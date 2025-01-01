What are the benefits of business mobile device insurance

Verizon Phone Insurance and Device Protection Plans for Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Rest easy knowing your devices are covered for loss, theft and damage by making the most of this limited-time chance to enroll in one of our phone insurance plans by 4.13.24. Get the protection your business needs, with a range of coverage options to choose from, including a plan that's less than $5/mo per device. Best for businesses that depend on their devices to get the job done. Total Mobile Protection for Business consists of: Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Tech Coach (each available separately). Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. All Same Day Delivery and Setup services (a benefit of Tech Coach) are subject to the following: available in select locations, which are subject to change at any time, contingent on certain criteria, including customer location, technician availability, and inventory availability. Same Day Delivery and Setup for new devices is only available for devices purchased on verizon.com, if presented as an option at the time of device purchase. Same Day Delivery and Setup for insurance replacements is available for select smartphones with approved claims, with eligibility determined at time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. Available in select locations and for select laptops, which are subject to change at any time. Laptop health checkups are limited to diagnostic exams only, and do not include troubleshooting, triage, repair or replacement services. Anti-virus software installation, scanning and virus removal (if applicable) will also be provided. Get live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. For businesses that rely on their devices for day-to-day operations. Total Equipment Coverage consists of: Wireless Phone Protection and Verizon Extended Warranty. Lost, stolen or damaged device replacements are provided by Wireless Phone Protection, which is insurance coverage underwritten in Georgia by LM General Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Indiana by Indiana Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in Louisiana by Liberty Personal Insurance Company (Boston, MA), in New Jersey by Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company (Boston, MA), and in all other states, Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. (Boston, MA) or one of its insurance company affiliates; in Florida, Wireless Phone Protection includes coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Asurion Insurance Services, Inc. (in California, Agent License #OB35141; in Iowa, Agent license #1001000131), is the Agent and provides the claims servicing under this program. Except in Florida, repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions are provided through the Verizon Extended Warranty program; the obligor of the Extended Warranty program is Verizon Wireless Services, LLC. Approved claims may be eligible for next day device replacements based on claim approval time, except in Alaska and Hawaii. Customers in AK and HI will receive shipping options at the time of claim approval. Replacement devices may contain original or non-original replacement parts. Colors, features and accessory compatibility are not guaranteed. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished devices of the same model or another model of like kind and quality. Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible. For businesses that only want coverage for post-warranty malfunctions. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty. Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply). Get comprehensive coverage information for customers nationwide and in New York. TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Power through your day and worry less about device issues with coverage for loss, theft and damage – even water damage. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply.
5G Security White Paper

First principlesDecember 2019, If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Experts at Verizon and other private sector and government entities have identified several cybersecurity risks that will continue, or arise anew, in the 5G network environment. Verizon is approaching these concerns in two phases, guided by first principles in security that have undergirded our previous networks and that we can use with greater efficiency and effect in 5G. Verizon is designing and deploying its 5G network with security as a central element of the network. As discussed below in Section II, Verizon relies exclusively on trusted vendors that have undergone our rigorous supply-chain vetting processes. We routinely assess the software and hardware that goes into our network, and we employ rigorous, documented policies and procedures for secure configuration and operation of equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Components of our 5G infrastructure, even within the network itself, are required to authenticate to one another prior to performing their functions. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations of wireless technology. Moreover, outside the core network, we secure the Radio Access Network (RAN) – the antennas and base stations of cell towers have long been the most visible elements of wireless networks – through advances in Open RAN (O-RAN) technology, which is bringing the security benefits of network virtualization and related software innovation to the RAN. (In turn, this software innovation favors a diverse and competitive market among RAN vendors. This is one way to address the recent troubling concentration of the RAN market among suspect vendors.) Finally, Verizon has helped spearhead global advances in the security of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the other devices that connect to the 5G network, and we are continuing to advance promising new security innovations that will be deployed in the future. Overall, Verizon has traditionally implemented a holistic view of security risk management and will continue to do so in the 5G environment. Security risks will persist, but we are accounting for these risks in everything that we do to build and operate the network, using 5G-enabled security innovations to advance the security practices that we have employed and refined for decades. Verizon's 5G network presently consists of a new RAN known as New Radio (NR), which is connected to the current 4G LTE core. This deployment, referred to as Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G, already includes several security improvements over 4G LTE which are discussed in this paper. As Verizon's trusted vendors begin to support the forthcoming new technical standards for the 5G core standards – due to be completed in the coming months – our core network will migrate to a new 5G core which uses software-based architecture and network virtualization. When Verizon deploys a Stand Alone (SA) 5G service – 5G RAN using a virtualized 5G core – we will implement the cutting-edge technology solutions for assessing and mitigating risk that are currently being advanced and standardized with Verizon's active leadership in research and development, real-world deployments, and standards bodies. Verizon ensures that security is an integral part of designing and deploying the 5G network. We rely exclusively on trusted network components, managing supply chain security risks through our rigorous supplier vetting processes. We then work with suppliers and engineers to secure these components in the equipment and devices we deploy throughout the network. Further, we leverage the new 5G architecture and technical standards, which we ourselves have helped develop, to provide new security features that did not exist in previous generations. Verizon's trusted supply chain is the foundation of our secure 5G network. Leveraging a diverse, competitive marketplace of trusted vendors of network hardware and software is a security imperative for Verizon and other 5G service providers. This is the fundamental principle of our supply chain security policy; it guides everything we do in vetting our trusted suppliers and in testing and configuring the equipment and devices we acquire from them. For both hardware and software, Verizon purchases all our roles and responsibilities, as outlined briefly below. The Verizon Leadership Committee (VLC), which consists of the Chief Executive Officer and direct reports, assumes the ultimate accountability to define strategic direction and objectives for the SRO Program. On a day-to-day basis, the Supplier Risk Management Executive Committee performs oversight and governance of the SRO Program based on the VLC's strategic direction and objectives. The organizational sponsor of a proposed contract, with the assistance of the Category Sourcing Expert and the SRO, must complete a risk questionnaire for each contract and statement of work under which products or services are provided by a supplier. The contract's risk level, determined through an assessment under the SRO's formal Supplier Risk Management System, drives due diligence by the appropriate Risk Expert team. The SRO has established formal processes for conducting due diligence and addressing all assessed risks prior to use of a supplier and prior to contract execution for a particular product or service. This scrutiny covers suppliers of all types. Beyond the more focused scrutiny discussed below on suppliers whose products are pertinent to cybersecurity and national security review, our Supplier Risk Management Program scrutinizes our suppliers' general reliability, sound corporate governance, trustworthiness and legal compliance culture, including their regimes for complying with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and counter-fraud programs, as well as their financial viability. Verizon reviews information on suppliers' policies and procedures in these areas, along with supporting evidence for each applicable area of risk. More specifically, we conduct ongoing due diligence with our most in-depth and frequent activities focusing on areas of high risk, such as suppliers of critical equipment that make up our networks. (As discussed in the next section regarding equipment testing and device configuration, we also conduct internal and third-party penetration testing on such equipment, devices and applications prior to launch.) The following risk considerations directly pertinent to cybersecurity and national security are specifically addressed through our Supplier Risk Management Program:,The processes outlined above help ensure that our networks are built with trusted components derived from a secure supply chain. Verizon recognizes that supply chain risk management benefits from effective collaboration and information sharing, both among private sector entities and between the public and private sectors. We therefore have taken formal leadership roles in DHS's SCRM Task Force and in the ATIS initiative to advance supply chain security standards. We also have participated in nascent efforts to advance software supply chain security assurance, such as the multi-stakeholder process convened by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to develop best practices for vendors to communicate to enterprise buyers the components of the "software bill of materials" – that is, the software supply chain. As discussed in Section III below, further improvements in software supply chain security and software security assurance will be an increasingly important element of Verizon's holistic approach to 5G security as it migrates its network to a virtualized 5G core and operates and innovates this sliced network through software and cloud-based functionalities. After the supplier vetting and scrutiny described above, our next steps in building a secure network foundation include rigorous inspection and security testing as well as standardized configuration of the components that make up our network. Secure configuration of network equipment and devices is a structural necessity in building a secure 5G network. Verizon has been operating and improving its state-of-the-art,Technical standards provide a common understanding of,Verizon is participating in and influencing the 5G standards The Subscriber Permanent Identifier (SUPI), akin to IMSI in,When the UE seeks to attach to the network, it sends either the Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI, an encrypted form of the SUPI) or the Globally Unique Temporary Identifier (5G-GUTI). The UE does not send the SUPI in unencrypted form across the network – instead, the SUCI contains the SUPI, which is "concealed" or rather encrypted using standardized encryption mechanisms. The home network provider's public cryptographic key is used in the encryption, which conceals the subscriber's identity from the roaming network. The SUPI is extracted from the SUCI by the network using the Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function (SIDF). If it is not the first time the UE has authenticated, the USIM may have been given a 5G-GUTI by the network, which serves as a proxy or substitute for the SUPI. Because the network assigned the GUTI, it can index or cross-reference a corresponding, previously stored SUPI to positively identify the user. 5G-GUTIs are short-lived, changed frequently and, like the SUCI, can serve to hide the identity of the UE. In either case, the SUPI is not sent in clear text across the radio network, which protects the phone against being tracked or having the user's privacy breached for the purpose of profiling or identity theft. This is among the most significant security improvements in 5G over 4G. one of two flavors of key agreement: 5G-Authenticated Key Agreement (5G-AKA), or Extensible Authentication Protocol AKA' (EAP-AKA'). The protocols are similar. (There is also a third protocol, EAP-TLS, but it is used only for certain private Following the release of 3GPP standards pertaining to the The practice of dividing steps in a function among different individuals, keeping a single individual from being able to subvert the overall process. The process of using two or more separate entities (usually persons) operating in concert to protect sensitive functions or information. No single person is permitted to access or use the materials (for example, the cryptographic key). Mechanisms that limit availability of information or processing resources only to authorized user roles or applications that require it. The practice in which a user is granted the minimum level of access to perform actions necessary for the job function. Two or more authentications required for remote login. To identify issues not prevented by other controls, VerizonAddressing vulnerabilities plays a central role in 5G security The resulting C2 Consensus on IoT Device Baseline Security 5th Generation of cellular network technology,: Anti-Bidding down Between Architectures,: Access Control Systems,: Artificial Intelligence,: Authenticated Key Agreement,: Access and Mobility Management Function,: Access Point Name,: Authentication Credential Repository and,: Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions,: Authentication Server Function,: Council to Secure the Digital Economy, Communications Security, Reliability and,: Central Unit of gNB,: Distributed Denial of Service,: Department of Homeland Security,: Data Loss Prevention,: Datagram Transport Layer Security,: Distributed Unit of gNB,: Extensible Authentication Protocol-Authenticated,Extensible Authentication Protocol-Transport,: European Telecommunication Standards Institute,: Federal Communications Commission,: New Radio (5G) Node B (base station),: Globally Unique Temporary Identifier,: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,: Intrusion Detection System,: Internet Engineering Task Force,: International Mobile Subscriber Identity,: Internet of Things,: IP security,: Information Sharing and Analysis Center,: International Organization for Standardization,: Information Technology,: Security Anchor Function Key,: Long-Term Evolution,: Message Authentication Code,: Mobile Country Code,: Multi-access Edge Compute,: Mobile Network Code,: Mobile Switching Centers,: Mobile Subscriber Identification Number,: Non-3GPP Interworking Function,: National Coordinating Center for Communications,: Network Equipment Center,: Next Generation Radio Access Network,: National Institute of Standards and Technology,: Network Operations Center,: New Radio,: Non-Stand Alone,: National Telecommunications and,: Open Radio Access Network,: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard,: quantum Random Number Generator,: Radio Access Network,: Rogue Base Station,: Radio Resource Control,: Supply Chain Risk Management,: Software Defined Perimeter,: Security Anchor Function,: Security Edge Protection Proxy,: Subscription Identifier De-Concealing Function,: Subscriber Identity Module,: Sequence Number,: Supplier Risk Office,: Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements,: Subscription Concealed Identifier,: Subscriber Permanent Identifier,: Tamper Resistance Element,: Technical Specification,: User Equipment,: Unified Data Management,: Universal Subscriber Identity Module,: Universal Mobile Telecommunications System,: Verizon Leadership Council,: Virtual Private Network,The Executive Steering Committee for Supplier Risk consists of the following senior executives: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer and Chief Choose your country to view contact details. eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. 