wireless broadband providers

Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
How Fixed Wireless Access Can Provide Secure Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Keith Shaw,When making decisions about network access, businesses need to be aware and assess the security implications associated with network technology to help keep their digital assets protected. Cyber hygiene best practices include , cyber security , and secure networking strategies. Businesses considering adopting fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions—whether over 4G LTE or 5G networks—should understand both the security advantages of and potential pitfalls associated with the technology ahead of a deployment. Modern security challenges,Data from the (DBIR) shows that the three primary ways in which attackers access an organization are stolen credentials, phishing and exploitation of vulnerabilities. All of these attacks can occur regardless of network access type, whether it's cable, fiber, DSL or wireless. Hackers take advantage of out-of-date systems, software, and known security issues. This shows that many modern cyber security challenges are network-agnostic, which means the most popular cyber attack methods typically don't focus on the network technology the company uses to access the internet. However, outdated operating systems can be more vulnerable to security risks because they may lack the latest security updates and patches, serving as an entry point for hackers to infiltrate networks. What is fixed wireless access?,is a type of 5G or 4G LTE wireless technology that enables fixed broadband access using radio frequencies instead of cables. FWA can be used to connect homes, businesses, and organizations to the internet using radio waves to send high-speed signals that offer data transfer to and from devices. And as organizations are seeking fast speeds and quick deployment of access services to both public and private networks, . Customers in rural areas with minimal or no wired broadband options can benefit from a fixed wireless solution. The has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes multibillion dollar investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. Compared to satellite connectivity, FWA reduces latency (it's faster and more efficient) and is less expensive. According to CTIA.org, as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. FWA offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. In an FWA deployment, transmitters located on a cellular tower send their signal directly to a fixed location. Once a receiver accesses the wireless signal, it can then be connected to a router to provide wired or Wi-Fi access within a building, a temporary worksite, or even a food truck, depending on customers' needs. The benefits of FWA,Fixed wireless access:,Use cases for FWA,Forecasts show the total amount of 5G fixed wireless access connections are , highlighting the demand for connectivity. Several use cases for fixed wireless access deployments for business include:,Wireless networking is secure networking,Point-to-point (P2P), or device-to-device, is a private transmission, meaning the voice, data, video being sent is not traveling over public internet lines. Additionally, 4G LTE and 5G NR (new radio) technologies encrypt data and signaling to help prevent it from being heard or accessed on the radio access interface. Verizon's allows users to enjoy speeds comparable to a wired broadband connection while running on our 4G LTE or 5G Ultra Wide Band networks. 5G FWA and security,can provide secure networking because it has additional attributes such as separation of keys, backward and forward security for keys at handovers, idle mode mobility and secure algorithm negotiation. 5G also includes secure identity management, enhanced authentication and a core network architecture that can support network slicing, continuous secure connectivity for mobile devices and lower latency. Companies considering fixed wireless access secure networking options would benefit by working with a reputable provider that offers a to help identify and manage potential security issues. The provides monthly webinars packed with insightful analysis to help unmask threat actors' evolving tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and provides other insights to help you stay informed. Security vulnerabilities,Did you know devices that connect to your business internet can put your entire business at risk? Users on your network accessing business tools, social media, streaming services, or files are oftentimes unaware of the potential dangers of navigating to a malicious website or the consequences of clicking a seemingly innocuous link they received in an email. Customers with questions about 5G security should discuss their security concerns with their FWA providers. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Preferred are which can help block devices connected to your Verizon LTE or 5G business internet solution from accessing malicious sites or downloading malicious content. Every website request is checked for threats and zero-touch deployment delivers protection via the network with nothing to install. Customers can review reports on threats blocked via a special portal. And with Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred, customers also which websites users can visit, using a customizable dashboard in the portal. Help protect your business by applying sensible internet security practices, such as data encryption, authentication, access control and proper employee training to avoid hacking attempts such as phishing or malware. The benefits of fixed wireless access and new 5G technologies provide companies with more options to meet their business and security needs than traditional wired choices. Learn more about how Verizon fixed wireless access can provide your company with the right . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. MiCTA Wireless Solutions Provider

Verizon has entered into a new contract with MICTA (formerly the Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications Association), which offers services to its members nationwide. Available plans include Basic, Smartphone and Mobile Broadband. Public Safety plans feature unlimited Smartphone plans, Mobile Priority and Preemption, and the Private Core Network for First Responders. . Hear how Verizon can accelerate your IT and network modernization, and digitally transform your organization. You will learn:,Our innovative solutions and relaibce network can help you give students, administrators and teachers the digital tools they need to connect, collaborate, learna nd succeed from virtually anywhere. Discover how digital inclusion initiatives are enabling more access to technology and connectivity to underserved communities. Closing the digital divide goes beyond the schools, affecting the community as a whole. An innovative new program aimed at bridging the digital divide for adults is the aim of California Technical School. In our newest podcast episode, explore the Hammon Senior Center's digital inclusion program and its remarkable impact on the lives of elderly community members. We recently spoke to two experts with insight into a program at Highlands Community and Technical School in Sacramento and how it's changing lives. Mobile device management (MDM) solutions help you access mobile devices, keep your data secure and empower employees to be more productive. Work doesn't just get done in the office. How do you extend that secure access to the places your organization needs to go. First to answer the call. First to respond. All our Response Connectivity solutions are dedicated to public safety communications. Verizon Connect is a leading provider of fleet management solutions for government agencies and enterprise organizations. The Networkfleet platform is a GPS vehicle tracking system that offers comprehensive reporting, vehicle diagnostics, fleet maps and a fuel reporting suite. ThingSpace, our IoT development platform, centralizes development and management of solutions, helping bring your IoT solutions to life. Please call,or and a Verizon representative will be in touch with you. Please submit your information via the Contact us form and a Verizon representative will contact you. Verizon Contract Manager 843-714-4419
Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
