Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Press related to "virtual number for business"

Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Telehealth for data-driven virtual care

Verizon Business announced new partner integrations and enhancements to its BlueJeans Telehealth platform designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.
One Talk Virtual Extensions Wireless Business

Keep all your business locations connected,One Talk from Verizon Organizations with multi-site locations may experience difficulty in keeping all its locations connected. One Talk from Verizon can help solve this issue. In this example use case, a furniture distributor turned to One Talk and its virtual extensions feature to connect its various satellite locations with corporate headquarters. These extensions gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect its employees, remote locations and even vendors. The distributor could use a 10-digit code that worked like that employee or vendor's direct line, helping everyone to stay in touch. Use case Read how One Talk helps a furniture distributor improve sales by staying connected to remote locations in a cost-effective way. Challenges,Keeping remote locations, workforces and partners connected can be a challenge, especially if you're using an older phone system. A large office-furniture distributor has its headquarters in Chicago, with satellite showrooms located across the country. Many of the distributor's showrooms were located in areas not serviced by its legacy PBX system. It wanted a convenient, cost-effective way to connect these locations to headquarters. Solutions,The distributor decided to add One Talk℠ from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, to its business operations. The enhanced enterprise features available in One Talk, such as the ability to create virtual on-net extensions, gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect employees and vendor partners remotely. It could use virtual onnet extensions to create a custom short code for any 10-digit phone number inside or outside the company. These codes worked with the distributor's legacy PBX system, which made phones in the main office reachable from any of the distributor's remote locations. Results,With One Talk in place, the distributor created virtual on-net extension short codes for its headquarters and remote locations, including key vendor partners. Each of the remote showrooms could now call personnel located at the headquarters by directly dialing their PBX extension, which helped them connect faster. And because vendor partners also had extensions, the distributor could have its questions about production and delivery times answered more quickly. The addition of One Talk helped the distributor stay connected, which helped it become more efficient and sell more furniture. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you connect your teams and remote locations. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1740918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Virtual Contact Center (VCC): Virtual Call Center Software

Meet your customers wherever their journey begins, monitoring sentiment and empowering them to solve challenges on their own as a first option. Integrate all digital and voice channels to provide a frictionless journey for your customers and resolve concerns on the first attempt. Leverage analytics to make omnichannel interaction data relevant, easy to consume and actionable, improving decision-making at all levels. Improve agent productivity with workforce engagement tools such as agent assistance, personalized quality management, coaching and gamification. Leverage flexibility and scalability to deploy agents virtually anytime, anywhere, as business demands change. Our pricing model charges for services when agents are signed in. When integrated into our network, VCC provides a single-rate voice transport cost per minute with no access charges. Agents receive critical information so they can be prepared for interactions while creating personalized and unique interactions that delight customers and resolve their issues quickly. AI-powered tools help customers fully and conversationally resolve customer needs across multiple industries with broad applicability to a wide range of use cases without human agents. With holistic customer experience (CX) data, VCC AI routing tools are able to quickly analyze data collected and predict the right agent to assist with the problem. VCC is designed to anticipate a user's needs and provide immediate resolution with targeted, timely and relevant information. With Verizon IDA and PIP connectivity, customers have the advantage of network on demand, global reach and flexible connectivity models. Agents and supervisors employ a suite of workforce optimization, analytics, voice-of-the-customer and automation tools to help them understand, analyze and improve journeys. A valued CX partner,agents on VCC,professional services agents across the globe,countries with VCC service,Our software solution enables your customers to contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IPIVR. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Cloud contact centers use software solutions to manage operations virtually so customers and agents can interact across multiple channels, no matter where they are. AI is fast, efficient and time-saving, enhancing how contact center agents collect key information by using conversational self-service, anticipating customer needs and facilitating agent-assisted channels to resolve issues faster. A chatbot offers customers self-guided help over text to determine whether issues can be resolved before escalating interactions to live agents. Digital CX refers to the overall perception customers have of a brand's digital presence, from website to social media, and how seamlessly they can interact with all of those channels. Automatic call distribution (ACD) software automatically sends customer messages—calls, texts, emails, etc.—to the agent best suited for the interaction based on analysis of their skill sets. Workforce management (WFM) is a subset of our VCC workforce optimization (WFO) solution. WFM focuses on operational management factors such as staff and costs (hours tracking and absence management). VCC also uses tools to help train contact center agents to improve productivity and customer satisfaction, helping to lead to greater CX and employee engagement. Verizon Virtual Contact Center or VCC is a cloud contact center that supports multiple digital channel interactions (such as social media and chatbots) versus a traditional call center that only supports voice calls. VCC is a scalable and flexible solution to meet your unique business needs. VCC provides the ability to capture voice and screens. The solution can be configured to record voice and screen recordings for incoming, outgoing and agent-to-agent calls. VCC also offers masking tools to prevent recording of passwords and protected information. VCC Analytics and QM Analytics work off of recorded interactions. Speech analytics for voice calls can take several hours for the recording to go through the transcription phase (chats and emails are available immediately). Recorded interactions (voice calls, chat and email) in the VCC QM Analytics solution are available for playback near real time. VCC Preview and progressive dialer both help improve connection rates when used with a dialing plan. Manual Agent Dialing is available as a core function of VCC. For automated outbound dialing, the Personal Connection Dialer supports multiple dialing modes, which you configure through parameters on a per-skill basis. Verizon Virtual Contact Center provides forecasting, scheduling and machine learning tools to improve workforce productivity, shift bidding, agent evaluation and much more. MiCTA Streamlined Virtual Health Care for Members Business

MiCTA members can receive access to telehealth solutions from Verizon,Dependable communication is a must for the public sector. In the healthcare space, effective, reliable communication can mean the difference between life and death. It's vital for fostering collaboration among your team, responding quickly to the needs of patients—and achieving your mission. During uncertain times, maintaining critical care and operations is even more important. You not only need a network that can support crucial services virtually whenever and wherever they're needed, but you also need above-the-network solutions that will raise productivity and increase the efficiency of your organization. Verizon has these solutions and they're available to MiCTA members now. Urgent, patient-centered care need not be exclusive to office visits any longer. With BlueJeans Telehealth, patients can now engage in care discussions with their provider via the method most convenient to them for a remote visit. Features like a quick-join mode enable patients to join their virtual visit in a single click, without requiring an app download. Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration enables seamless patient scheduling from within the EHR to support clinical workflow and evolving hybrid practice models. Branded patient waiting rooms, virtual check-in, and patient education can support a virtual experience that replicates an in-person visit. Real-time language interpretation service integrations can bridge the divide of language barriers and tech literacy. And the integration of the Apple Health tool kit will enable patients to sync their health and wellness tracking data for discussion with their clinician. Previously inconceivable, remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote care and even diagnostic medicine are now possible with Verizon's high quality BlueJeans Telehealth solution. Social workers and psychiatrists would have the ability to offer their patients more options for face-to-face remote visits. Physicians will be able to decide whether in-person care is necessary, saving them and the patient the inconvenience of travel. Additionally, the scheduling process is streamlined with BlueJeans to support clinician workflow. After all, the aim of a move to a complete or even partial Virtual-First model would always be to do so without compromising quality of care. The Virtual-First model is also good for consistency—allowing more quality care and steady service to be provided.
MiCTA Streamlined Virtual Health Care for Members Business

MiCTA members can receive access to telehealth solutions from Verizon,Dependable communication is a must for the public sector. In the healthcare space, effective, reliable communication can mean the difference between life and death. It's vital for fostering collaboration among your team, responding quickly to the needs of patients—and achieving your mission. During uncertain times, maintaining critical care and operations is even more important. You not only need a network that can support crucial services virtually whenever and wherever they're needed, but you also need above-the-network solutions that will raise productivity and increase the efficiency of your organization. Verizon has these solutions and they're available to MiCTA members now. . * Indicates a required field. Urgent, patient-centered care need not be exclusive to office visits any longer. With BlueJeans Telehealth, patients can now engage in care discussions with their provider via the method most convenient to them for a remote visit. Features like a quick-join mode enable patients to join their virtual visit in a single click, without requiring an app download. Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration enables seamless patient scheduling from within the EHR to support clinical workflow and evolving hybrid practice models. Branded patient waiting rooms, virtual check-in, and patient education can support a virtual experience that replicates an in-person visit. Real-time language interpretation service integrations can bridge the divide of language barriers and tech literacy. And the integration of the Apple Health tool kit will enable patients to sync their health and wellness tracking data for discussion with their clinician. Previously inconceivable, remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote care and even diagnostic medicine are now possible with Verizon's high quality BlueJeans Telehealth solution. Social workers and psychiatrists would have the ability to offer their patients more options for face-to-face remote visits. Physicians will be able to decide whether in-person care is necessary, saving them and the patient the inconvenience of travel. Additionally, the scheduling process is streamlined with BlueJeans to support clinician workflow. After all, the aim of a move to a complete or even partial Virtual-First model would always be to do so without compromising quality of care. The Virtual-First model is also good for consistency—allowing more quality care and steady service to be provided. At Verizon, we've seen an unprecedented need for connected capabilities to sustain critical operations—voice and video conferencing solutions, phones and tablets, data security, the integration of RPM devices, and the assurance of a reliable network that enables uninterrupted connectivity. As awful as a pandemic is, COVID-19 served as the impetus for implementing new technologies that sharply alter the ways we work. In the medical field, it accelerated innovation in policy change, clearing potentially years of red tape to make way for new processes and policy. MiCTA members can leverage this pivotal moment in time and move purposefully to address their digital transformation with these tools. We are just beginning to scratch the surface on the promise of connected health. The power of 5G, edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions will shape the evolution of real-time virtual care. These remote networks must also be aware and ready for evolving cyberattacks. Hackers know that the public sector is traditionally a softer target and are doubling down on their attacks on remote offices. Verizon is respected globally as a leader in cybersecurity knowledge and solutions. With one of the largest global IP networks, it has unprecedented insight into security threats, and for the past 14 years it has published the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Verizon has a proven track record of successfully teaming with consortium members to develop successful strategies around not just health care but all business areas. Verizon Wireless received the lowest rate of reported problems in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study Volume 1 (tied in the Southwest) of customers' perceptions of network performance with wireless carriers. Visit . Let's connect. Follow us on and . . * Indicates a required field. For existing customers, manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. . * Indicates a required field.
