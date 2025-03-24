What is the difference between managed it services and cloud services

Managed LAN: Local Area Network Services

Free your IT staff to spend more time adding value to your organization with comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services. Extend service and visibility from the WAN router to the LAN switch and everything in between with our comprehensive network management services. You choose the amount of wired and wireless support you need, whether you want to cover your network enterprise-wide or just the branch offices that lack local IT staff. We can help you add new sites quickly and easily, across town or across the globe. And we'll keep an eye on your network so it's up and running when you need it. Many organizations start their managed network journey by first adding our Managed WAN, and then Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Or, they upgrade their networks with Managed SD Branch, which includes all three services under a single umbrella. Managed LAN is integrated with the Verizon proprietary Integrated Management Platform for Advanced Communications Technologies (IMPACT) ecosystem. A high-performance distributed monitoring and control system, IMPACT rapidly detects network faults and outages. It interfaces to internal systems for maintenance activities, outage notifications and contact information. IMPACT helps users to be more productive in daily tasks such as workflow, ticketing, topology information, task automation and command interaction capabilities. IMPACT interfaces with element management and network management systems of your Managed LAN to provide a unified view of network problems. Get complete visibility into your Managed LAN 24/7 via the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) customer portal. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis and other WAN analysis reporting add an additional level of support. Outsourcing LAN management helps free up more time for your organization so you can start delivering on long-term, strategic projects. Define a digital strategy and set it in motion. Make your workflows more efficient with better network management. Our coordinated management services and processes provide service continuity and high performance between LAN/WLAN and WAN environments. Building on a Managed WAN infrastructure, Managed LAN helps you monitor and maintain high performance for delay-sensitive applications. Integration with our automated Managed Network Services global ecosystem results in faster fault isolation and resolution than manual methods. Only pay for what you need by selecting the service level that best suits your organization from multiple LAN management options. Stringent set clear benchmarks and commitments for network performance. You'll stay on top of service incidents and outages and their resolution as they happen. Easily authenticate contractors, partners and guests for different levels of network access so they can work virtually anywhere within your WLAN network's radius. Gain visibility into how users experience applications and services on your network and pinpoint challenges to availability, reachability, performance, and reliability. Your proven network leader,years of experience managing networks,customers trust us to manage their networks,countries where we manage networks,This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹,5G fixed wireless internet is emerging to frame a new future for business flexibility and resilience. Maintaining your network doesn't have to tie up your IT personnel. Verizon Managed Network Services can help. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. LAN stands for local area network, a group of devices networked together within a single limited area. Devices on the LAN connect via Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) ethernet or Wi-Fi and multiple users share the resources of a single processor or server, such as applications and data storage. Managed LAN is a service delivered by a third-party provider to manage an organization's local area network, freeing up IT staff to work on other, value-added projects. The provider manages operations, controls costs and maintains network reliability to specific benchmarks. With Managed LAN from Verizon, you can count on clear benchmarks and commitments to stringent SLAs for network performance. The main difference is the on-premises equipment used to support the service. Today, Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN both include wireline and wireless components. Choose the solution that best meets your needs. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN components with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Managed WAN provides management of a customer's WAN application-aware router to make sure all your data travels the right path to its destination with a monthly recurring charge depending on the required level of customer support. Many of our customers start their managed network journey by adding our Managed WAN first, and then adding Managed LAN or Managed WLAN. Managed LAN provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment. Managed SD Branch provides management of a customer's wireline and wireless LAN equipment plus SD WAN routers plus IoT devices such as smart cameras, all under a unified cloud-based management system. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Cloud Services Have Grown Up: Here's What You Need to Know

What are cloud services? Understanding modern cloud computing services

Today, if you're talking about disruption, transformation, agility or resilience for IT systems, you're talking about integrated cloud networks. This is true whether you're aiming for support for your business continuity and disaster recovery goals or investigating local databases at the edge to move storage and computing closer to your users. Cloud services were once just a buzzword, but now they are the underpinnings for even the most basic business strategies—providing the scalability, flexibility and speed needed to keep up as businesses move through the 2020s. But this doesn't happen without a network that's fully aligned with cloud-based infrastructures and applications. So, what are cloud services, what do you need to know about evolving cloud computing services today and how are they connected to your networks? So, what are cloud services, what do you need to know about evolving cloud computing services today and how are they connected to your networks?,What are cloud services?,Public cloud computing is the delivery of computing services from a centralized hyperscaler cloud service provider. Network access is by default over the Internet, but generally there are private network access options available as well. Cloud services support resource flexibility, economies of scale, faster innovation and economic flexibility. The real power of cloud is that most cloud service agreements allow you to only pay for what you use, which can help you keep operating costs low and quickly adapt to shifting business needs. The available services include a broad range of databases, analytics, software, business intelligence (BI), servers and storage. The reliability, performance and global reach of cloud computing services have made them ubiquitous during a time of constant business disruption and unprecedented change and opportunity. The four main types of cloud computing services are:,1. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS),offers basic and essential infrastructure services on demand, typically on a pay-as-you-go basis. This includes computing, storage and networking resources that can be used to build applications without having to worry about building expensive infrastructure and maintaining private data centers. Benefits include reduced need for on-premises data centers, lower hardware costs and increased access to robust infrastructure. IaaS also helps you quickly provision new applications and boost the efficiency of delivery of underlying infrastructure by bypassing the burden of acquiring and managing physical services and data centers. 2. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS),adds to the IaaS offerings by adding development and deployment tools on top. It offers resources that support delivery of simple cloud-based applications all the way to advanced, cloud-enabled enterprise applications. In addition to infrastructure, PaaS also provides middleware, BI services, database management and development tools. The cloud services provider generally manages everything except the applications and services you develop. Many of the hyperscaler cloud service providers that started as IaaS providers have added the development tools so they are now also offering PaaS environments. 3. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS),enables users to connect and use fully realized cloud-based applications over the internet. You'll recognize examples such as shared spreadsheets, email and calendars. More sophisticated SaaS offerings include fully realized HR, CRM, ITSM and ERP systems. Users most commonly connect over a web browser. Typically, the infrastructure lives in the service provider's cloud or data center, leaving them to manage underlying hardware and software. The benefit of this approach is that it allows a business to focus on its own business goals quickly with minimal upfront costs by using robust business tools without having to build them from scratch on its own. 4. Serverless,enables faster development of applications by cutting out infrastructure management. In serverless scenarios, the service provider automatically provisions, scales and manages the infrastructure needed to run code. Many serverless systems rely on a container-based approach, where the applications are developed without the need to worry about an operating system or any underlying infrastructure because the hardware and applications have been disaggregated, or separated to the point that the application developer doesn't have to worry about anything except the application functionality itself. Cloud-integrated networks and what that means today,As beneficial as cloud computing services have been, many businesses fall short of utilizing their full potential due to their lack of understanding of how cloud services affect their networks—or rather to put it another way, how their networks need to be configured to support better use of cloud services. Today's networks carry the load of communicating increasingly complex and essential applications and data. They need to be as flexible, scalable, programmable and as secure as the cloud services environments where the applications live, or you'll have the potential of ending up with bottlenecks, gaps and security risks that could hold your business back. This is where the concept of the cloud-integrated network makes sense. The cloud-integrated network provides more flexibility and control over how users connect, increasing visibility into traffic flows and user experience with the cloud-based applications. It does this because it connects users and applications everywhere you operate through software-defined and intent-based networking. This level of integration, flexibility and control is critical in a world that demands businesses to respond to problems with up-to-the-minute answers in increasingly diverse environments. The future of cloud computing in the workplace,According to the , we are only at the start of the journey of seeing the impact of innovation of cloud computing as more businesses are starting to take advantage of the possibilities. In recent months, many organizations have been able to accelerate business transformation— business to business (B2B) models to direct-to-consumer models—in a way that was not possible before. This is the future of the cloud, where data-driven decision-making can happen at scale, and leaders can make these decisions at their fingertips. The result is that small- and medium-sized businesses can compete with larger players through automated workflows and improved insights provided by cloud-enabled . The growth of remote and asynchronous work is part of the conversation, too. Emerging trends in more remote work mean workers have decreased tolerance for , which are primarily rooted in . Workers now place increasing demand on decision-makers to provide systems running efficiently available 24/7. Answering the cloud computing services security question,Security concerns around cloud services have been a roadblock for many business leaders. Thankfully, there are answers. (SASE) is a cloud service that can be scaled up or down as your needs shift. SASE combines software-defined wide area networking () and security in a way that helps improve efficiency and security, and helps simplify WAN deployment and supporting access to the business critical cloud services. Under SASE, security policies enforced on user sessions can be tailored to each session, such as based on the following factors:

By integrating networking and security services, SASE supports zero-trust networking, helps minimize remote location hardware requirements and helps cut back on the number of end-user devices. The result can help increase security since policies are enforced centrally and equally regardless of user location. And, as new threats arise, the service provider addresses protection issues that can free you from new hardware demands. Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 