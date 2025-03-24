What is secure connectivity

SD Secure Branch: SDN Security

Software Defined Secure Branch services can help you extend your business reach and streamline IT across your WAN. SD Secure Branch helps make network edges easier to extend, manage and protect. It simplifies the secure management of apps, data and network extensions across branch offices, so you can worry less about adding IT resources and security to keep up with WAN growth. Organizations that need to extend, manage and protect networks across multiple locations. Organizations that want scalable, flexible network solutions that can let them quickly respond to change. Organizations without the IT resources or expertise to address remote networking needs. SD Secure Branch gives you a customized and managed software-defined services architecture on a single device that lets you specify multiple transit paths depending on application need and network quality. It helps you quickly automate and deploy an application-driven, secure and hybrid WAN customized for each of your remote locations. That helps you simplify your connectivity and increase your agility. Software Defined Secure Branch helps simplify your WAN and policy management. Replace networking and security functions that might currently require multiple boxes. Route data based on each application's needs and current network conditions. Make near real-time decisions to redirect traffic to the most suitable service at the time. Tailor security to your sites' needs with multiple security options that let you use a variety of virtual network functions. Better manage total cost of ownership by using lower-cost routes when possible and premium connections when needed. Gain detailed visibility of network performance through advanced network monitoring solutions. Tune function performance up or down by altering processor allocation or adding resources as network requirements change. Move network functions to one power-efficient platform instead of keeping them on several different appliances. Organizations are expected to reach more people in more places, faster and more reliably than ever before. These solution briefs give you insights on how Software Defined Secure Branch can help. SD WAN can help organizations better deal with new business challenges that traditional networks can't handle. Get a quick rundown on what SD WAN is, how it works and the benefits it can deliver. Discover how global enterprises are benefiting from SD WAN through real-life examples of successful deployments. Get insights on how to protect your organization from today's cyberthreats. We have the expertise that comes from over two decades of experience managing customer networks to help you reach your networking goals. networks managed globally,years publishing the (DBIR),managed complex networks,managed security and network devices,Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations.