best 5g plan

5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. 5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. LTE Business Internet Plans and Services

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Switch and save up to $100/mo on LTE Business Internet. Plus, get a router on us. Offers with a new line and select plans. Select router on us with monthly payment plan. Limited‑time offers. Get plenty of speed and data to power your small, medium or enterprise business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Use our easy calculator to see how much data your organization might need. No annual service contracts | No early termination fee,Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Verizon's Wireless Business internet awarded a Best Practices Product Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan. Whether you need primary connectivity or a backup for your wireline service, our LTE Business Internet solution delivers connectivity right out of the box. Get a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet solution that's fast enough for your day-to-day business needs in remote areas. Get added flexibility with a connection that can go nearly anywhere your business takes you. Keep your work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth. Use LTE Business Internet as your backup to help keep your business connected and minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Learn how a wine club and taproom keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like LTE Business Internet. U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network. Of industry experience. A mobile-first system with a designated phone number to ring all of your compatible phones, both mobile and desktop. A powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools for small and medium-size businesses. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Learn more

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Learn more

Verizon Business launches 5G Innovation Sessions series in Atlanta

Verizon Business will showcase the real-world impact of 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Compute on the sports and entertainment industry, and beyond, at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Learn more

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Starts at $31.94/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(195)
View details

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Read Now

