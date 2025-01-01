shared and dedicated internet

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Verizon Internet Dedicated

Choose the Best Wi-Fi for a Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Wi-Fi for small business,In a small company, every minute counts, and leveraging mobile technology is an important component of modern business. Whether they're located in Denver or Dubai, small businesses today need fast, reliable Internet connections that allow people to work virtually anywhere, on any device. An effective Wi-Fi service keeps everyone—from employees to visiting clients and customers—connected and productive. This sea change in the way we live and work is here to stay. A key competitive advantage,In the office, workers need the flexibility to be able to take their laptop to the conference room, down the hall, or to a sister site to collaborate without losing connectivity. To stay productive, they need to stay connected whether they're on the road, working remotely, or traveling. Likewise, clients expect that when they reach out to your business, someone will be available to answer questions promptly and be responsive to their needs immediately. Visiting customers and clients also want to stay Internet-enabled when they're visiting your business. It's fair to say that fast and reliable Wi-Fi for small business is as essential in the business world as that old standby, a cup of coffee. Special considerations for small businesses,This new work environment presents a unique challenge for small businesses, who must accommodate the new demand for 24/7 mobile Internet in a cost-effective way—while keeping their networks secure from potential threats. As a business owner, the last thing you want to worry about is having sensitive client or financial data leaked by a security breach over an unsecured Wi-Fi network. But when employees are traveling, it can be difficult for them to locate a safe and secure Wi-Fi hotspot to take care of business. Even at public locales like hotels and airports, Wi-Fi networks can be inadequate, limiting, and expensive, charging fees for access, overage, and roaming. Fortunately, if your business plan for success includes the need for fast Internet and Wi-Fi connection, Verizon has a number of to help with choosing the best Wi-Fi for small business. The best choice for business broadband,It may sound obvious, but the first place to start in improving Wi-Fi effectiveness is by choosing the right technology to power your office network. Our state-of-the-art, money-saving offer the speed and support you need to take care of business quickly and efficiently. Our products, support and reliability make Verizon the best choice for Small Business owners,Verizon's speed and reliability make Fios Internet the best choice for small business owners, with capabilities such as blazing fast speeds of up to 880 Mbps for document downloads, videoconferencing, and sharing high-bandwidth files in a flash. You can also save time and money with , which offer a dedicated broadband connection with reliable service 24/7—and no data usage caps. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get fast, 99.9% network reliability, with the download and upload speeds to help your business stay ahead of the competition. Wi-Fi routers and extenders,Because wireless signals can be affected by a number of environmental factors—including radio signals, dead zones, and router location—Verizon also offers a wide variety of cutting-edge products to further increase Wi-Fi connectivity and range. For example, you can leverage all of the power of the blazing-fast Fios network when you pair it with a next-generation Wi-Fi router like the , which delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available from any provider. With an extended Wi-Fi range of 325 feet and wireless speeds up to 500 Mbps, it's up to 10x faster than our older routers. It also includes Guest Wi-Fi—a separate and secure network for your guests. Another helpful device that can leverage the power of the Fios network is the , which creates a wireless access point anywhere there's a coaxial connection to expand the reach of an existing wireless network. Taking your network on the road,With America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, Verizon delivers exceptional reliability with blazing-fast speeds, whether your employees are in the office, in remote work locations, or traveling. Plus, Verizon provides turnkey security solutions like to help protect the data on all your business computers and mobile devices. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance to government agencies, first responders, frontline workers and communities—to help maintain mission-critical communications when they're needed most. For urgent service requests, call the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team Hotline. . We can help you improve situational awareness, make decisions and respond effectively during nearly every kind of emergency situation. Take a deeper dive into how Verizon Frontline supports public safety during a crisis. Enter the 360 experience to see for yourself how emergency personnel use technology to save lives during a storm,Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response command center that can rapidly deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. Join the first-of-its-kind innovation incubator dedicated to creating 5G-enabled solutions for  first responders on the front lines and those supporting them. Across the U.S. we provided critical communications assistance in the face of wildfires, major hurricanes and major storms. Responses in all 50 states + DC. Network and device solutions delivered. Agencies served with critical communications support. Sign up to get updates on solutions, receive insights and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Our team is made up of public safety professionals with decades of first response experience. Hear their stories. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Discover how we work with local emergency officials to help you stay connected. Learn how the Verizon Response Team is ready 24/7/365 to support first responders. How to request a Verizon Crisis Response Team network resource. The team completed a deployment in support of Homeland Defender 23, a four-day training exercise coordinated by the Indiana National Guard and held at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center with more than 500 participants. Seamless mission-critical communication for emergency response, severe weather preparedness, and disaster recovery. 5G-enabled solutions for first responders. Learn about priority services and discounts that Verizon offers to public sector workers. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is available 24/7 to provide emergency assistance to government agencies, emergency responders and communities. Follow us on and . When you call us for emergency help, we'll need information from you. Read the to prepare for the call. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Predictive analytics, machine learning and AI analytics of network assets and equipment. Post-event debriefs with emergency managers to learn how crisis response communications can be improved. Outreach, collaboration and partnership with public safety agencies in preparation for no-notice and future events. Verizon Frontline connectivity solutions for Public Safety, such as cell phone distribution, cell sites, temporary satellite links and drones to assist with situational awareness during an event. Support of displaced communities, supplying Wi-Fi access and charging stations to emergency shelters in an evacuation. First responder and public sector support to enable communications, connectivity and continuity of operations. Makeshift command centers so multiple agencies can connect, share information, collaborate and dispatch repair teams. Enhancement of wireless access to ensure strong cellular voice and data connections. Deployment of Verizon Frontline mission-critical voice and data solutions, from mobile hotspots to Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs). Network redundancy and backup power to help keep you connected in disasters. Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
