what is contact center as a service

How VoIP Customer Service Can Help Contact Centers Business

In a competitive business world where the barriers to entry can be low, customer loyalty is critical. Staying competitive requires building and delivering positive customer experiences that enable communication, collaboration, and trust. A VoIP customer service phone system can help by making it easier for customers to get the answers they need, while also improving call quality and overall cost management. What is VoIP?,VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is an internet-based phone service that connects calls through the internet as opposed to traditional phone lines or cellular connections. Businesses often turn to VoIP because it allows them to leverage their existing internet connection instead of relying on dedicated telephone lines, which helps them avoid having to pay for expensive equipment, monthly phone bills and ongoing maintenance. VoIP also allows businesses to leverage new capabilities to unlock more value out of their phone system. For a VoIP contact center, this can help provide the connectivity and features required to deliver a customer experience that keeps people coming back. What are the benefits of a VoIP customer service approach?,According to a , a majority of companies report a net improvement in key customer loyalty indicators after adopting emerging technologies. A VoIP contact center leverages the internet's scalability and flexibility, and provides a number of benefits, including:,More responsiveness,A VoIP customer service approach lets customers call one number that can then be routed anywhere across your organization. You can also easily incorporate features like call tracking and interactive voice response (IVR), which helps you better manage high inbound call volumes, route customers to the right agents, and help people self-serve simple requests like account balance requests. Improved quality,Using VoIP lets you optimize sound quality using features like echo cancellation and noise suppression. This ensures that a busy agent can hear even while surrounded by other agents hard at work and your customers can understand what the agent is saying. Increased flexibility,A VoIP contact center lets you add more agents without adding more equipment. Because you can use the same phone number anywhere without having to install hardware, you can also move the number from one office to another as you grow. You can even use the same number across multiple locations. Reduced costs,While you're focused on improving your customer experience, saving money never hurts. A VoIP customer service approach doesn't require complex hardware or phone lines, saving you money on installing and maintaining equipment. Increased collaboration,Using VoIP for customer service also makes it easier for team members to collaborate using features like conference calling, so they can better work together to solve customer issues. And with features like call recording and advanced analytics on caller data, supervisors can monitor contact center and agent performance to make informed decisions about their customer service operations in real time. Is VoIP the right solution for your contact center?,When exploring VoIP contact center solutions, it's important to also consider other options like (UCaaS). While both are delivered via software through the internet, there are important differences that may make one approach or the other the right choice for your specific needs. VoIP vs. UCaaS,UCaaS delivers multiple communication channels such as voice, text messaging, chat, video meetings, and screen sharing. VoIP is focused on delivering inbound and outbound calls. Depending on contact center communications goals and the broader needs of your business, it might make more sense to leverage a UCaaS solution. However, UCaaS solutions tend to be more expensive than VoIP solutions, so if you only need inbound and outbound calling then an approach leveraging UCaaS may find you paying for features you're not using. If you choose VoIP, make sure you partner with a VoIP partner that can deliver reliability, coverage, effortless scalability, and competitive features that help you deliver better customer experiences. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. 