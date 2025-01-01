Top voip security solutions

Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states.