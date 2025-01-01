Top voip security solutions

Protect your customer information, intellectual property and reputation throughout all your voice communications. The convergence of voice and data into IP based networks has introduced news threats and vulnerabilities into the voice channel. Because there is not a single bullet to neutralize these threats, Verizon recommends a layered approach to securing your voice and contact center traffic. In additional to the basic levels of protection within our transport network we offer services that can enhance at each layer. Reduce the risk of fraud and simplify the authentication of your end users to improve your customer experience as well as your contact center's productivity. Identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with precision, before they can access sensitive information. Fight account mining, brute force attempts and robotic dialing in interactive voice response. SecureLogix voice security solutions from Verizon can help secure your voice networks against attacks and other threats to your contact centers, while reducing the number of unwanted calls. Reduce unwanted calls, protect against contact center threats and secure your business. Control operating costs by removing unwanted calls and unify call center policy enforcement, authentication and network orchestration. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Show that callers are who they claim to be. Establish trust in Caller ID data, increasing the number of calls that get answered. Screen and block incoming calls, so you only get the calls you want. Easily set up filters to autoblock frequent offenders. View the risk level of incoming calls: potential spam, robocaller or fraud. Improve your communications archiving strategy. Our solution makes it easier to capture and archive all SMS and MMS messages sent to and received from corporate-enabled Verizon Wireless mobile devices. Track messages when users are on the Verizon network and when they're on Verizon Wireless partner networks. Our network-based solution means IT managers don't have to manage yet another mobile application. Already know what you're looking for?,Learn how to protect your organization from voice secrity threats. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. In this webinar, leaders from Verizon and Pindrop security explore fraud resurgence in contact centers and discuss how to proactively protect your business and consumers. Find out what a strong voice security strategy looks like and how to take the first steps. Keep your call center protected and productive. Learn how to establish a voice security strategy and roadmap for your organization.
SecureLogix Voice Security Solutions

SecureLogix Voice Security Solutions

Restore customer trust. Stop unwanted traffic. These solutions help provide robocall and malicious call protection, authentication to verify inbound calls and detect spoofing, and call branding to restore trust and get your outbound calls answered. Automated inbound call verification uses a variety of metadata services to score each call to help prevent fraud and lower contact-center operational costs. Our voice security firewall filters inbound traffic to screen out attacks, threats, robocalls, spam and bad actors. Restoring trust and brand loyalty can increase call answer rates. Help protect your lines of business and contact centers from attack, disruption, robocall, spam, fraud and abuse. Help lower contact-center operational costs by automating fraud detection and call authentication. Maintain control of your voice security policies. Help improve call answer rates on outbound calls through delivery of enhanced caller ID visualization and call details. Provide near real-time detection and protection against spoofing attempts that try to use your corporate phone numbers. Restore brand reputation for corporate calling numbers and remove fraud spam labels from legitimate numbers. Deliver call trust scores for all inbound calls to your contact center agents to help prevent fraud and reduce call processing times. Filter restricted, malicious or unwanted call traffic into your organization and contact center. Choose vendor agnostic solutions from customer premises equipment (CPE) to cloud services to fit your organization's preferences. SecureLogix® voice security and assurance solutions from Verizon. Help to restore and maintain the healthy reputation of your corporate calling numbers. SecureLogix call assurance solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. IP Contact Center (IPCC) is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers that includes multiple originating calling options and number types, as well as terminating options including IP Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Dramatic increases in unwanted robocalls in recent years have led many people to stop answering inbound calls unless they know who is calling. In fact, calls from unwanted callers are the number-one consumer complaint to the FCC. As a result, many legitimate calls from unidentified and/or unfamiliar corporate calling numbers go unanswered—analysts estimate that to be greater than 90%. In addition, robocall blocking apps and services sometimes mistakenly label legitimate enterprise calls as fraud or spam, further deteriorating call answer rates. An enterprise can substantially increase its answer rates with branded caller ID services that help customers better identify their calls. In addition, SecureLogix can work with appropriate reputation protection vendors to help ensure customers' outbound calls are not inappropriately labeled as "Spam" or "Fraud.",Voice networks are under attack from a growing number of highly sophisticated scammers, hackers and fraudsters. Attackers increasingly favor high-value targets, such as contact centers, 911 facilities and critical government resources where they can steal money or cause the most business disruption and damage. SecureLogix solutions from Verizon can provide protection against voice security issues through inspection of each call and the ability to implement policies to block or redirect calls, as well as send alerts. Securing voice networks and authenticating calls help protect customer voice networks and contact centers from being exposed to malicious attacks. This includes Telephony Denial of Service Attacks (TDoS), toll fraud (both inbound and outbound), call pumping, robocalls, no-value callers, social engineering, fraud and other abuse. Additionally, contact centers can save money when they automatically authenticate calls instead of using live agents. Plus, they can improve customer experience by not having to ask a lot of verification questions during the call.
Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states.
