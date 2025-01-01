5g adapter for laptop

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business and KPMG collaborate to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches 5G Innovation Sessions series in Atlanta

Verizon Business will showcase the real-world impact of 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Compute on the sports and entertainment industry, and beyond, at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Learn more

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Learn more

5G Devices for Business

Put 5G to work for you with the devices that run on our 5G Ultra Wideband network. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, voice-activated Google Assistant and Pixel's brightest display yet. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Introducing the World's first PC with 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. Designed exclusively for Verizon, this slim 2-in-1 comes packed with power, speed and efficiency. Learn more

Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

So your downloads take a fraction of the time – get video in minutes, or documents in seconds. Collaborate in real time, and video conference without Wi-Fi – and fewer frozen faces. 5G network access isn't included with grandfathered, custom or non-standard plans, but you can add 5G access to your compatible plan for $10/month to access our 5G Ultra Wideband network when you're in an Ultra Wideband coverage area. With Verizon 5G, businesses have even more opportunities to innovate and transform. From our extensive investments in fiber to our broadening spectrum holdings, our 5G solutions are built right. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. 5G Business internet complements the full suite of Verizon Business tools and offerings, including OneTalk voice communications, advanced security and other business services. By using a high-powered fixed 5G receiver, business customers can access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. AR-enabled collaboration: In service, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety, education and construction industries, job site visits and collaboration sessions can be costly and time-consuming. Virtual inspections or collaboration using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities could save time and support events, learning and collaboration. We are providing High Speed Broadband connectivity to more suburban and rural markets (100 Mbps). Given today's COVID environment, this can help continue to close the digital divide with student learning. Integrating in-store and online shopping with AR/VR, QR or even integrated digital experiences in store. Retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences by improving access to product information and availability. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. Verizon was the first in the world to launch a 5G mobile network, and since then we've deployed millimeter-wave (mmWave)-based 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of more than 80 cities. In March 2021 Verizon invested $52.9 billion in new C-Band spectrum, winning between 140 and 200 MHz of C-Band—more than doubling our existing mid-band spectrum holdings. With C-Band, it's not only about the bandwidth, it's also the ability to expand our Ultra Wideband coverage to a larger population of both consumers and businesses. More than 70% of the 5G devices in the hands of customers and constituents today are C-Band compatible. Every iPhone® 12 model is C-Band compatible. The Samsung Galaxy® S21 series and Google Pixel™ 5 are also compatible. Going forward, all new 5G handsets Verizon brings to market to postpaid customers will be C-Band compatible, with more than 20 C-Band compatible devices offered today. In 2020, Verizon partnered with AWS and immediately enabled AWS's 1 million plus developer community to create applications for the nearly 170 million end-devices across Verizon's 4G and 5G Nationwide networks at the edge. Developers today are building use cases spanning a wide array of commercial applications—all through an easy on-ramp in the AWS portal where they can move their workloads to the edge of our network. This collaboration enables Verizon Business to be a key participant in this growing opportunity with 5G UW coverage accelerating our reach and time to market. Whether you need to be more agile and respond faster to changing dynamics or enhance how technology is deployed and used across your agency—Verizon 5G can help transform your organization. Verizon 5G can enable faster video, help your agency better serve your constituents and boost efficiency and productivity by leveraging near-real time analytics. Additionally, 5G can provide faster speeds to enhance situational awareness, harness massive amounts of data and make it actionable, and provide secure, lightning-fast access to mission-critical data. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Learn more

Case Studies related to "5g adapter for laptop"

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Read Now
