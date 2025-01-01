Trends in 5g business applications

5G Edge Computing Services Business

Leverage a platform that helps you build, deploy and manage edge applications across a distributed MEC infrastructure—for greater visibility and control. 5G Edge Services is a pre-integrated suite of tools with a single intuitive dashboard. It allows you to easily monitor performance across your MEC infrastructure, simplifies development and deployment of standard APIs, and provides end-to-end network visibility and insights. All for a better overall management experience. Access a suite of edge-optimized tools that are agnostic across public and private MEC deployments and cloud service providers (CSPs). Enable a dynamic deployment model that can help optimize costs and provide services in a distributed environment. Utilize automation tools designed to manage deployments at scale and across distributed infrastructures. Use these videos to learn how our services can help you get more from your advanced edge applications. Learn how to make launching applications and services to your MEC platform as easy as uploading a file. See how you can bring drag-and-drop simplicity to your most complex applications. Explore how to help maximize application speed from anywhere, giving users a better mobile experience. Find out how you can keep all your devices—including the applications and services running on them—up to date and secure. Learn how you can enable applications and services to send updates and alerts, for better business outcomes. Get the most from your edge applications—now and in the future. Get end-to-end analytics to provide actionable intelligence and optimization of solutions. Utilize a single platform to support multiple CSPs and operations, which can lead to a lower cost of ownership. Help power real-time decision making with a simple low-code or no-code graphical user interface (GUI) experience. Enable a self-service platform for better control and security. Gain enhanced device management capabilities for improved security and help with end-to-end performance. Achieve higher availability with automation so you can reduce operational errors using tool sets. Take advantage of a platform roadmap to support demanding requirements while providing real-time enterprise intelligence. Use your cloud infrastructure platforms to provision and manage resources at the mobile network edge for ultra‑low‑latency apps. Direct your application clients to connect to the optimal service endpoints of your 5G Edge applications. Get end-to-end support for your 5G Edge solutions, co-marketing opportunities and more. 5G Edge computing services are part of Verizon's edge computing solution portfolio. The portfolio contains mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions for both and . 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a public MEC solution, uses Verizon's public 5G and LTE for connectivity to the MEC platform, which is collocated in Verizon service access points (SAP). This provides the low latency emerging applications need and the advantages of leveraging Verizon's public wireless network. The 5G Edge with private MEC portfolio consists of MEC stacks from AWS, Microsoft and Google and is deployed in conjunction with a Verizon Private Wireless Network for device connectivity. Private MEC solutions are deployed at a client's location and can support a single location or multiple nearby locations, as well as applications requiring the lowest possible latency. Private MEC can also help address data sovereignty and security concerns since data can be stored and processed on-site and not sent to the public cloud. The 5G Edge computing services portfolio can support multiple applications across many different verticals, helping drive new efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. Nearly every industry can benefit from 5G and edge computing. Some specific examples include:,5G Edge computing (mobile edge computing) enhances many existing applications and enables a range of new emerging applications across many industries. Solutions in manufacturing and warehousing could be production quality assurance utilizing computer vision to spot defects, AGV/AMR management for more efficient operations, real-time inventory management and pick-and-pack quality assurance. Retail can benefit from autonomous or to streamline the shopping experiences. Venues such as sports stadiums can enhance the overall customer experience with solutions that can accelerate access and reduce lines using facial recognition. Analytics can help manage general attendee experiences such as finding the shortest concession line and the closest restrooms. Cloud services, or , uses centralized data centers to support compute and data storage needs. This centralized architecture helps provide on-demand scalability and reduce overall costs. However, using it can move the services far from many locations, creating latency and potentially high data transport costs. Edge services, or , moves all of this to the edge of the network—closer to end devices and users, where data is generated. This close proximity allows for far lower latency as well as real-time data processing and response times for critical applications. In the case of private MEC, on-premises hardware can provide additional data security, allowing control over what data is stored locally. 5G Edge Services is a value-added platform, pre-integrated with Verizon's 5G Edge public and private MEC. It is designed with special-purpose tools to simplify building, deploying and managing edge computing applications across hybrid environments. Verizon offers these capabilities as a part of , at no additional cost. To learn more about Verizon 5G Edge solutions and 5G Edge Services, give us a call at 1-800-317-3844 today. Or you can with a 5G Edge expert. 5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. 5G Small Business Opportunities: An Industry-by-Industry View Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G small business opportunities: An industry-by-industry view,Author: Nick Reese,There has been lots of press about 5G and its potential to transform enterprise and consumer business models. You might be wondering if there are 5G small businesses opportunities and what can 5G do to help this market segment. Just as it took time after the internet became widely available for companies to recognize its value as a way to reach their customers, and a similar change took place in the early days of mobile computing, 5G has the potential to be just as impactful. There's no doubt many companies are learning how to apply technology to improve their business operations. According to the Bank of America 2022 Small Business Report, 50% of small business owners they'll deploy over the next 10 years. This builds upon findings from Verizon's third annual State of Small Business Survey, which found 53% of businesses have . What could 5G do for business?,When considering potential 5G small business opportunities, it makes sense to examine what 5G can do differently from . 5G benefits include high throughput, which can enable the performance of sophisticated applications such as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), and low latency, which means companies can invest in new . 5G small business opportunities by industry,According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are over that collectively employ 61.2 million people across an array of industry sectors. Some of the most common sectors are professional services, construction, real estate, transportation and retail. How they use 5G will depend in part on the specific business requirements, customer needs and pain points they're trying to solve for and the experience they're trying to deliver. Some of these potential 5G new business opportunities include:,1. Professional services,Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that about . Managing collaboration between remote employees is a common challenge for many professional firms—one survey found two-thirds of remote professional service workers feel . 5G opens the door to both among colleagues and clients. AR can simplify coordination by allowing teams to visualize processes as they work, even if they're working remotely. 5G has the potential to better handle AR's data throughput demands so everyone can share the same information at the same time. 2. Construction and real estate,5G could help construction firms get better insights into what's happening on their worksites by providing the connectivity as well as enabling the use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors throughout the worksite. The data collected from those devices could then help improve worksite productivity, management and safety. The low latency that 5G can provide could also pave the way for more construction firms to use that could assess worksite safety conditions and provide updates that help keep projects on track. The massive bandwidth and capacity that 5G can provide could support -- residential construction to hospital complexes. Construction firms and architects could also collaborate more effectively with clients on . Similarly, and mobile edge computing (MEC) to deliver immersive and customer-centric experiences to prospective buyers, such as the ability to layer pictures of furniture and other accessories over existing room layouts. 3. Transportation,In an era of , 5G could help the transportation industry by increasing supply chain visibility. The throughput and low latency that 5G can offer combined with IoT sensors could provide companies with . This could help reduce inventory shrinkage, provide timely product tracking, better manage delivery routes and contribute to a demand-driven supply chain. could also offer the low latency and high throughput needed for . Driver-assist features and other autonomous technologies could help improve safety and increase efficiency. This is important given 85% of truckers cited in the U.S. trucking industry. 4. Retail,5G could help retailers provide a connected experience that combines the best of online and in-store shopping. Technologies like , for instance, could allow customers to virtually try on multiple outfits and provide easy access to product details, comparisons and reviews. The massive capacity 5G can provide could handle the data requirements for creating these blended retail experiences. Meanwhile, 5G-powered sensors could provide customers (and managers) with a timely, in the store. could help retailers provide a more convenient shopping experience that can reduce transaction time, improve customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Autonomous checkout has many use cases, including concession stands, 24/7 stores in hotels, small grocery or convenience stores, and even pop-ups. Get moving on 5G new business opportunities,As , small businesses are also expanding their investment. Verizon's small business survey found about 51% of respondents have either to support more demands for high-capacity activities in the past year. Your competition might be seeking out 5G small business opportunities, and you can too. Learn more about the and why Verizon is the right partner to help you get started. Bank of America, , page 8. U.S. Small Business Administration, , page 2. Jaison R. Abel, Jason Bram, and Richard Deitz, "," Federal Reserve Bank of New York , August 18, 2022. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

