What are the benefits of using managed it services

Managed WAN Service

,Keep your WAN running smoothly Big Data. Cloud computing. Mobility. Collaboration. Security. To make the most of all your IT investments, you need them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. It all falls on your wide area network (WAN), which in turn falls on your IT staff to manage. If your team doesn't have the time and resources—let alone the expertise—consider our Managed WAN service. Our experts have more than two decades of experience managing customer networks. When you partner with us, you'll give your IT staff some much-needed relief—and the freedom they need to focus on your big-picture technology roadmap. It's how we're helping major enterprises like Target keep employees connected to critical apps throughout its 2,000 stores, while adapting quickly to the latest technologies. All without adding to its IT team's to-do list. We can help you find the right wide area network solution that meets your needs. What is Managed WAN?,Your WAN connects every part of your organization. When it doesn't perform well, neither does your business. Managed WAN lets you outsource the management to us, so you can be sure you're delivering the reliable performance and private connectivity you need to keep all your sites up and running. How does Managed WAN work?,With Managed WAN, you choose the exact level of service your organization needs at every step—from pre-implementation engineering services to management services to reporting. You get a single portal for monitoring your WAN's performance, including critical metrics like latency, volume, congestion and discarded frames. Plus, you can track elements like project status, inventory tracking and change management requests. Features & benefits,Better WAN services help you easily collaborate with partners and suppliers, speed delivery of high-demand products and create better experiences for customers by seamlessly connecting them with employees and self-service systems. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in 150+ countries,experts to support your needs,years managing customer networksBy partnering with our WAN services experts, it's not just your IT team that benefits. It's your entire business. Our automated network monitoring system can improve initial response time to network outages compared to a typical DIY customer. eBonding with global service providers helps you coordinate trouble ticketing across multiple carrier networks around the world. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis, and other WAN analysis reporting levels add an additional level of support. Everything included in Monitor and notify, plus:Everything included in Physical management, plus:Learn how a smarter network can help you get results in a market that's always changing. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. Contact Center Managed Services: Call Center Solutions

Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Contact center outages lead to unhappy customers, which can lead to lost revenue. Our Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) can help you avoid outages as well as drive better customer experiences. Medium-sized businesses and enterprises seeking expert contact center help to manage incidents 24/7 Contact center teams wanting to keep costs predictable, even when customers' needs aren't ,Contact centers that rely on multiple vendors for operations but could benefit from centralizationWe offer fully outsourced operational support in proactively monitoring and managing your contact center infrastructure from either your location or our facilities. We employ a service delivery model that focuses on maintaining critical contact center applications. Our managed services can help strengthen infrastructure stability and security while also helping you reduce IT staff dedicated to contact center management so you can focus on managing your business. Our service helps keep these costs predictable with low monthly fees. Plus, we help ensure that you have the latest technologies with automatic updates. Our experts can quickly identify faults and isolate the root cause of contact center outages. You get access to a clear record of all changes requested, approved and implemented by Verizon. We can help you identify and address performance issues before they become critical. We help keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. You get access to near real-time information on incident and change tickets, as well as scheduled customer account reviews. Great experiences are essential to customer attraction and retention. IP-based contact centers can help. Remote work has become ubiquitous and essential. Discover the best practices for shifting to remote work in your contact center. The right managed contact center provider can improve many aspects of a contact center, from optimizing workforce operations to integrating customer interactions across channels. years of contact center experience,security, network and hosting devices under management,networks in over 150 countries under management,professional services experts,Give your contact center the agility, reliability and scalability of the cloud. Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution.
CWMA Wireline - Managed Services

, Verizon has invested in an ITIL based Program Management Office (PMO) dedicated to support all ITT72 Eligible Entities, as well as, providing enhanced support for our critical Public Safety Customers. View key information about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract No. 555593 along with specific reference materials and documents. Customers strive to make the best use of in-house resources, while ensuring the skill levels necessary to implement Unified Communications (UC) solutions. In addition, they need networking solutions robust enough to support voice and UC applications with a high level of reliability. Verizon can design and deliver a solution that enables customers to upgrade their infrastructure with powerful and reliable UC capabilities, alleviates the burden of in-house monitoring and management, and helps reduce expenses. With Managed IP PBX, customers can leverage remote resources to monitor and manage their solutions, and draw upon a pool of skilled resources with Cisco certifications and related expertise. Allowing Verizon to oversee management of unified communications servers simplifies budgeting and resource allocation, freeing customers to focus on more strategic, revenue-generating activities. Managed IP PBX is a premises-based unified communications solution available to customers with single or multiple site requirements who seek ongoing support with fault management, configuration management, asset management, and performance reporting. By extending Managed Network Services (MNS) capabilities beyond the WAN and LAN router to Unified Communications servers and applications, this comprehensive management solution enables customers to leverage Verizon's technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. The solution leverages Verizon resources and strategic partners for planning and network assessment analysis, installation and implementation, and management of UC&C solutions from Cisco. Managed IP PBX can leverage Managed WAN and Managed LAN, Managed SBC, supplementary CPE, voice connectivity and gateways, Verizon IP Trunking, VoIP Monitoring, and Security Services to bring together a true end-to-end solution. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. Standard reports are provided at no additional charge. For further information, reference the Managed Wireless LAN Product Description and the Managed Wireless LAN Reporting End-to-End Process. Verizon also provides the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests. Managed Wireless LAN is available in almost every country in which Managed WAN is offered. Reference the Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN International Service Availability Matrix (ISAM) to verify availability. For U.S. new and existing customers only, managed Wireless LAN can be provided with Managed WAN and Managed LAN service or as a stand-alone service provided that at least one customer site has Managed WAN. For International customers only, managed Wireless LAN must be sold in conjunction with Managed Services Complete (EMEA-sold only) or Managed WAN for new and existing customers. Each location in which Managed Wireless LAN is deployed must also have Managed Services Complete or Managed WAN service. Verizon offers Managed Wireless LAN on Aruba and Cisco hardware in the U.S. and only on Cisco hardware for locations outside of the U.S. The ordering process for Managed Wireless LAN services is the same as that for Managed WAN. However, many wireless LAN environments will need to be evaluated by Complex Solutions. Review the Pre-Sale Processes for additional requirements. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Today's enterprise workforce is highly mobile and always on Managed Mobility is Verizon's answer to the complexities enterprises face in managing, deploying, securing, and supporting their global mobile assets and workforce. We can offer businesses an aggregated view of their mobility architecture, secure devices, data, and applications; define and enforce policies; and make more efficient and prudent use of devices. The Managed Mobility portfolio includes Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Security, and Application Development with the Mobile Services Enablement Platform (MSEP). All practice areas are underpinned by M2M Mobility Professional Services, Verizon's leading professional services and customer care expertise. Customers have the power to drive application strategy and secure mobile devices utilizing Verizon expertise and industry leading platforms. Additionally, customers can control and manage access to the five practice areas via the Managed Mobility Portal, an intergrated component of the Verizon Enterprise Center. Bottom line, Verizon's Managed Mobility suite can help enterprises conquer the daunting prospect of driving productivity through applications and mobility management, ultimately turning mobility into an area of business opportunity instead of business pain. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. Customers seeking to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), outsource their IT departments, or obtain effective, global 24x7 support of their network can benefit from Managed WAN. For those customers lacking technical expertise or dissatisfied with the performance of their current managed services provider, Managed WAN can be implemented as part of a comprehensive networking solution that addresses the customer's issues and acts as a vital link in an end-to-end solution. Managed WAN Service is a network management solution available to U.S. Medium Business Private IP customers. With Verizon's Managed WAN Service, customers can leverage our technical expertise in design, planning, implementation, and network management. Three service levels are available with Managed WAN:,Though Verizon manages the network solution for the customer, Managed WAN also empowers customers to monitor their performance by viewing WAN Analysis (CA Technologies eHealth) reports via the Verizon Enterprise Center. As demonstrated in the , this allows customers to see critical metrics such as latency, volume, congestion, and discarded frames. Verizon also provides the Customer Portal as a standard feature to enable real-time tracking of the managed-service implementation process, project status, inventory tracking, contacts, and change management requests,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. As an enhancement available to current Managed WAN and Managed LAN customers, Verizon's Managed Wireless LAN service extends the management of the WAN and LAN infrastructure to include wireless LAN access. The service monitoring and management of a customer's wireless LAN improves service continuity between the wired and wireless LAN and WAN environments as Verizon has complete visibility into the network. The solution includes hardware procurement, device availability, installation and notification SLAs, an integrated management infrastructure, reporting, managed implementation/test/turn-up, and ongoing management. Customers can monitor their managed network through real-time reporting capabilities which provide information on usage, security, performance, and capacity. The AirWave Management Platform (AMP) provides comprehensive wireless LAN reporting, enabling customers to view and analyze data collected on their Verizon Managed Wireless LAN service. Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. With the increased dependence on a variety of applications for business-critical functions, organizations are constantly looking for ways to increase performance, decrease latency, and improve overall application efficiency to help support their organizational goals. With Managed WAN Optimization Services (Managed WOS), customers are able to help increase employee productivity and overall satisfaction with internal applications, while allowing an industry-leading managed services provider to manage the day-to-day support of their of their WAN. Verizon's Managed WOS is deployed at two or more of the customer's locations and optimizes WAN resources to improve performance of business critical applications over wide area links. Managed WOS delivers these capabilities by integrating powerful compression and caching, acceleration, application control, and visibility technologies. In addition, Managed WOS includes Application Analyst support that provides ongoing recommendations to improve application performance, based on historical analysis of trends, application usage, and infrastructure utilization. As with other Managed Network Solutions, there are three management options for delivery of Managed WOS: Full, Physical, and Monitor and Notify. Combined with Verizon Managed WAN Services, Managed WOS can help organizations receive continuous network management via an industry-leading infrastructure, enabling them to focus on their core business rather than internal management activities. They also benefit from increased, consistent performance of applications across the network, which can lead to greater end-user satisfaction. Refer d for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Mobility is a force changing and evolving the way our customers do business. The number of mobile workers continues to grow, so too does the number of devices which they use. Reports show that over half of mobile workers use at least two devices for work every day, corresponding to increasing mobile worker productivity. In addition, with the consumerization of IT now a given, users are driving the evolution of an organization's IT strategy. The challenge facing IT departments is how to strike the right balance between mobile freedom demanded by users and the need for IT security and compliance. Mobile Workforce Manager is a cloud-based multi-service solution which enables our customers to manage access to business services across multiple devices—simply, securely, and efficiently. Advanced reporting capabilities let them easily see what is in use throughout their network, as well as the compliance status of their devices. Security controls help customers manage corporate data when their users use their own devices. Mobile Workforce Manager is based on a powerful cloud based infrastructure (hosted by Terremark) providing a wide range of features and functionality for managing mobile devices, applications, content. Through the Mobile Workforce Manager portal, customers can select which features of the service are deployed to each user; fine-tuning the service and removing the need to deploy unnecessary functionality to all users. As a result, Mobile Workforce Manager enables all the front end functionality of mobility management, without any the back-end difficulties associated with such a feature-rich service. Core functionality of Mobile Workforce Manager includes:,Refer to for additional details along with rates and charges. Please contact your account manager or for more information. Services and/or features are not available in all countries/locations, and may be procured from in-country providers in select countries. We continue to expand our service availability around the world. Please consult your Verizon Business representative for service availability. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business, Cisco bolster enterprise agility with managed service offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity.
Verizon Business furthers global managed services portfolio expansion with VMware

Verizon Business is announcing the addition of VMware to the global managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) service portfolio contained within Verizon’s Managed WAN Service.
