What are queue management solutions

Voice Call Back Cloud Solutions: Virtual Queue Management

Elevate caller experiences and retention. Puts incoming calls into a cloud-based virtual queue with innovative callback capabilities that help transform call center success. Voice Call Back Cloud helps you create a natural flow from your interactive voice response (IVR) solution to your callback and queue management experience. We provide professional IVR voice prompts for callback right out of the box, so your callback offer can sound legitimate. Voice Call Back Cloud lets you offer the callback option during the IVR stage after your IVR authentication, segmentation and self-service options. You can present the callback option early to help eliminate the frustration of being put in a hold queue before knowing there's a callback option. Our customer callback and queue management solution also gives you the flexibility to execute different callback strategies for end of day and after hours, so you can prevent call build-up at the end of normal business hours. Customize your estimated callback time (ECBT) offer to be as compelling as you like. That includes providing some good news before announcing the ECBT. Includes smart rules for customizing 35 different callback settings, pacing synchronization, SMS status notifications to update callers, callback confirmations, reminders, customer-first dialing, agent-first dialing, post-callback surveys and more. Voice Call Back Cloud can integrate with all of your communication channels across all your business units, regardless of size or infrastructure, to help create consistent customer experiences to minimize customers abandoning you. Customers browsing your site or chatting with an agent can receive a callback using the click-to-call scheduler, enabling a "let us call you" experience. Callers can request a callback from a digital or voice channel, which can help minimize hold times. These requests retain call context and additional information about the call across all channels. Call context information includes information collected from IVR interactions prior to the callback offer, a chat session, or a webpage trail and input to assist the agent during the return call. Empower your customers to choose whether to remain on hold to improve customer satisfaction, increase brand loyalty and optimize contact center performance. Let customers schedule a callback at a more convenient time or when the next agent becomes available. Use customer-first callbacks to dial the caller first to mitigate agent idle time. Minimize excessive repeat calls that can negatively impact the accuracy of workforce management forecasting. As a cloud-based service, Voice Call Back Cloud requires no additional on-premises equipment, eliminates maintenance costs and enables rapid implementation. Integrates with Verizon contact center solutions, as well as other automatic call distribution (ACD) and Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Having only one pacing setting can put operational efficiency at risk. Instead of only relying on first-in, first-out (FIFO) pacing, you can slow down or speed up pacing based on changing needs. The flexibility to deploy either customer-first or agent-first dialing for different lines of business or agent pools can help increase agent satisfaction and productivity. Get the flexibility to modify how callback works during regular business hours, right before closing and after closing. The solution also uses predictive algorithms to help you decide whether or not to call back near or after closing. Maintain queue integrity by checking inbound phone numbers against those already in the callback queue, and gently reminding and preventing callers from doubling up on scheduled callbacks. Build trust with your customers with immediate push-out text confirmations after a caller schedules a callback, as well as texting reminders about upcoming scheduled calls. Measure KPIs critical to score impact, including average response time, punctuality, wait time and call time to further help you improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Trusted callback and queue management,Callers who chose to receive a callback in 2019Minutes of queue time eliminated in 2019,Years of customer hold time saved,Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Yes. It easily links your customers' digital journey with their voice journey for a true end-to-end view. Automated callback software improves customer experiences by eliminating or minimizing customer hold times by giving callers the option to receive a callback at a later time rather than waiting on hold. High call volumes can create stress for agents and frustration for customers. Callback technology like Verizon Voice Call Back Cloud combines queue management, robust callback capabilities and predictive algorithms to reduce the length of hold queues during peak times by giving the customer the option to receive a callback without losing their place in the queue or to be called back at a more convenient time. It can also help workforce managers more efficiently forecast staffing needs and better manage the risk of overstaffing or understaffing. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
Solink Video Management Solution

Solink,Streamline operations and strengthen security by integrating video and POS data. Give your business better insight into risk management. Solink is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that can improve visibility into the day-to-day activities of your organization, helping you to improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety and security and streamline business processes and operations. Utilize your existing assets,Solink integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras (either IP or analog) and data systems–including point-of-sale (POS), inventory, and organizational data–to turn raw data from daily transactions and events into actionable insights. Using a dashboard of highly searchable video clips–each synchronized with aggregate data from your existing systems —Solink helps you to:,Loss prevention,Solink is a powerful management tool that helps you detect potential fraud while reducing investigation times. You can receive a daily digest report of events that fit your custom search criteria such as voids, refunds or motion in the back room. You don't have to be on-site to review the data and you can even enable real-time alerts to your mobile device, tablet or smartwatch. Operations,Solink's customizable dashboard helps to improve operations by allowing you to compile revenue and service data in one place so you can compare locations, employees, transaction size and time periods. Solink's heat mapping feature provides visual data into where your customers are spending time, so you can adjust staffing, improve customer queueing, enhance merchandising, layout and in-store navigation. Read the solution brief to see what Solink could do for you. Learn more about what Solink can do for restaurant owners. Learn more about what Solink can do for financial organizations. The Verizon advantage,Verizon provides the nation's most reliable network to support Solink's robust, state-of-the-art video management and analytics platform. Verizon's robust wireless data solutions combined with the intelligent Solink cloud based solution can deliver you a simple yet powerful tool to help you control and manage your business. To learn more about Solink, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or call us at 1-888-281-1702. Related Products,Get detailed visibility, and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure.
Field Force Manager: Workforce Management Solutions

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Know what's happening and when with remote teams in the field. Field Force Manager lets you locate, monitor and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Field Force Manager provides greater insights into what's happening in the field with your remote team. Verizon offers application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable you to integrate payroll, invoice, travel reimbursements and other back-office apps and business processes into your mobile workforce management tasks. With improved visibility into your field service operations, you can make better-informed decisions based on up-to-date information to help mobile workers and remote teams stay productive, help improve safety and control costs. Field Force Manager has GPS technology capabilities built in, so you can use its location-based service to determine who's best suited for a job based on proximity, availability and skills—all to shorten routes, control fuel costs, manage overtime and boost customer satisfaction. Coordinate job details with your remote team to help improve on-time arrival rates. Monitor worker hours with mobile timesheets and use digital verification for faster billing. Select the solution to fit your needs with help from our workforce management solutions and productivity experts. Improve time management by reviewing jobs in progress, verifying hours worked and approving timesheets. Assign and dispatch jobs directly to employee mobile devices. Schedule customer visits and manage jobs, timetables and routes. Verify the service performed, provider, receiver, date, time, location and duration. Track inventory, productivity, payroll costs, job performance and service satisfaction. Record reimbursable mileage, parking and tolls, and digitally send data to the office. Record hours, view assignments and collect delivery signatures electronically. Work with a network leader. America's most reliable 5G network¹ U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network²,by J.D. Power for wireless network quality³,Healthcare, transportation and distribution, construction and government organizations need near real-time insight into what's happening in the field. Your employees, products and services have to be in the right place at the right time to provide the best customer experience. With the right management tools and resources, you can do it. Understand the top benefits of using the Field Force Manager mobile app. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Workforce management solutions help you manage workforces deployed in the field, to streamline operations and boost efficiency. Workforce management solutions help you manage workforces deployed in the field, to streamline operations and boost efficiency. Workforce management solutions enable you to:,Field Force Manager helps you:,Mobile workers can use the Field Force Manager app to easily connect to your back-office applications to report job and customer data. The mobile app can also help employees:,Field Force Manager provides near real-time insights, so you can: They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
