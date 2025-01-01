Soc security services

Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Services

Access a highly skilled team of security analysts to help monitor and alert your organization to potential threats. Combine your security team with our experienced SOC and security incident and event management (SIEM) experts. Get solutions tailored to your unique requirements with the flexibility to change as your needs change. Gain 24/7 access to monitoring, extensive global threat visibility and expert analysis. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. Using Verizon's SOC has allowed FUJIFILM to address incidents that could become threats if left alone. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. A managed SIEM provides:,An advanced SOC provides:
Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC)

Get alerts and pinpoint attacks with Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Services. Help monitor potential threats with an Advanced SOC expertise, intelligence and a tailored managed security service. Our skilled SOC analysts—which may include onsite resources—work directly with your own security teams. Tailored to your needs, our SOC analysts monitor and analyze security events in your environment, alerting you to potential security incidents and helping provide you with information you need to better protect your systems. Eyes-on-glass near real-time security monitoring, detection, threat analysis and escalation as needed. Analyzes, researches and helps resolve complex and escalated alerts and incidents. Focuses on specific tasks like use case customization, refinement, tuning and more. Providing additional support as needed. You can choose to add more resources to your service as you expand your data collection and logging. Additionally, you can choose to manage your own security information and event management (SIEM) platform or we can manage it for you. Enhance your view of the overall threat landscape with four different types of cyberthreat intelligence. Concentrates on the risks and implications associated with threats in the context of your business environment. Provides insights into the capabilities and intentions of potential adversaries. Supports planning and execution of daily security activities by providing threat indicators to help enable proactive threat hunting. Provides technical indicators of detected attack IPs, malware hashes, phishing domains and other potential threats. Our Advanced SOC analysts leverage leading-edge tools in our security technology stack to maximize our ability to help detect potential threats to your business. Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)-driven incident handling helps enable faster detection, response and mitigation. Assists with incident, change and asset management. Take advantage of our scalable correlation, log collection, log storage and orchestration capabilities. Leverage Verizon-managed endpoint detection and response services,Leverage our array of additional multivendor security tools. Combine your security team with our onsite, designated, skilled and seasoned SOC experts. Broaden and deepen your visibility with your data sources and our global threat intelligence, SIEM expertise and extensive technology stack. Get alerts to imminent threats to your organization from our highly skilled security analysts that consistently monitor your environment. As a fully customizable SOC service built to your needs, you can get more flexibility than traditional standardized product and solution bundles. We provide upfront implementation and tuning services for your SIEM based on our rule sets that are customized to your environment, as well as continuous tuning. We leverage both your security operations and intelligence capabilities and our security operations and intelligence capabilities. Assigned security and engineering resources designated to you throughout the life cycle of the service. As we monitor your environment, we alert you to potential threats, including curated daily threat intelligence feeds. If you want to augment your security further, Advanced SOC can be supplemented with our Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and Rapid Response Retainer services. We offer a tiered pricing model based on your desired business outcome of average volume of monthly alert monitoring. Proven SOC services,years of security experienceraw logs analyzed annually,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide1,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about this major remote code execution vulnerability, as well as possible mitigation steps and recommendations from our Threat Research Advisory Center. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts on how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. Some of the most common challenges organizations face when trying to run a SOC include:,An effective SOC strategy needs to include:,An advanced SOC solution should include the following characteristics: You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Managed Security Services Premises Solutions Brief Solutions

Monitor threats and know your risk,Reduce risk and maintain the integrity of your data and applications with Managed Security Services—Premises. As your business grows, so do the threats to your systems and data. According to the (DBIR), methods of attack are becoming increasingly sophisticated. You're continually confronted by attacks that make avoiding damage difficult. But with comprehensive security monitoring and management services, you can protect what's most important. To focus on your business goals, you need to manage risk across your infrastructure. That means anticipating problems, taking corrective action, and showing practical results—while controlling costs by freeing up internal IT resources. With Verizon Managed Security Services (MSS), you can proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats—helping you improve visibility and reduce risk. Managed Security Services—Premises provides monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices at your various locations. Your devices are connected via a Connection Kit to a hosted Local Event Collector in one of our Security Management Centers. This vendor-neutral service allows you to select world-class products, help protect past investments in technology, and avoid vendor lock-in. Your security devices generate threat data in the form of logs or events. We collect this threat data in near-real time and send it to our Security Analytics Platform, with its proprietary correlation and classification technology. The platform filters out benign security events and escalates those incidents most likely to pose a threat. We then assign each incident a risk rating and reference the specific threat-detection use case triggered. You can view security incident information through the web-based Unified Security Portal. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The Unified Security Portal provides an up-to-date view of the security posture of serviced devices. You can view incidents by country or see the number of incidents that are escalated, open, and closed. Status bars illustrate the risk levels—critical, high, medium, and low. Risks are also presented based on an impact and likelihood scale. The dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, and comprehensive reporting on incidents and logs. You can review security intelligence in risk briefings, reports, and updates. Within the Unified Security Portal you can also collect, store, and search raw logs for all security devices we monitor. We store raw logs for one year and indexed logs for up to 90 days. The log management capability includes field-based filtering, along with raw log searches and downloads. Dive deeper into incident trends with the Log and Incident Analytics features. With Log Analytics, you can drill down on results and filter for a subset of logs. Incident Analytics lets you search incidents with queries on key properties. Both provide,Our threat-detection policies are based on a holistic and near-real-time, behavior-based, multifactor correlation capability. Security Analytics Platform evaluates and correlates reputational and behavioral patterns and characteristics, as well as signature-based detection methods. Our framework is the result of research and threat analyses conducted by our intelligence team, and is composed of use cases, correlation reasons, watch lists, DBIR findings, and "indicators of compromise" threat-based intelligence. Security incidents are generated based on detection policies with flexible rule setting to help control incident volumes. All security incidents generated have a clear description as to why the incident was triggered. We categorize all use cases and proprietary signatures to help increase visibility into security incidents and to help reduce the number of harmless incidents you see. The incident descriptions provide recommendations on possible actions to take, and the Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts can enrich this content. This analysis greatly simplifies incident escalation and makes it easier for you to understand the security posture of your serviced devices. We offer monitoring only or monitoring with management. You can complement your choice with the following options: Our global infrastructure, world-class services, and security professionals are ready to help you meet a wide range of security challenges. Actionable intelligence and risk ratings help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Consistent policy management and incident handling provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help youTo find out how can help you better protect your organization, contact your account manager. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa et al, February 2018. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
