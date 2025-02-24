what is fixed wireless internet

Questions related to "what is fixed wireless internet"

Case Studies related to "what is fixed wireless internet"

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Read Now

How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Read Now

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $38.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Videos related to "what is fixed wireless internet"

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Links related to "what is fixed wireless internet"

How Fixed Wireless Access Can Provide Secure Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. Every website request is checked for threats and zero-touch deployment delivers protection via the network with nothing to install. Customers can review reports on threats blocked via a special portal. And with Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred, customers also which websites users can visit, using a customizable dashboard in the portal. Help protect your business by applying sensible internet security practices, such as data encryption, authentication, access control and proper employee training to avoid hacking attempts such as phishing or malware. The benefits of fixed wireless access and new 5G technologies provide companies with more options to meet their business and security needs than traditional wired choices. Learn more about how Verizon fixed wireless access can provide your company with the right . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The forward-thinking town of Troup, Texas, attracted visitors, boosted businesses and revitalized its downtown with Verizon Fixed Wireless Access. Troup is an East Texas town of about 2,000 residents known for its holiday events and small-town friendliness. It's home to the annual Holiday in the Country event in November, a Christmas parade in December and other well-attended events. And its downtown is filled with local businesses, restaurants and the ever-popular Splash Pad—a waterspraying pocket park that keeps visitors cool in the mid-summer Texas heat. When city leaders explored new ways to attract visitors, new businesses and potential new residents to the town, they focused on one key question: How can we make downtown Troup even more attractive?,Troup, Texas, also known as "The Good Neighbor Town," is a small East Texas town of 2,000 known for its popular annual events. Verizon partner, RCN Technologies, provided public Wi-Fi to downtown using an all-in-one fixed wireless access solution. 12 Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers with built-in Verizon LTE connectivity were used to provide public Wi-Fi. Troup has seen a broad use of the Wi-Fi by visitors, businesses and residents. Troup City Manager Gene Cottle, an avid proponent of technology, encouraged the Troup Community Development Corporation (CDC) to explore the potential of offering free Wi-Fi to attract visitors. The Troup CDC—a non-profit economic development group funded by local sales tax revenue—quickly saw the potential of the idea. After the city council narrowly approved the plan, the free Wi-Fi project quickly moved from vision to reality. Working closely with the town, Verizon partner RCN Technologies determined that a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution would meet Troup's needs. To ensure the broadest availability, it surveyed Troup's downtown, looking for zones where people tended to congregate. And it identified potential router installation sites that would reach the most people, while keeping the technology invisible. In the fall of 2021, RCN Technologies installed its new community connectivity solution, Nergy. The hardware consisted of a dozen Cradlepoint IBR900 ruggedized Wi-Fi routers powered by NetCloud Manager mounted in carefully selected out-of-sightline locations on downtown rooftops and poles. The result? A large Wi-Fi zone that covered most of Troup's commercial district. For wireless connectivity, the Cradlepoint routers included built-in Verizon LTE nodes, with 5G upgradability. When bringing connectivity to Troup, the choice was clear, since Verizon was already well-known in the region for delivering broad coverage and exceptional reliability to an area of Texas that many consider a digital desert. , Executive Director, Troup CDC,Throughout the project, RCN Technologies made the process as quick and simple as possible for town personnel. Once the solution was installed, tested and fine-tuned, RCN Technologies provided remote, cloud-based management and ongoing support through its Network Operations Center (NOC). The solution has operated with little or no attention since the beginning, freeing town leaders to move on to other projects. "We had an idea, but Verizon and RCN were able to run with it and make it happen, without requiring a lot of our time," says Loudamy. "They took the lead but at the same time they listened to us and answered every one of our questions. In the end, the project came out even better than we originally envisioned.",Signs in store windows advertised free public Wi-Fi, and the local news media covered the project extensively, since it was an unusual move for a small town. "When a TV station came to do a , well, we couldn't pay for better advertising than that," Loudamy recalls. Despite the attention, it took a while for visitors and residents to know about the free Wi-Fi downtown. But once they turned on their cellphones, they quickly figured it out. During last year, there were an impressive 14,000+ individual Wi-Fi users, according to RCN—all in a town with a population of around 2,000. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Visitors to town events and weekend shoppers were clearly taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi. But the easy-to-use, CIPA-compliant solution also enabled local students—from elementary schoolers to college students—to work remotely during the pandemic. "Like many towns, our kids came home for spring break and didn't go back to the classroom," Loudamy says. "If they didn't have good wireless service where they lived, they were able to come downtown to the library, or the Splash Pad for that matter, and use the free Wi-Fi. We're very happy to be able to help our folks who live here, as well as our visitors and businesses.",The benefits of Troup's FWA solution are evident. Visitors get the convenience of free Wi-Fi. Local businesses get new attention and customers. Reliable, secure Wi-Fi streamlines sales at events, such as holiday craft fairs. Troup residents, including students, get widely available access to Wi-Fi. And the town gets a reputation as a forward-thinking innovator. Did these results prove the value of the project to the city council members who were initially a little hesitant?, Executive Director, Troup CDC,, Executive Director, Troup CDC,Discover how your community can benefit from fixed wireless access solutions. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "what is fixed wireless internet"

Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Learn more

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
View all locations
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)