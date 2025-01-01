setting up a wireless network for a small business

How to Set Up a Small Business Network: Rules for Success Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Small business network setup: How to setup a network,Author: Heidi Vella,Date revised: March 28, 2024,Small businesses have a lot to consider when launching and running their operations, including their small business network setup. A fast, secure, and reliable is a great way to safely access and share files and other software resources with employees across multiple devices. The best small business networks function at real-time speeds and use the same cyber security protections, helping managers and staff do more, faster, while maintaining safety standards. Understandably, many new small businesses are often strapped for time and financial resources and may struggle with how to set up a network. When configuring your small business network setup, here are some questions to consider when deciding what kind of internet solution you may need. How to set up a network: Questions to ask,Does the business have more than one location? The number of locations will impact the size and setup of a small business computer network. Are there multiple users, tablets and devices, and will they need access to key documents and information at the same time? Knowing this will help you determine if your business needs a wired, wireless or hybrid network. Will the business need to download large files as part of day-to-day operations and, conversely, how often do they need to upload large files? The answer to these questions will impact the upload and download speeds and bandwidth your network needs. Do the business goals include growth in the short and medium-term? If so, you may want to consider a small business computer network setup with inbuilt flexibility that enables easy expansion. If the answer to any of the above was yes, then business internet solutions might be the right option for your small business network. To establish the right small business computer network setup, consider the following:,What is the size and location of the business, and what kind of applications does it frequently use? Small businesses that have a number of employees might mean that you need an appropriate amount of bandwidth. What is the business' affordability range? This could determine what kinds of services you can set up for your business. What kind of coverage does it require? Businesses that have multiple locations or operate in more remote areas will need to ensure they stay secure and connected with coverage virtually everywhere they do business. What are the business' future goals? Knowing this can help you determine if you would need an internet service that could scale with your business as it develops. Getting your small business computer network setup right the first time,When deciding how to set up a network, it's important to keep things simple. A complex small business computer network requiring multiple solutions and platforms is likely to be confusing and costly to use. A better small business network setup often is an out-of-the-box, single-platform, easy-to-set-up, reliable solution provided by a trusted partner. This way, management can focus fewer resources on troubleshooting and more on customers and staff. What kind of network and hardware should you opt for?,This will depend on the kind of network required, whether wired or wireless. The kind of hardware required is likely to include a network adapter and router, plus various ethernet cables depending on the type of network you choose. How will the network be built?,Depending on the complexity of the network you opt for, setup can be simple—setting up the router and network adapter, if needed—or more complicated. Every device and server will need to be connected to the main network so they can communicate with each other. It's then necessary to test the connectivity between the devices and configure the firewall as advised by the manufacturer. IT leaders might choose to do this entire process themselves or opt for an installation service for ease. When thinking about your small business network setup, it's worth considering the benefits of an out-of-the-box, easy-to-set-up, reliable single solution provided by a trusted partner. What is the right kind of pricing structure?,The type of network chosen will likely depend on the businesses' budget and vision for growth, and so will the type of pricing structure. Straightforward pricing structures, that guarantee costs for several years or months, can eliminate concerns about hidden charges and escalating costs. Does your business vision include expansion and will that require a different network setup? You might consider a tiered small business network solution that scales with you as you grow. Additionally, a complex network requiring multiple solutions and platforms is likely to be confusing and costly to use. But before committing, IT leaders should consider how they expect their business to grow and evolve and how this will impact ongoing network costs into the future. Flexibility for small business network setup success,For most growing small businesses, network flexibility should be a top priority. A flexible network will support nascent businesses by adjusting and growing along with the business needs and services. If flexibility isn't built-in, businesses could risk tying themselves into restrictive contracts that stifle growth. When thinking about how to set up a network, businesses will likely want to add features as they go: video surveillance, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), unified communications or a new technology that is not yet widely available. To invest in a network that is designed to grow over time is to bank on the business and its ability to prosper. A lot of factors play into how to set up a network and apprehension over a small business network setup is understandable but often misplaced. With the right partner, it is easy to achieve, saves the company money, provides crucial protection, is quick to deliver on productivity gains and allows everyone to focus on the most important thing—successfully growing your business. Learn more about how can help your business grow. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed