What is iot and security

IoT Security Credentialing Solutions

IoT Security Credentialing,Today's connected businessesThe Internet of Things (IoT) is filled with countless online connections. Connected IoT devices such as smart home appliances, wearables and industrial control sensors represent a new entry point for cyber-attackers to compromise business systems. In order to protect the IoT, an additional layer of security is needed to address:,Verizon IoT Security Credentialing (IoT SC) provides digital certificate-based device credentials that establish trust in your IoT ecosystem. It also ensures that company data is delivered without compromise through the IoT life cycle below. Data is gathered, processed, filtered, and transmitted by a connected device. Data passes over networks, which may be Wi-Fi, cellular, mesh radio, satellite, or fixed line. Through manual analysis or automated processing, insights are extracted and presented. Data insights trigger alerts sent to people, enterprise systems, or IoT devices to take action. IoT data is exchanged with other systems, monetizing it and enriching it with third-party data. IoT SC credentials are a critical component of an organization's IoT trust. The solution's framework enables strong authentication between a device and server, and between one device and another. And just as identity credentials allow employees to access device vendor networks and systems, IoT SC credentials issued to connected devices will ensure only trusted devices can communicate with your organization's infrastructure. Security Credentialing will also protect data exchanged between a wide range of devices from smart phones to tablets — devices from all major companies as well as any device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols. Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway (FQG) routers provide FiOS customers with access to the Internet using wireless-enabled devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. By issuing IoT SC credentials to the millions of FQG routers in the field, Verizon was able to identify each customer's router as authentic, and secure the communication to and from the router in order to perform management operations such as firmware updates and software patches. By uniquely identifying each router, Verizon ensured that the right content and services were delivered to the correct customer. And because all network communication is encrypted, IoT SC ensured FiOS customers had the ability to attest that its ecosystem uses secure communication to reduce traffic interception. Verizon's unique provisioning process securely deploys credentials to routers in the field, after manufacturing and shipment to the end-customer. Should a customer's credential expire or otherwise need to be updated, the same provisioning process removes the previous credential and replaces it with one that has been newly-issued. And if a router drops out of service, its credential can be revoked, indicating that this router is no longer in use. So, if you're looking to add security to your IoT devices operating in the field, all you need is Verizon IoT Security Credentialing. Verizon works with the customer to create a credential issuance profile that meets the usage requirements. Once defined, Verizon manages the entire credential provisioning and validation service for the customer. IoT SC uses standard digital certificate protocols and is applicable to a broad set of IoT devices. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution protects networks in three ways:,The IoT allows organizations to create truly transformative solutions, driving business decisions based on data captured and analyzed in near real-time. Coupled with our top-rated network, the Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution offers customers the most robust, secure ecosystem to unlock the value of their connected devices. Internet of Things: Science Fiction or Business Fact?, Harvard Business School, September 2014. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed