What is cloud secure web gateway

What Is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and How Does It Work? Business

What is a secure web gateway (SWG) and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Modern trends such as , the move to a and increased use of for work have all combined to place intense pressure on business networks. At the same time, a rise in cyber attacks and increasingly cheap availability of cyber crime tools, such as , increase the vulnerability of said networks. This is why it is helpful to think of a secure web gateway (SWG) not only as something protecting your organization against malware but also as a critical technology for enabling communications and collaboration. A fully managed, centralized gateway can provide you with secure access to the variety of broadband and wireless access options necessary for your business to operate in a connected world where threat actors are looking to exploit potential attack surfaces. What is a secure web gateway?,A secure web gateway to stop unauthorized traffic from entering your organization's network. The gateway governs all inline traffic, standing between all incoming and outgoing data. Users can only access approved, secure websites. This helps to prevent viruses, malware, ransomware and other malicious traffic from taking root in your enterprise network to hamper operations, access sensitive data and steal valuable intellectual property. Secure web gateways can be installed either as a software component or as a hardware device on the edge of the network or at user endpoints. Every gateway uses a stored list of known and approved website URL addresses to block malicious sites and filter out any unknown addresses. A secure web gateway doesn't only control what gets in either. All outgoing data is checked to ensure whether and where it's allowed to be distributed. This is especially important given the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications commonly used for , as well as through which desktops and files can be shared in real time. An SWG protects each workstation in the organization from web traffic that might attempt to steal or destroy data or hijack devices as a means to get broader access to the enterprise network. Secure web gateways and cyber security,A secure web gateway is one of many that are becoming increasingly important as threat actors develop more into sharing personal identification information and business data or inject malicious code to take control of devices and networks and disrupt operations. Enterprise networks with multiple points of entry will need to address these threats. Recent research highlights the due to the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud with the adoption of cloud applications and storage. As more workloads are run from the cloud, there's an increase in threats focused on the web channel and increased reliance on browsers to access applications. This could result in more data leakage, according to the report. Secure web gateways can help to prevent the financial and reputational damage caused by a cyberattack or data breach. Verizon's annual found that the cost of breaches can reach into the millions, and breached companies underperformed in the stock market by approximately 5%. A Forbes found 46% of organizations had suffered reputational damage as a result of a data breach, and 19% of organizations suffered reputation and brand damage as a result of a third-party security breach. Who should use an SWG?,Any organization concerned about securing its network should consider an SWG. However, it is most relevant to:,Network requirements,A secure web gateway is more than just a security guard deciding who's allowed in and out based on credentials. Optimally, technology you deploy should offer capabilities beyond basic URL, data and web application control filtering. Features such as encrypted traffic analysis enable a secure web gateway to compare all traffic to available lists and then analyze the nature of the traffic, including SSL-based encrypted traffic, to determine if any content or code could be a threat to the network. A secure web gateway can scan and filter social media for outgoing information, as well as scan outgoing data to determine if it should be uploaded to the cloud outside of your organization's network to prevent data loss. For maximum effectiveness, you may want to make sure a secure web gateway deployment is integrated with other security tools, including your existing monitoring solution so that your IT and security teams are notified immediately of any problems. You may also want to integrate your preferred zero-day anti-malware solution to prevent and remediate threats never seen before. All protocols including HTTP, HTTPS and FTP internet protocols should be supported. Secure web gateway as a managed service,Where you deploy your secure web gateway is flexible. It can be placed at endpoints, at the edge or in the cloud. Like many other applications and services, it can be deployed in a cloud-based, SaaS model, which is less expensive and easier to maintain. A cloud-based solution is especially practical for remote locations and workers, although you can combine a SaaS approach with existing hardware solutions, such as appliances. Because today's network architectures are complex—and even more so with the dramatic rise in remote endpoints—it's important to understand the nature of your web traffic, where it needs to go and who needs to use it. Given the many deployment options and the many different locations you may have to support and the nature of your business, consider a . By delivering an SWG through a cloud-based port, your can be extended to remote locations and users, so they can safely and securely connect and collaborate virtually anytime and anywhere. Other benefits,Aside from protecting your organization against threats, your gateway can provide useful insight into network traffic including user behavior on the web, help to govern acceptable and safe use of the web and obtain better visibility and control of data through the use of advanced web analytics. Secure Cloud Interconnect Solution Brief

The cloud delivers many benefits, but there are challenges too. How do you connect to multiple clouds simply, securely and reliably? With Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect,You're moving more workloads to the cloud. It provides you with the scalability you need, without the high costs of in-house data centers and related expertise. But you don't just have one cloud. You have one for application development, one for your CRM, and another for your ERP — and they're all hosted by different providers. How do you connect to those clouds? If you're using the public internet, you could be increasing the risks of sensitive data being compromised — and you'll have little control over performance. Private connections can be expensive and complex to manage, with little flexibility. With either approach, you can end up with little visibility of your network traffic and performance. Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect enables you to connect securely to your growing cloud ecosystem over connections that are completely separated from the public internet. You can connect to leading cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure™ ExpressRoute® and more. With Secure Cloud Interconnect, you don't have the headache of managing multiple point-to-point connections. Better yet, you have visibility and control over each of your workloads traveling to the CSPs. You don't want to wait weeks to get new cloud services up and running. When added to an existing Verizon Private IP service, Secure Cloud Interconnect provides pre-provisioned access to cloud resources. This means you can deploy new services in days not weeks. You want to be able to add scale fast, but pay for what you need. Secure Cloud Interconnect doesn't make you pay for fixed bandwidth built out for peak usage. It manages spikes in application use without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. You get truly scalable bandwidth, designed for the cloud. And our consumption-based pricing plans mean you pay for the bandwidth you need without large investments upfront. You can also choose redundancy options for your CSP connections to help your applications stay running. And we offer a suite of complementary solutions so you can further strengthen security and performance. Secure Cloud Interconnect provides private connections that are completely separate from the public internet to help keep your data secure. With pre-provisioned access, typical deployment times can be reduced by up to 90%. Dynamic networking scales automatically to meet peaks in demand without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. Consumption-based pricing means you aren't always paying based on peak usage — you pay for the bandwidth you need. You can establish and deactivate connections quickly, access utilization reports and set threshold alerts to help you manage your budget. Manage your cloud connections. View order history and cloud connection details, activate and deactivate connections, add and remove VPNs, view utilization and billing reports, and set monthly usage threshold alerts. . Choose from three global pricing plans: pay a flat rate per GB used; sign-up for a committed rate with a monthly recurring charge; or pay for services on a pooled basis. Keep your data secure and add new cloud service providers fast. In the event of any problems, redundant connections can divert traffic to maintain business continuity. Integrates with Verizon Wireless Private Network in the US to provide secure, mobile 4G LTE connectivity to the cloud. Secure cloud traffic from the potential threats that originate from a shared cloud environment without expensive, dedicated hardware. Includes basic firewall, intrusion detection and prevention and data leakage protection. * You can also add our Managed Security Services (MSS) analytics. Drive improved application performance of workloads exchanged between your CSP and WAN environment. Automate public cloud resource management to control costs, maintain application performance and help improve efficiencies. Build an integrated environment where applications can reside in different locations but work together. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Frost & Sullivan, "Strategic Goals Drive Cloud Decisions", Lynda Stadtmueller, April 21, 2017,* Available only to Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Secure Cloud Interconnect customers
Secure Gateway Service

The security and capacity of a private network with the convenience of public internet. Secure Gateway securely extends your Private IP WAN to remote users and locations using the public internet. You can use Secure Gateway to boost coverage and connectivity of your Private IP network via the public internet. Secure Gateway allows remote locations and mobile users to securely access your organization's Private IP network and the internet. Verizon configures, hosts and manages Secure Gateway Ports on our network. These ports serve as the connectors to the internet and your Private IP network. Extend your Private IP WAN securely and cost-effectively over the public internet. Deliver reliable, always-on connectivity to Private IP for remote employees and smaller offices/retail locations. Give mobile employees and remote locations secure, reliable access to critical resources and applications over the Private IP network. Quickly add bandwidth and connect new sites to corporate resources with Secure Gateway access. The Secure Gateway Port is the central component of Secure Gateway and enables the delivery of the rest of its services. Remote locations and employees can get secure, always-on access to important resources over your Private IP network. Secure Gateway helps protect your organization against cyberthreats by providing secure public internet access to retail and remote locations and mobile employees. Secure Gateway Services comes backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs) and a team of Verizon networking experts, helping to control costs and reduce the impact to your IT staff. You can use Secure Gateway to serve as a backup service to Private IP, helping to make your WAN more resilient. A leader in networking services,countries globally with Private IP coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,years of experience managing networks,security operations centers globally,Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Managed Network Services is a critical component of NaaS. Calculate your potential ROI. Discover how a Mid-Atlantic state used Secure Gateway to protect remote connections from cyberthreats during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Yes, there are redundancy options. We can configure Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office to remote routers with primary and secondary tunnels to two different Secure Gateway ports. Yes, it has coverage globally, and interested customers should contact their Verizon sales team for specific details. Yes, Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office provides the capabilities needed to serve as a backup connection for Private IP at larger sites. Secure Gateway provides the necessary firewall capabilities needed to protect the Private IP network and any users accessing the public internet. Yes, this managed, reliable service is the perfect solution for smaller office and retail locations, especially if they do not require a premium network connection. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
