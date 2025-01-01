wifi equipment for business

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities

Verizon Business today announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless connectivity offering for businesses of all sizes, is expanding to 21 new U.S. cities this month.
Verizon Business continues rapid expansion of 5G Business Internet

The fixed-wireless offering powered by 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, up from 24 in April
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Equipment, Devices and Services Business

This section provides support for equipment, devices and services. An overview of equipment, devices and services support topics is shared below. Use the menu or click a topic title to navigate between the topics. – Learn all the details about your wireless phones and tablets, including how to troubleshoot common issues and get eSim help. – Get information about Verizon routers and gateways, including user guides, setup information and troubleshooting tips. – Find quick-start guides, datasheets, FAQs and troubleshooting help on Verizon extenders. – Learn about our traditional phones' features, setup information and troubleshooting tips, as well as get access to our user guide library for our different phone models. – Get information on how and where to return your equipment, our return policies, as well as potential charges related to any unreturned or damaged equipment. For support resources related to products, please visit the . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. : Each portal user has a role that determines the features and information that are accessible within the portal. . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems—and they needed it set up quickly. That's exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon. The Aquacell division of Phoenix Process Equipment specializes in cleaning and recycling water from large facilities so it can be used for landscaping and other purposes. This equipment needs connectivity to transmit activity reports around the clock. After their previous internet provider raised prices "exponentially," Phoenix was able to get a reliable solution up and running quickly with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. , Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment,California has strict water usage laws, so major facilities often need to recycle their own water for purposes such as landscaping. Phoenix's Aquacell equipment collects "grey water" from these facilities—typically water from sinks, showers, dishwashers—removes contaminants, and makes it available for other uses. "Our service agreements require us to know what that unit is doing," says Phoenix administrative assistant for operations and sales Laura Fletcher. "We need data to show that it's running full time, how much water it's processing, that sort of thing.",To transmit that data, the equipment needs an internet connection—but Phoenix's previous provider kept raising the price. Fletcher explains, "Our bill went up exponentially over a six-month period.",She needed a reliable new solution—and she needed it set up right away. Phoenix already trusted Verizon for cell phone service, so Fletcher contacted her Verizon account manager. "And we got a great solution for a lower price instead of the ever-increasing price" from their previous provider. Price, however, wasn't the only advantage Phoenix realized with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet. The first advantage was the rapid set-up. "The setup was very easy," Fletcher says. "We actually had our IT guy do most of the programming work from our office in Louisville, and then Verizon hooked up everything in California.",On the campus headquarters of one of the world's largest social media companies, Phoenix's Aquacell equipment continues to filter and recycle greywater to treat the landscaping without using precious, fresh water. Nearby, it does the same for a biotech giant. This equipment transmits data around the clock—data on water volume along with the chemical makeup of the water output. Fletcher explains, "We have to make sure that it's actually pulling out what it's supposed to be pulling out. And that means we need to get near-real time data so that if there is an issue, we can identify it quickly and correct it.",Phoenix now gets this data reliably, 24/7, at a low cost with Verizon 4G LTE Business Internet—part of a strong, ongoing a partnership between the companies. "We know we can trust the reliability of Verizon equipment," says Fletcher. "Verizon has always found us a solution that works. They always bring the right people in to get done what we need done and answer our questions.",, Administrative Assistant of Operations and Sales, Phoenix Process Equipment,With Verizon Business Internet, you can get,Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 