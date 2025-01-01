What are the benefits of using managed it services

CWMA Wireline - Managed Services

, Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Customers strive to make the best use of in-house resources, while ensuring the skill levels necessary to implement Unified Communications (UC) solutions. In addition, they need networking solutions robust enough to support voice and UC applications with a high level of reliability. Verizon can design and deliver a solution that enables customers to upgrade their infrastructure with powerful and reliable UC capabilities, alleviates the burden of in-house monitoring and management, and helps reduce expenses. With Managed IP PBX, customers can leverage remote resources to monitor and manage their solutions, and draw upon a pool of skilled resources with Cisco certifications and related expertise. Allowing Verizon to oversee management of unified communications servers simplifies budgeting and resource allocation, freeing customers to focus on more strategic, revenue-generating activities. Managed IP PBX is a premises-based unified communications solution available to customers with single or multiple site requirements who seek ongoing support with fault management, configuration management, asset management, and performance reporting. By extending Managed Network Services (MNS) capabilities beyond the WAN and LAN router to Unified Communications servers and applications, this comprehensive management solution enables customers to leverage Verizon's technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. The solution leverages Verizon resources and strategic partners for planning and network assessment analysis, installation and implementation, and management of UC&C solutions from Cisco. Managed IP PBX can leverage Managed WAN and Managed LAN, Managed SBC, supplementary CPE, voice connectivity and gateways, Verizon IP Trunking, VoIP Monitoring, and Security Services to bring together a true end-to-end solution. As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. Standard reports are provided at no additional charge. For further information, reference the Managed Wireless LAN Product Description and the Managed Wireless LAN Reporting End-to-End Process. Verizon also provides the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests. Managed Wireless LAN is available in almost every country in which Managed WAN is offered. Reference the Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN International Service Availability Matrix (ISAM) to verify availability. For U.S. new and existing customers only, managed Wireless LAN can be provided with Managed WAN and Managed LAN service or as a stand-alone service provided that at least one customer site has Managed WAN. For International customers only, managed Wireless LAN must be sold in conjunction with Managed Services Complete (EMEA-sold only) or Managed WAN for new and existing customers. Each location in which Managed Wireless LAN is deployed must also have Managed Services Complete or Managed WAN service. Verizon offers Managed Wireless LAN on Aruba and Cisco hardware in the U.S. and only on Cisco hardware for locations outside of the U.S. The ordering process for Managed Wireless LAN services is the same as that for Managed WAN. However, many wireless LAN environments will need to be evaluated by Complex Solutions. Review the Pre-Sale Processes for additional requirements. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Today's enterprise workforce is highly mobile and always on Managed Mobility is Verizon's answer to the complexities enterprises face in managing, deploying, securing, and supporting their global mobile assets and workforce. We can offer businesses an aggregated view of their mobility architecture, secure devices, data, and applications; define and enforce policies; and make more efficient and prudent use of devices. The Managed Mobility portfolio includes Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Security, and Application Development with the Mobile Services Enablement Platform (MSEP). All practice areas are underpinned by M2M Mobility Professional Services, Verizon's leading professional services and customer care expertise. Customers have the power to drive application strategy and secure mobile devices utilizing Verizon expertise and industry leading platforms. Additionally, customers can control and manage access to the five practice areas via the Managed Mobility Portal, an intergrated component of the Verizon Enterprise Center. Bottom line, Verizon's Managed Mobility suite can help enterprises conquer the daunting prospect of driving productivity through applications and mobility management, ultimately turning mobility into an area of business opportunity instead of business pain. Customers seeking to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), outsource their IT departments, or obtain effective, global 24x7 support of their network can benefit from Managed WAN. For those customers lacking technical expertise or dissatisfied with the performance of their current managed services provider, Managed WAN can be implemented as part of a comprehensive networking solution that addresses the customer's issues and acts as a vital link in an end-to-end solution. Managed WAN Service is a network management solution available to U.S. Medium Business Private IP customers. With Verizon's Managed WAN Service, customers can leverage our technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. Three service levels are available with Managed WAN:,Though Verizon manages the network solution for the customer, Managed WAN also empowers customers to monitor their performance by viewing WAN Analysis (CA Technologies eHealth) reports via the Verizon Enterprise Center. As demonstrated in the , this allows customers to see critical metrics such as latency, volume, congestion, and discarded frames. Verizon also provides the Customer Portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed-service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. With Managed WAN Optimization Services (Managed WOS), customers are able to help increase employee productivity and overall satisfaction with internal applications, while allowing an industry-leading managed services provider to manage the day-to-day support of their of their WAN. Verizon's Managed WOS is deployed at two or more of the customer's locations and optimizes WAN resources to improve performance of business critical applications over wide area links. Managed WOS delivers these capabilities by integrating powerful compression and caching, acceleration, application control, and visibility technologies. In addition, Managed WOS includes Application Analyst support that provides ongoing recommendations to improve application performance, based on historical analysis of trends, application usage, and infrastructure utilization. As with other Managed Network Solutions, there are three management options for delivery of Managed WOS: Full, Physical, and Monitor and Notify. Combined with Verizon Managed WAN Services, Managed WOS can help organizations receive continuous network management via an industry-leading infrastructure, enabling them to focus on their core business rather than internal management activities. They also benefit from increased, consistent performance of applications across the network, which can lead to greater end-user satisfaction. Refer d for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Mobility is a force changing and evolving the way our customers do business. The number of mobile workers continues to grow, so too does the number of devices which they use. Reports show that over half of mobile workers use at least two devices for work every day, corresponding to increasing mobile worker productivity. In addition, with the consumerization of IT now a given, users are driving the evolution of an organization's IT strategy. The challenge facing IT departments is how to strike the right balance between mobile freedom demanded by users and the need for IT security and compliance. Mobile Workforce Manager is a cloud-based multi-service solution which enables our customers to manage access to business services across multiple devices—simply, securely, and efficiently. Advanced reporting capabilities let them easily see what is in use throughout their network, as well as the compliance status of their devices. Security controls help customers manage corporate data when their users use their own devices. Mobile Workforce Manager is based on a powerful cloud based infrastructure (hosted by Terremark) providing a wide range of features and functionality for managing mobile devices, applications, content. Through the Mobile Workforce Manager portal, customers can select which features of the service are deployed to each user; fine-tuning the service and removing the need to deploy unnecessary functionality to all users. As a result, Mobile Workforce Manager enables all the front end functionality of mobility management, without any the back-end difficulties associated with such a feature-rich service. Core functionality of Mobile Workforce Manager includes: 