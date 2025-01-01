What are queue management solutions

Field Force Manager: Workforce Management Solutions
Know what's happening and when with remote teams in the field. Field Force Manager lets you locate, monitor and communicate with mobile workforces for greater visibility and efficiency. Field Force Manager provides greater insights into what's happening in the field with your remote team. Verizon offers application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable you to integrate payroll, invoice, travel reimbursements and other back-office apps and business processes into your mobile workforce management tasks. With improved visibility into your field service operations, you can make better-informed decisions based on up-to-date information to help mobile workers and remote teams stay productive, help improve safety and control costs. Field Force Manager has GPS technology capabilities built in, so you can use its location-based service to determine who's best suited for a job based on proximity, availability and skills—all to shorten routes, control fuel costs, manage overtime and boost customer satisfaction. Coordinate job details with your remote team to help improve on-time arrival rates. Monitor worker hours with mobile timesheets and use digital verification for faster billing. Select the solution to fit your needs with help from our workforce management solutions and productivity experts. Improve time management by reviewing jobs in progress, verifying hours worked and approving timesheets. Assign and dispatch jobs directly to employee mobile devices. Schedule customer visits and manage jobs, timetables and routes. Verify the service performed, provider, receiver, date, time, location and duration. Track inventory, productivity, payroll costs, job performance and service satisfaction. Record reimbursable mileage, parking and tolls, and digitally send data to the office. Record hours, view assignments and collect delivery signatures electronically. Work with a network leader. America's most reliable 5G network¹ U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network²,by J.D. Power for wireless network quality³,Healthcare, transportation and distribution, construction and government organizations need near real-time insight into what's happening in the field. Your employees, products and services have to be in the right place at the right time to provide the best customer experience. With the right management tools and resources, you can do it. Understand the top benefits of using the Field Force Manager mobile app. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Workforce management solutions help you manage workforces deployed in the field, to streamline operations and boost efficiency. Workforce management solutions enable you to:,Field Force Manager helps you:,Mobile workers can use the Field Force Manager app to easily connect to your back-office applications to report job and customer data. The mobile app can also help employees:,Field Force Manager provides near real-time insights, so you can: 