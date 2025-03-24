What is secure connectivity

Secure Gateway Service

The security and capacity of a private network with the convenience of public internet. Secure Gateway securely extends your Private IP WAN to remote users and locations using the public internet. You can use Secure Gateway to boost coverage and connectivity of your Private IP network via the public internet. Secure Gateway allows remote locations and mobile users to securely access your organization's Private IP network and the internet. Verizon configures, hosts and manages Secure Gateway Ports on our network. These ports serve as the connectors to the internet and your Private IP network. Extend your Private IP WAN securely and cost-effectively over the public internet. Deliver reliable, always-on connectivity to Private IP for remote employees and smaller offices/retail locations. Give mobile employees and remote locations secure, reliable access to critical resources and applications over the Private IP network. Quickly add bandwidth and connect new sites to corporate resources with Secure Gateway access. The Secure Gateway Port is the central component of Secure Gateway and enables the delivery of the rest of its services. Remote locations and employees can get secure, always-on access to important resources over your Private IP network. Secure Gateway helps protect your organization against cyberthreats by providing secure public internet access to retail and remote locations and mobile employees. Secure Gateway Services comes backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs) and a team of Verizon networking experts, helping to control costs and reduce the impact to your IT staff. You can use Secure Gateway to serve as a backup service to Private IP, helping to make your WAN more resilient. Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Managed Network Services is a critical component of NaaS. Discover how a Mid-Atlantic state used Secure Gateway to protect remote connections from cyberthreats during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Yes, there are redundancy options. We can configure Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office to remote routers with primary and secondary tunnels to two different Secure Gateway ports. Yes, it has coverage globally, and interested customers should contact their Verizon sales team for specific details. Yes, Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office provides the capabilities needed to serve as a backup connection for Private IP at larger sites. Secure Gateway provides the necessary firewall capabilities needed to protect the Private IP network and any users accessing the public internet. Yes, this managed, reliable service is the perfect solution for smaller office and retail locations, especially if they do not require a premium network connection. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Secure Cloud Interconnect Solution Brief

The cloud delivers many benefits, but there are challenges too. How do you connect to multiple clouds simply, securely and reliably? With Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect,You're moving more workloads to the cloud. It provides you with the scalability you need, without the high costs of in-house data centers and related expertise. But you don't just have one cloud. You have one for application development, one for your CRM, and another for your ERP — and they're all hosted by different providers. How do you connect to those clouds? If you're using the public internet, you could be increasing the risks of sensitive data being compromised — and you'll have little control over performance. Private connections can be expensive and complex to manage, with little flexibility. With either approach, you can end up with little visibility of your network traffic and performance. Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect enables you to connect securely to your growing cloud ecosystem over connections that are completely separated from the public internet. You can connect to leading cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure™ ExpressRoute® and more. With Secure Cloud Interconnect, you don't have the headache of managing multiple point-to-point connections. Better yet, you have visibility and control over each of your workloads traveling to the CSPs. You don't want to wait weeks to get new cloud services up and running. When added to an existing Verizon Private IP service, Secure Cloud Interconnect provides pre-provisioned access to cloud resources. This means you can deploy new services in days not weeks. You want to be able to add scale fast, but pay for what you need. Secure Cloud Interconnect doesn't make you pay for fixed bandwidth built out for peak usage. It manages spikes in application use without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. You get truly scalable bandwidth, designed for the cloud. And our consumption-based pricing plans mean you pay for the bandwidth you need without large investments upfront. You can also choose redundancy options for your CSP connections to help your applications stay running. And we offer a suite of complementary solutions so you can further strengthen security and performance. Secure Cloud Interconnect provides private connections that are completely separate from the public internet to help keep your data secure. With pre-provisioned access, typical deployment times can be reduced by up to 90%. Dynamic networking scales automatically to meet peaks in demand without the need for manual intervention or monitoring. Consumption-based pricing means you aren't always paying based on peak usage — you pay for the bandwidth you need. You can establish and deactivate connections quickly, access utilization reports and set threshold alerts to help you manage your budget. Manage your cloud connections. View order history and cloud connection details, activate and deactivate connections, add and remove VPNs, view utilization and billing reports, and set monthly usage threshold alerts. . Choose from three global pricing plans: pay a flat rate per GB used; sign-up for a committed rate with a monthly recurring charge; or pay for services on a pooled basis. Keep your data secure and add new cloud service providers fast. In the event of any problems, redundant connections can divert traffic to maintain business continuity. Integrates with Verizon Wireless Private Network in the US to provide secure, mobile 4G LTE connectivity to the cloud. Secure cloud traffic from the potential threats that originate from a shared cloud environment without expensive, dedicated hardware. Includes basic firewall, intrusion detection and prevention and data leakage protection. * You can also add our Managed Security Services (MSS) analytics. Drive improved application performance of workloads exchanged between your CSP and WAN environment. Automate public cloud resource management to control costs, maintain application performance and help improve efficiencies. Build an integrated environment where applications can reside in different locations but work together. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Access scalable connectivity backed by secure network technologies. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Frost & Sullivan, "Strategic Goals Drive Cloud Decisions", Lynda Stadtmueller, April 21, 2017,* Available only to Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Secure Cloud Interconnect customers
SD Secure Branch: SDN Security

Software Defined Secure Branch services can help you extend your business reach and streamline IT across your WAN. SD Secure Branch helps make network edges easier to extend, manage and protect. It simplifies the secure management of apps, data and network extensions across branch offices, so you can worry less about adding IT resources and security to keep up with WAN growth. Organizations that need to extend, manage and protect networks across multiple locations. Organizations that want scalable, flexible network solutions that can let them quickly respond to change. Organizations without the IT resources or expertise to address remote networking needs. SD Secure Branch gives you a customized and managed software-defined services architecture on a single device that lets you specify multiple transit paths depending on application need and network quality. It helps you quickly automate and deploy an application-driven, secure and hybrid WAN customized for each of your remote locations. That helps you simplify your connectivity and increase your agility. Software Defined Secure Branch helps simplify your WAN and policy management. Replace networking and security functions that might currently require multiple boxes. Route data based on each application's needs and current network conditions. Make near real-time decisions to redirect traffic to the most suitable service at the time. Tailor security to your sites' needs with multiple security options that let you use a variety of virtual network functions. Better manage total cost of ownership by using lower-cost routes when possible and premium connections when needed. Gain detailed visibility of network performance through advanced network monitoring solutions. Tune function performance up or down by altering processor allocation or adding resources as network requirements change. Move network functions to one power-efficient platform instead of keeping them on several different appliances. Organizations are expected to reach more people in more places, faster and more reliably than ever before. These solution briefs give you insights on how Software Defined Secure Branch can help. SD WAN can help organizations better deal with new business challenges that traditional networks can't handle. Get a quick rundown on what SD WAN is, how it works and the benefits it can deliver. Discover how global enterprises are benefiting from SD WAN through real-life examples of successful deployments. Get insights on how to protect your organization from today's cyberthreats. We have the expertise that comes from over two decades of experience managing customer networks to help you reach your networking goals. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations.
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business helps secure Australia’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Verizon Business Australia worked with the Australian Passport Office in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to develop the country’s International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.
Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
