from conference rooms to the cafeteria. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. For consumer-facing industries like retail, hospitality and banking, guest Wi-Fi helps you connect with customers and analyze their activities. Seize the opportunity to deliver branded content, including: Turn social media into a customer engagement tool by: Gain greater insight into customers, so you can:Collect and aggregate data to: Explore how Managed Wireless LAN is changing the way businesses work. Resources,Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off IT staff. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
Case Studies related to "managed wifi as a service"

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

