Best 5g business network solutions

The Business Case for True 5G Networks Solutions

The business case,Advancing the next generation of healthcare powered by 5G5G networks have the potential to revolutionize the way we work and do business. A Gartner survey reveals two-thirds of organizations intend to deploy 5G by 2020.1 But, in the race to deliver 5G at scale, some carriers are investing more in hype than innovation. While there will always be a race to establish leadership and position, trying to do so through hype alone creates two serious risks. First, it creates confusion in the market and undersells the reality of 5G. Rebranding a 4G LTE Advanced network as a 5G service leaves customers with an experience less than the promise and potential of 5G. This perception of 5G as merely "a faster version of 4G" may be difficult to overcome as 5G networks come online. Second, it has the potential to stall technology innovation and investment in 5G by commercial partners, due to lackluster network performance. These partnerships are critical to bringing actual 5G use cases to life in their respective industries. In order to help business customers and partners overcome these real or perceived risks, Verizon has committed to only labeling networks as 5G if they meet the following criteria: if new device hardware connects to the network using new radio technology to deliver new capabilities. Our commitment to this transparency was recently shared by Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.2 Not only did he make this promise, but he called for others to follow this path. As you work to differentiate between investments in hype versus investments in innovation, you should know that Verizon is building a 5G network that will eventually allow businesses to:,Anything less should call into question the motivations of the carrier or provider. —Kyle Malady, Verizon Chief Technology Officer,There are eight core currencies—or attributes—that you should consider when evaluating a 5G network. A network that,delivers better capabilities in each of the eight currencies will be a network that provides a true platform for innovation. Verizon has reached speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second in 4G LTE Advanced.3 5G speeds have the potential to be many times faster than today's 4G LTE network. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service application deployment without having to install additional hardware, reducing typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected5G will eventually be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. With so much new data from5G will eventually have lower energy requirements for network operations (up to 90% less than 4G). 5G can enable edge computing—shifting complex computing to the network's edge—saving time and processing energy on end users' devices. The 5G standard is designed to handle up to 10 TB/s/km This means the 5G network will eventually be able to carryLatency is the time it takes for data to travel from the user over the network to the central processor and back again. Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation—ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. First, if you are not currently using Verizon's 4G LTE network, we recommend doing so immediately. This gives you instant access to the largest and most reliable 4G LTE network in the United States and opens the door for critical use cases that are actionable today. And, as there are currently no plans to sunset Verizon 4G LTE, this is an investment in the long-term value of your business. Second, as Verizon 5G networks are rolled out in markets where you do business, we recommend working with us to,There are five network elements that are required to build out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon has spent years deploying a massive fiber network while densifying its 4G LTE network with fiber-fed smallVerizon has spent years densifying our 4G LTE network. Many 4G locations will be used for 5G. We have built relationships with municipalities of all sizes to accelerate network deployment. Verizon has secured a large portfolio of millimeter-wave spectrum, through company and license acquisitions, to helpWe have network locations nationwide that are ideally suited to house edge computing resources. Computing at the edgeVirtualization began taking hold in 4G networks as a component of LTE Advanced evolution, but it will be critical as Reach out to your Verizon Wireless business specialist or visit verizonwireless.com/biz/5g,Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Survey Reveals Two-Thirds of Organizations Intend to Deploy 5G by 2020." December 18, 2018. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-12-18-gartner-survey-reveals-two-thirds-of-organizations-in,verizon.com/about/news/when-we-say-5g-we-mean-5g,In six-channel carrier aggregation,https://www.itu.int/md/R15-SG05-C-0040/en,verizon.com/about/our-company/5g/how-5g-will-pull-cloud-closer,https://5g-ppp.eu/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/5G-Vision-Brochure-v1.pdf,Latency improvements are due to lower latency in the 5G radio access network and the extension of the core network closer to end users. verizon.com/about/news/verizon-ceo-hans-vestberg-keynotes-2019-consumer-electronics-show,Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks,verizon.com/about/news/verizon-agrees-105-billion-three-year-minimum-purchase-agreement-corning-next-generation,Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. FL6790120,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed