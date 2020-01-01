Best 5g business network solutions

5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. 5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. The Business Case for True 5G Networks Solutions

The business case,Advancing the next generation of healthcare powered by 5G5G networks have the potential to revolutionize the way we work and do business. A Gartner survey reveals two-thirds of organizations intend to deploy 5G by 2020.1 But, in the race to deliver 5G at scale, some carriers are investing more in hype than innovation. While there will always be a race to establish leadership and position, trying to do so through hype alone creates two serious risks. First, it creates confusion in the market and undersells the reality of 5G. Rebranding a 4G LTE Advanced network as a 5G service leaves customers with an experience less than the promise and potential of 5G. This perception of 5G as merely "a faster version of 4G" may be difficult to overcome as 5G networks come online. Second, it has the potential to stall technology innovation and investment in 5G by commercial partners, due to lackluster network performance. These partnerships are critical to bringing actual 5G use cases to life in their respective industries. In order to help business customers and partners overcome these real or perceived risks, Verizon has committed to only labeling networks as 5G if they meet the following criteria: if new device hardware connects to the network using new radio technology to deliver new capabilities. Our commitment to this transparency was recently shared by Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.2 Not only did he make this promise, but he called for others to follow this path. As you work to differentiate between investments in hype versus investments in innovation, you should know that Verizon is building a 5G network that will eventually allow businesses to:,Anything less should call into question the motivations of the carrier or provider. —Kyle Malady, Verizon Chief Technology Officer,There are eight core currencies—or attributes—that you should consider when evaluating a 5G network. A network that,delivers better capabilities in each of the eight currencies will be a network that provides a true platform for innovation. Verizon has reached speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second in 4G LTE Advanced.3 5G speeds have the potential to be many times faster than today's 4G LTE network. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service application deployment without having to install additional hardware, reducing typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected5G will eventually be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. With so much new data from5G will eventually have lower energy requirements for network operations (up to 90% less than 4G). 5G can enable edge computing—shifting complex computing to the network's edge—saving time and processing energy on end users' devices. The 5G standard is designed to handle up to 10 TB/s/km This means the 5G network will eventually be able to carryLatency is the time it takes for data to travel from the user over the network to the central processor and back again. Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation—ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. First, if you are not currently using Verizon's 4G LTE network, we recommend doing so immediately. This gives you instant access to the largest and most reliable 4G LTE network in the United States and opens the door for critical use cases that are actionable today. And, as there are currently no plans to sunset Verizon 4G LTE, this is an investment in the long-term value of your business. Second, as Verizon 5G networks are rolled out in markets where you do business, we recommend working with us to,There are five network elements that are required to build out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon has spent years deploying a massive fiber network while densifying its 4G LTE network with fiber-fed smallVerizon has spent years densifying our 4G LTE network. Many 4G locations will be used for 5G. We have built relationships with municipalities of all sizes to accelerate network deployment. Verizon has secured a large portfolio of millimeter-wave spectrum, through company and license acquisitions, to helpWe have network locations nationwide that are ideally suited to house edge computing resources. Computing at the edgeVirtualization began taking hold in 4G networks as a component of LTE Advanced evolution, but it will be critical as Reach out to your Verizon Wireless business specialist or visit verizonwireless.com/biz/5g,Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Survey Reveals Two-Thirds of Organizations Intend to Deploy 5G by 2020." December 18, 2018. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-12-18-gartner-survey-reveals-two-thirds-of-organizations-in,verizon.com/about/news/when-we-say-5g-we-mean-5g,In six-channel carrier aggregation,https://www.itu.int/md/R15-SG05-C-0040/en,verizon.com/about/our-company/5g/how-5g-will-pull-cloud-closer,https://5g-ppp.eu/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/5G-Vision-Brochure-v1.pdf,Latency improvements are due to lower latency in the 5G radio access network and the extension of the core network closer to end users. verizon.com/about/news/verizon-ceo-hans-vestberg-keynotes-2019-consumer-electronics-show,Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks,verizon.com/about/news/verizon-agrees-105-billion-three-year-minimum-purchase-agreement-corning-next-generation,Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. FL6790120,Choose your country to view contact details. Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S.
Learn more

