top internet businesses

Links related to "top internet businesses"

Fios TV One Set-Top Box | Support Business

For activation details, watch , or review our , or our . You can also access instructions in Spanish . * If you have problems connecting your Fios TV One Mini to your Wi-Fi, use our . Our 4K Ultra HD content is always growing. To see what Fios titles are available, look at the audio and video descriptions of programs on the page. Programs available in 4K will be listed as 4K HDR10 or 4K. When you find a program that you want to watch, to get it in 4K you need to purchase it through your Set-Top Box:,Select the button*,When presented with the option to buy or rent the title in your desired resolution, choose either or **,After you complete your transaction, you'll be able to watch your title in the best possible format. If your setup doesn't support 4K, it will play back in HD. *You can currently only purchase and view 4K content through your Fios TV One and Fios TV One Mini. If you want to view those purchases on your Fios TV Mobile app, you can, but it won't be in 4K. Get the . **If your existing setup does not support 4K UHD, a message will display that indicates that your entire setup needs to be 4K capable. To view 4K content:,The Fios TV One Mini is a set-top box for private TV viewing customers. You access Fios TV titles the same way that you do other purchases:,Fios TV One offers DVR services for private TV viewing customers only. *TV must be connected to a Fios TV Set-Top Box,If you are a Fios TV One or private-viewing customer with a legacy set-top box, when using DVR services you'll be able to:,To record a show you're currently watching, press on your remote control. Your DVR lets you set up the recording of a TV series' episodes. This saves you from having to set up individual recordings for a TV program that you want to regularly record. There are two ways to set up a TV series recording:,From the in the guide. From the in the guideThe following are common reasons why a series recording didn't record an episode of a program:,*Ideally, you should try to ensure that you have at least 10% free space on your DVR's hard drive when you record new programs. If you record a program in HD, more hard drive space is required to store that program than the same program recorded in standard definition. The steps for recording shows in high definition are basically the same as recording shows in standard definition. HDTV, however, uses a larger amount of your DVR's memory, resulting in fewer hours of recording space. To watch a program you have already recorded:,Enhanced and Premium Fios TV DVR subscribers can watch programs using the Fios TV Mobile app. Note: You can keep your recorded shows on your Fios DVR for as long as you want, but if you're done with a show, select it from the menu and scroll to . You can access your recorded shows anywhere you have internet access, if you have the Fios DVR Enhanced or Premium service, Fios Internet service with a Fios router and the Fios TV Mobile App installed on a compatible device. To stream a show to your device, open the Fios TV Mobile App and select or . If the television turns off in the middle of a recorded show, your DVR bookmarks where you stopped watching the show. When you view the recording again, the program resumes where you left off. If your DVR runs out of recording space, by default, it will typically delete the oldest shows to make room for new recordings based on your settings. To prevent your DVR from deleting specific saved shows:,When the DVR deletes recordings to make space for new recordings, it does so based on the following priority:,Within each priority, content will be deleted from oldest to newest, based on recording date. While watching Live TV, you can pause and rewind your DVR at any time by pressing the button on your Fios TV remote control. From your remote control, select and then select . Alternatively, your remote may have a button that provides quick access to help. You can use the LEDs on the front of the Fios TV One and Fios One Mini to understand their status and to help you troubleshoot issues. NOTE: While recording a show, the right LED will be a solid red color, generally independent of the left LED color. The TV input control (HDMI-CEC) feature can help you avoid blank screens, as well as, or messages on your TV. It does this by automatically changing the input source to your Fios® TV Set-Top Box when you press the button on your Fios remote or Set-Top Box. For TV input control to work properly:,When TV input control is activated on both your TV and your Set-Top Box, they will work together to display video from the same device and prevent encounters of blank screens and or messages on your TV. You can check if the feature has already been activated on your Fios Set-Top Box by pressing the button on your Fios remote and navigating to . If a check mark appears next to , the feature is activated on that Set-Top Box and you will have the option of activating it on all of your Set-Top Boxes at that time. Next, take the following steps to activate the feature on each of your TVs:,Once enabled on both your Set-Top Box and TV, your Fios TV One remote will turn on the TV at the same time as the Set-Top Box and ensure the video is displayed from your Set-Top Box. For more information on the Fios TV One remote, visit our . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Top Cybersecurity Threats for June 2023 Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Phil Muncaster,On the third Wednesday of every month, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) holds its Monthly Intelligence Briefing (MIB) to discuss the current cybersecurity landscape and provide the latest threat intelligence. Below is the summary of their most recent briefing and here is the . 1. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR) reveals developments in the current threat landscape,2. MOVEit flaw exploited by Clop ransomware group in large supply chain attack,3. Barracuda zero-day bug exploited by Chinese state-linked threat actor,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The has been released. This year's report provides detailed insight into the threat landscape, gleaned from 16,312 incidents, of which 5,199 (32%) were confirmed data breaches. It found that external (83%) and financially motivated (95%) breaches were most common, thanks to the dominant role of organized crime. Insiders accounted for a fifth (19%), although this includes negligence as well as malicious activity. The human factor accounted for 74% of breaches. That's not surprising considering (49%) and (12%) were the top two techniques for gaining entry into networks, followed by vulnerability exploitation (5%). Among social engineering, business email compromise (BEC), or , is now present in more incidents than phishing. As stated on page 31 of the 2023 DBIR, cases doubled over the past year, with the . (24%) recorded its highest-ever share of breaches, and continues to impact organizations of all sizes and in all industries. Infamous ransomware group Clop exploited in popular managed file transfer software MOVEit to steal data from countless MOVEit customers. The group is currently adding victim names to its leak site as the data for ransom payment expired. It has claimed hundreds of victims, while VTRAC has counted at least 96 so far. Among these are the BBC, British Airways and the U.S. Department of Energy. It was a sophisticated, multi-stage attack, which calls to mind the of 2021, also linked to Clop. As well as the original zero-day (), two more critical vulnerabilities have since been found and patched by MOVEit developer Progress Software: another SQLi flaw () and (). Financial services and insurance companies appear hardest hit, with the financial and reputational impact likely to be high. The U.S. government a $10 million dollar reward for information linking the attack to a nation-state. In early June, Barracuda Networks took the of urging all customers of its Barracuda Email Security Gateway appliance impacted by a recent to replace the devices immediately, regardless of patch version. That followed efforts by the cybersecurity vendor to update the appliances on May 21. The reason became clear after new intelligence on the case, which it was brought in to help with. An aggressive and persistent state-linked Chinese actor had been exploiting the zero-day in an espionage campaign dating back to October 2022. The Mandiant report named the unknown group UNC4841. It said that Barracuda decided to issue the call for customers to replace their appliances after the group switched malware and deployed new persistence mechanisms, following the issuing of the Barracuda update. UNC4841 stepped up its campaign from May 22-24, with high frequency operations targeting victims in 16 countries. A third were government agencies, but individual victims included well-known academics in Taiwan and Hong Kong and Asian and European government officials in Southeast Asia. Mandiant warned network defenders to continue monitoring for UNC4841 activity. Learn more about the ever-evolving nature of security threats and complex risk environments. Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) Services,To help detect and contain sophisticated threats and help prevent them from spreading. Rapid Response Retainer,To help accelerate response to serious attacks. Web Application Firewall,To help mitigate the risks associated with the exploitation of public-facing applications. SASE Management,To help neutralize the cybersecurity risk from hybrid workers. To find out more, listen to the full threat intelligence briefing from the . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Top Cybersecurity Threats for May 2023 Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! On the third Wednesday of every month, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) holds a Monthly Intelligence Briefing (MIB) to discuss the current cybersecurity threat landscape. Below is the summary of their most recent briefing and here is the . 1. Ransomware actors expand their attack vectors,2. Phishing concerns emerge over Google's new Top-Level Domains,3. Fears of new supply chain threat as hackers leak code-signing keys,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Verizon's analysis of some of the most prominent ransomware leak sites revealed 365 new victims in April. To increase their profits and victim count, some of the biggest groups continue to innovate. in what is believed to be an industry first. And both LockBit and Clop were in servers for printing management software, PaperCut. The U.S. remained the most targeted country worldwide in April, according to Verizon. The latest attacks highlight the need to deploy robust, proactive defensive measures. Cybersecurity vendor Dragos, which withstood a ransomware attack in early May, multi-layered protection, detection and response tooling helped to limit the impact of its breach. Google recently introduced two new TLDs, ZIP and MOV, which may unwittingly provide an advantage to phishing actors. That's because the domains in question are also file extensions. Some messaging apps and social sites will now automatically convert them into links. The concern is that bad actors will create lookalike phishing domains with ZIP or MOV extensions, which victims may be more prone to clicking on. Experts claim this adds unnecessary extra risk and confusion for users and opportunities for threat actors. They are the extensions to create new phishing campaigns, including one phishing page at microsoft-office[.]zip designed to steal Microsoft credentials. The news highlights the continued need for updated and effective web security. A Taiwanese hardware manufacturer was breached by ransomware attackers back in April. Although the vendor , the Money Message group subsequently posted a trove of information stolen from the firm on its leak site. Analysis by security experts revealed two private encryption keys amongst the data. The first signs MSI firmware updates to prove they're legitimate, and the second is used in an MSI-specific version of Intel Boot Guard also designed to prevent the loading of malicious firmware. that threat actors could theoretically use these keys to self-sign malicious firmware and have it run on victim machines. Given the large number of B2B customers MSI has in the PC space, it could represent a significant threat. Although such an attack technically complex and require local access to a machine, it's not inconceivable that well-resourced actors will attempt it in a highly targeted operation. Learn more about the ever-evolving nature of security threats and complex risk environments. To find out more, listen to the full threat intelligence briefing from the . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "top internet businesses"

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Case Studies related to "top internet businesses"

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details

Stores

slide 1 of 1
slide 1 of 1
1

Verizon

Closed
59 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Get Directions
(570) 474-5147
(570) 474-5147
1

Verizon

Closed
59 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Get Directions
(570) 474-5147
(570) 474-5147
View all locations

Questions related to "top internet businesses"

Videos related to "top internet businesses"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Motorola Set-Top Box Upgrade to FiOS TV+

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)