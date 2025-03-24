what are managed networks on iphone

Verizon Business expands Cisco relationship with SD WAN managed service offers

Verizon expands its managed SD WAN portfolio by adding three Cisco-based offers
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure "work from anywhere" approach to their networks.
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Verizon Frontline: Introducing Network Slice For Public Safety

The advanced network and technology for first responders. Your mission is our purpose. Give first responders access to dedicated in-vehicle connectivity and near real-time information with Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle, the first offering in our network slicing solutions portfolio. For 30 years, we've designed, developed and built dynamic, first-of-their-kind solutions and support systems to help improve crisis response preparedness and transform emergency management. More than 40,000 agencies rely on Verizon Frontline and its mission-critical solutions. The transformative power of Verizon 5G helps give first responders speed and coverage they can rely on in routine and extreme situations. Solutions like empower first responders even more with dedicated in-vehicle 5G connectivity. Our intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications, so they can stay connected when it matters most. With 100% battery backup for macro-cell sites and a dedicated support staff available virtually 24/7, Verizon helps keep you connected. Stay response-ready with the speed and security of Wireless Business Internet and other Verizon offerings that can help enhance public safety communications. Support emergency operations in the city, on base or in extreme locations with rugged mobile devices—including ad-hoc networks, asset monitoring and more. Coordinate seamlessly and improve near real-time decision-making with reliable, interoperable solutions such as Push to Talk Plus and Group First Response. Make better-informed decisions and get timely, reliable data using critical tools, such as Wireless Network Performance Manager. Keep your organization securely connected, even in the most trying situations, with durable smartphones that can withstand harsh environments. Rugged enough to keep your organization securely connected in virtually all conditions. It's the ultimate work companion. Get a Sonim H500 5G for $0 with a new line of service or eligible upgrade on a 2-year agreement. After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, fresh thinking and public-private partnership helped reopen essential routes throughout Puerto Rico. Explore how Verizon helps the Harris Center and Harris County Sheriff's Office improve outcomes during mental health crises. Learn how secure solutions, like mobile device management, are helping one small town keep the community safe. Discover announcements and learn about Verizon-led discussions and presentations, across the country, on public safety solutions. For decades, Verizon has provided communications solutions for public safety personnel, and worked alongside them, in support of their mission to protect and serve communities. Our 5G Ultra Wideband is available to 200+ million people across the U.S.⁴,Devices and solutions provided to public safety agencies by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team in 2024,Permanent generator penetration at LTE and macro-cell sites across the U.S. Battery backup at macro-cell sites across the U.S. We help first responders, government agencies and more stay connected 24/7 during emergencies and beyond. Join the first-of-its-kind innovation incubator dedicated to creating 5G-enabled solutions for first responders on the front lines and those supporting them. Learn about our dedicated team of highly respected first responders who provide public safety agencies with strategic insights and help us tailor Verizon Frontline solutions to better serve your communities. First responders can use two priority services for their personal wireless devices, at no additional cost. Discover how our Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team prepares to tackle everything from major music festivals to emergencies at coal plants. Meet two of our Crisis Response Managers who help provide mission-critical communication solutions to assist with emergency relief efforts nationwide. Watch the courageous story of one of New York's bravest, who helped rebuild the FDNY after 9/11 and joined the Verizon First Responder Advisory Council (VFRAC) to help improve first responder communications. Learn about the man who helped give NYPD officers smartphones with custom-designed apps and put a tablet in every patrol car. Verizon Frontline Network Slice allows first responders access to powerful in-vehicle connectivity, providing an enhanced mobile working environment and access to dedicated network resources. Indianola Police Department-Verizon emphasize what the power of collaboration and innovative technology can do to help revolutionize public safety?,Inspired by the partnership story of the Indianola Police Department and Verizon Frontline, find answers to common questions you may have when choosing the mobile technology that best fits your agency. Artificial intelligence is permeating all niches of public and private life. Can it enhance decision making and situational awareness in EMS?,We provide secure, reliable network connectivity and innovative solutions for police cruisers, EMT vehicles and fire trucks. Adapting to unprecedented challenges with the power of wireless business internet. Learn how failover connectivity can help deliver uninterrupted communication for public safety personnel. A survey of nearly 2,000 first responders found that there is continuing demand for network reliability, 5G connectivity and strong cybersecurity measures. Learn how Verizon's innovative 5G technology delivers advanced network capabilities that enhance public safety communications. Learn how modern solutions can help law enforcement agencies get more done with less resources. Discover how technology advancements can help public safety agencies limit the impact of personnel shortages. Verizon Frontline goes beyond providing essential infrastructure, connectivity and devices. Meet the dedicated workforce behind the Verizon first responder network and its assets. Learn how network upgrades, additional data and artificial intelligence applications are set to vastly improve first responder situational awareness. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Discover how new technology solutions backed by 5G can help support your mission and improve situational awareness. Learn how Verizon data and communications solutions align with first responder needs. Learn how federal law enforcement agencies embrace new tech and 5G. For more in-depth information, . Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology for first responders. For more than 30 years, Verizon has partnered with the public safety community, committed to delivering secure, reliable and mission-critical communication solutions. Through this trusted partnership, we provide first responders with an award-winning network, enabled with priority and preemption; a dedicated ; an ; and best-in-class, 24/7 customer support. Verizon Frontline is available to public safety organizations, first responders and a highly select group of specialists—specifically in the medical and critical infrastructure communities—to help them achieve their missions during times of crisis. Eligibility is based on those who need it most during emergencies and critical situations—because if too many people have priority access, then no one really does. Verizon Frontline was built from the ground up to meet the unique and evolving needs of first responders and the public safety community. Those needs and responsibilities continue to evolve, and we have remained committed to working closely with the public safety community to understand and meet these ever-changing requirements. Contact our sales team to to determine your eligibility. To partner with Verizon Frontline, visit our . The process typically includes verifying eligibility, discussing your organization's needs, and selecting the appropriate plan and devices. Network Slicing is a new technology that is available on 5G standalone networks. This technology enables Verizon to create and manage multiple virtual networks within the physical network infrastructure. A slice allows for tailoring of specific network attributes to specific customer needs like latency, throughput and availability. This capability, designed for network traffic on Verizon's new cloud-native, containerized, virtualized standalone 5G core, will offer unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability. The Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle leverages the 5G Standalone Core capabilities to establish a virtual network tailored for first responders. It is optimized to help provide consistent performance in high traffic conditions for applications and devices that are connected to the 5G in-vehicle router. Our Verizon Frontline Network Slice - Connected Vehicle allows first responders access to powerful in-vehicle connectivity, providing an enhanced mobile working environment and with access to dedicated network resources. Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon's Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.'s largest ports.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

