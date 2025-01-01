Virtual connectivity

WITS 3 Virtual Communications Express

The world of voice communications has changed beyond the simple phone call. In today's rapidly evolving, demanding and geographically dispersed business environment collaboration is everything. When teams can quickly connect and collaborate with one another from virtually anywhere, your entire organization can become a more efficient, productive and creative. Virtual Communications Express for Government gives you a simplified, cloud-based unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) platform that can be deployed quickly and tailored to your needs and budget. Simplified, seamless connectivity helps your teams achieve more for your organization and your constituents. Virtual Communications Express for Government can be tailored for either large or small organizations but it's uniquely designed to connect geographically dispersed office locations together with virtualized, cloud-based tools. With these new capabilities colleagues can instantly determine their co-workers availability with rich presence and instant messaging features. They can share ideas and files live across locations at any time, from inside the office or from remote locations with mobility features. This means your organization can make faster better decisions working productively while controlling costs. Putting Virtual Communications Express for Government to work for your agency is easy. We help get all of your locations and every one of your employees—on-site staff and your mobile workforce—up and running quickly. You easily reap all the benefits of a unified communications and collaboration solution while controlling costs and maintaining business agility. Help your team members be connected no matter where they're located or what devices they're using. Virtual Communications Express for Government enables all of your communication tools, including video and HD audio calling, instant messaging, desktop sharing and presence. Make calls, set up and access virtual meetings, and instant message with a simple click.
Virtual Contact Center (VCC): Virtual Call Center Software

Orchestrate customer journeys, empower agents and provide exceptional cloud contact center experiences. Verizon Virtual Contact Center (VCC) tools are embedded with purpose-built AI to create seamless human-assisted, digital-first customer interactions. VCC Expert and Guide solutions proactively help customers find the right information at the first point of interaction – web, search engine, chat, social media, etc. – to give them a smart beginning to their journey, right at the digital doorstep. Orchestration solutions connect and route customers across their entire journey in a way that's frictionless, consistent and smart, combining digital channels, self-service and voice as one. VCC provides over 30+ digital channels for organizations to offer their customers. AI-powered smart self-service chatbots and virtual assistants enable your customers to resolve their own issues around the clock. Meet your customers wherever their journey begins, monitoring sentiment and empowering them to solve challenges on their own as a first option. Integrate all digital and voice channels to provide a frictionless journey for your customers and resolve concerns on the first attempt. Leverage analytics to make omnichannel interaction data relevant, easy to consume and actionable, improving decision-making at all levels. Improve agent productivity with workforce engagement tools such as agent assistance, personalized quality management, coaching and gamification. Leverage flexibility and scalability to deploy agents virtually anytime, anywhere, as business demands change. Our pricing model charges for services when agents are signed in. When integrated into our network, VCC provides a single-rate voice transport cost per minute with no access charges. Agents receive critical information so they can be prepared for interactions while creating personalized and unique interactions that delight customers and resolve their issues quickly. AI-powered tools help customers fully and conversationally resolve customer needs across multiple industries with broad applicability to a wide range of use cases without human agents. With holistic customer experience (CX) data, VCC AI routing tools are able to quickly analyze data collected and predict the right agent to assist with the problem. VCC is designed to anticipate a user's needs and provide immediate resolution with targeted, timely and relevant information. With Verizon IDA and PIP connectivity, customers have the advantage of network on demand, global reach and flexible connectivity models. Agents and supervisors employ a suite of workforce optimization, analytics, voice-of-the-customer and automation tools to help them understand, analyze and improve journeys. A valued CX partner,agents on VCC,professional services agents across the globe,countries with VCC service,Our software solution enables your customers to contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IPIVR. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Cloud contact centers use software solutions to manage operations virtually so customers and agents can interact across multiple channels, no matter where they are. AI is fast, efficient and time-saving, enhancing how contact center agents collect key information by using conversational self-service, anticipating customer needs and facilitating agent-assisted channels to resolve issues faster. A chatbot offers customers self-guided help over text to determine whether issues can be resolved before escalating interactions to live agents. Digital CX refers to the overall perception customers have of a brand's digital presence, from website to social media, and how seamlessly they can interact with all of those channels. Automatic call distribution (ACD) software automatically sends customer messages—calls, texts, emails, etc.—to the agent best suited for the interaction based on analysis of their skill sets. Workforce management (WFM) is a subset of our VCC workforce optimization (WFO) solution. WFM focuses on operational management factors such as staff and costs (hours tracking and absence management). VCC also uses tools to help train contact center agents to improve productivity and customer satisfaction, helping to lead to greater CX and employee engagement. Verizon Virtual Contact Center or VCC is a cloud contact center that supports multiple digital channel interactions (such as social media and chatbots) versus a traditional call center that only supports voice calls. VCC is a scalable and flexible solution to meet your unique business needs. VCC provides the ability to capture voice and screens. The solution can be configured to record voice and screen recordings for incoming, outgoing and agent-to-agent calls. VCC also offers masking tools to prevent recording of passwords and protected information. VCC Analytics and QM Analytics work off of recorded interactions. Speech analytics for voice calls can take several hours for the recording to go through the transcription phase (chats and emails are available immediately). Recorded interactions (voice calls, chat and email) in the VCC QM Analytics solution are available for playback near real time. VCC Preview and progressive dialer both help improve connection rates when used with a dialing plan. Manual Agent Dialing is available as a core function of VCC. For automated outbound dialing, the Personal Connection Dialer supports multiple dialing modes, which you configure through parameters on a per-skill basis. Verizon Virtual Contact Center provides forecasting, scheduling and machine learning tools to improve workforce productivity, shift bidding, agent evaluation and much more. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Virtual collaboration: Learn about the technology that makes remote work, work Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Virtual collaboration: Learn about the technology that makes remote work, work,Author: David Grady,For some companies remote work was simply a hastily implemented solution, when pandemic-related restrictions disrupted normal business operations. But today, remote work is a strategic operating capability that enables leaders to reimagine and improve almost every aspect of their business. Remote work helps make it possible to hire from a dramatically broader talent pool to allow executives to . Remote work and its virtual have created unexpected opportunities for businesses to cut costs, enhance customer service, and improve employee engagement and retention. Still, some senior executives that remote workers can actually be productive, engaged and customer-focused while away from the confines of the office. What they may not realize is that virtual collaboration technology specifically designed and optimized for remote work can improve a company's ability to succeed in an operating environment that's likely very different from February of 2020. Remote work collaboration solutions can empower your team to succeed whether you're operating a small business or large enterprise. Enabling virtual collaboration technologies,Nearly 97 percent of employees surveyed in a recent said they want to work remotely "at least some of the time," and 57 percent said they'd consider quitting their jobs if they were not allowed to work remotely some of the time. Facing this new reality, many companies are embracing remote work -- and in doing so are discovering that several technology-driven capabilities are critical to success in a hybrid working world. These remote work collaboration capabilities include:,Reliable connectivity,Internet connectivity is essential for work-from-home employees who rely on online systems and cloud-based applications to get the job done. Consistent productivity levels require connectivity that's reliable, secure, robust, and easily-manageable. But the quality and stability of that connection can suffer when work from home employees share their internet connection with other members of the household. Also, when remote employees rely on different consumer-grade internet providers for home office connectivity, companies -- their IT teams can struggle to support all those different types of routers and modems. Dedicated, business-grade wireless connectivity from a single nationwide provider allows companies to standardize the deployment, support and security of routers and modems. Cyber security,Every device that connects to a company's network is potentially "the weakest link" for cyber security if those devices are improperly configured, so a holistic approach to cybersecurity for remote work is necessary. Security starts at the network connection, so standardizing that connectivity through a single, nationwide provider of secure, reliable internet is key. Security controls like data encryption and user- and device-authentication must be embedded into the network. And when an internet provider offers additional security controls that extend beyond the connection itself – such as – data protection for remote workers is further enhanced. makes it clear that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting remote workers using poorly-secured technology in hopes of stealing user credentials and implanting potentially-devastating ransomware. Ransomware is up 13% this year, more than the last 5 years combined. Gain vital cybersecurity insights from around the world in . Communication and collaboration,From voice calling and instant messaging to virtual white boards and videoconferencing, online communication and collaboration tools have matured greatly in the last few years, enabling remote workers to seamlessly connect with their peers, their customers and the home office. When remote workers have reliable internet connectivity and access to proven communication and collaboration platforms, they can collaborate more productively online across teams and accelerate problem-solving. Technology can help remote workers feel connected and engaged with their managers, colleagues and company culture -- no matter from where they work. Customer service,Technology makes it possible to meet new and ever-shifting customer expectations about service even as more companies turn to remote work. With a , it's now possible to provide a seamless omni-channel experience through a single call center interface for all voice, chat, e-mail, SMS and social media interactions. And agents can access online information and collaborate with peers online for issue resolution and other tasks, even as they work from home. Effective remote work collaboration when your team is dispersed,Leaders need to acknowledge the permanence of remote work—and tap into its potential as a competitive differentiator. Having an effective remote work infrastructure, for example, provides access to a deeper and broader available talent pool, as organizations the world over are learning that talent isn't found in a few select cities. Talent pools change with greater remote work, said Melissa Swift, the global leader for digital transformation at Korn Ferry in an article on . There's wonderful talent available outside Silicon Valley, Boston, etc. [and] at a lower cost. Learn more about virtual collaboration tools and get on the steps to take to successfully create the workplace of the future. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
