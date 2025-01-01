What is iot and security

IoT Security Credentialing

The smart way to secure your IoT devices. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services that include data encryption, trusted user authentication components and automated provisioning. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution integrates security with your IoT services, and only allows known and trusted devices in your IoT solution to connect to your network and resources. Our IoT security solutions are created with insights gained from more than a dozen years analyzing over 200,000 security incidents around the globe. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. Learn how IoT Security Credentialing helps keep bad things from happening to good IoT solutions. It is important to design security into your IoT solutions from the start where possible. IoT ecosystems should cater for the following basic security tenets:,—Ensuring connectivity between endpoints and their respective services allows for secure monitoring and management of the devices and enables secure firmware updates. —Authenticate endpoints, services, firmware updates and the customer or end user operating the endpoint. Use secure elements such as eSIM and TPMs for cryptographic key management. Use unique keys, certificates and roots of trust to strongly identify and authenticate devices. —Reduce the potential for harm to individual end users by enabling privacy-preserving techniques such as encryption and unique identities. —Ensure that system integrity can be verified, tracked and monitored. Businesses depend on an ever-increasing number of smart technologies to harness the potential innovations and benefits of connectivity. With this proliferation of smart devices and endpoints comes an increased risk of exposure to fraud and attack. It is essential that security is adequately addressed as part of any IoT service or solution to ensure compliance, safety and security for consumers and enterprises. IoT devices can range from lightweight devices with very low power requirements and storage and processing capabilities to more complex endpoints with persistent connectivity and the ability to utilize more comprehensive security capabilities. IoT Security Credentialing Solutions

IoT Security Credentialing,Today's connected businessesThe Internet of Things (IoT) is filled with countless online connections. Connected IoT devices such as smart home appliances, wearables and industrial control sensors represent a new entry point for cyber-attackers to compromise business systems. In order to protect the IoT, an additional layer of security is needed to address:,Verizon IoT Security Credentialing (IoT SC) provides digital certificate-based device credentials that establish trust in your IoT ecosystem. It also ensures that company data is delivered without compromise through the IoT life cycle below. Data is gathered, processed, filtered, and transmitted by a connected device. Data passes over networks, which may be Wi-Fi, cellular, mesh radio, satellite, or fixed line. Through manual analysis or automated processing, insights are extracted and presented. Data insights trigger alerts sent to people, enterprise systems, or IoT devices to take action. IoT data is exchanged with other systems, monetizing it and enriching it with third-party data. IoT SC credentials are a critical component of an organization's IoT trust. The solution's framework enables strong authentication between a device and server, and between one device and another. And just as identity credentials allow employees to access device vendor networks and systems, IoT SC credentials issued to connected devices will ensure only trusted devices can communicate with your organization's infrastructure. Security Credentialing will also protect data exchanged between a wide range of devices from smart phones to tablets — devices from all major companies as well as any device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols. Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway (FQG) routers provide FiOS customers with access to the Internet using wireless-enabled devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. By issuing IoT SC credentials to the millions of FQG routers in the field, Verizon was able to identify each customer's router as authentic, and secure the communication to and from the router in order to perform management operations such as firmware updates and software patches. By uniquely identifying each router, Verizon ensured that the right content and services were delivered to the correct customer. And because all network communication is encrypted, IoT SC ensured FiOS customers had the ability to attest that its ecosystem uses secure communication to reduce traffic interception. Verizon's unique provisioning process securely deploys credentials to routers in the field, after manufacturing and shipment to the end-customer. Should a customer's credential expire or otherwise need to be updated, the same provisioning process removes the previous credential and replaces it with one that has been newly-issued. And if a router drops out of service, its credential can be revoked, indicating that this router is no longer in use. So, if you're looking to add security to your IoT devices operating in the field, all you need is Verizon IoT Security Credentialing. Verizon works with the customer to create a credential issuance profile that meets the usage requirements. Once defined, Verizon manages the entire credential provisioning and validation service for the customer. IoT SC uses standard digital certificate protocols and is applicable to a broad set of IoT devices. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution protects networks in three ways:,The IoT allows organizations to create truly transformative solutions, driving business decisions based on data captured and analyzed in near real-time. Coupled with our top-rated network, the Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution offers customers the most robust, secure ecosystem to unlock the value of their connected devices. Business Internet Security for Intelligent Venues

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. We can deploy CRM, ransomware attack simulation, network threat detection and risk mitigation solutions to help you protect your most valuable assets—whether they are streaming or in digital storage. Let's achieve enterprise intelligence. The full DBIR contains details on the actors, actions and patterns that can help you prepare your defenses and educate your organization. Get the intelligence you need to protect your organization. Understand your risks and attack surface when delivering mobile content. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern over the past decade as a result of several high-profile attacks and organizations need to secure valuable data. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Get unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across your network—even down to individual devices and applications—and help to provide optimal network performance for a superb online shopping experience. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. Connect IoT devices to the Verizon network for reliable connectivity, performance and security. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Transform your infrastructure by adding the network connectivity needed to create future-ready entertainment facilities that can support more immersive experiences. Create competitive advantages by integrating state-of-the-art devices, sensors, software and other performance-enhancing innovations into your training facility. Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
