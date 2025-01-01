managed wifi as a service

Managed Wireless LAN

Managed,Wireless,LAN,Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. LAN connections work great when you're at your desk. But what if you need to go to a meeting down the hall, or work from anywhere else in the office? Managed Wireless LAN gives employees, contractors, customers and partners fast, secure network access as they move within your business. Since we manage it, there's no special expertise required from your IT staff. And you benefit from our collective expertise managing more than 500,000 network, hosting and security devices around the world. It's why one of the largest retailers in the US relied on us to help boost wireless connectivity across its 2,000-plus stores, helping its employees work more freely and productively. Work with us for a faster, more secure and convenient local area network. Traditionally, businesses have relied on Ethernet throughout their physical offices. Managed Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi to free your employees and guests from network cables and cords, letting them work virtually anywhere within your network's radius. You can also set up limited guest access to give customers and visitors secure access to the internet. How does Managed Wireless LAN work?,Wireless LAN uses Wi-Fi radio waves to easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access. On the customer side, it delivers greater insights and analytics into behavior to help deliver a better, more personalized experience. And since it's a managed solution, you can deploy it easily, with no special IT staff training. Features & benefits,When you extend your network with a Wireless LAN, employees are unencumbered and able to move freely throughout the enterprise. Plus, you can gain greater insight into your customers' online activities. years of experience managing networks,countries where we manage networks,experts to support your needs,of Fortune 500 companies covered by our technology solutionsFor employees, Managed Wireless LAN frees them from being tethered to a wired outlet. For the enterprise, it opens a new world to an engaging, compelling user experience. With Managed Wireless LAN, the network follows the user, so you can stay productive almost anywhere—from conference rooms to the cafeteria. Benefit from an enterprise-class wireless LAN without the costs of training staff and deploying and managing new technologies. For consumer-facing industries like retail, hospitality and banking, guest Wi-Fi helps you connect with customers and analyze their activities. Seize the opportunity to deliver branded content, including: Turn social media into a customer engagement tool by: Gain greater insight into customers, so you can:Collect and aggregate data to: Explore how Managed Wireless LAN is changing the way businesses work. Resources,Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off IT staff. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed